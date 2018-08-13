A Historical Perspective Into Turkey's Crisis And What It Means For Investors In IShares MSCI Turkey ETF

As until August 10, 2018, the price of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) has plunged by over 50% from its record highs in 2017. Global financial markets rattle in fear of contagion from the Turkey crisis. 2018 is not the first time for Turkey to go through painful currency devaluation and stagflation. To figure out where this crisis is going and what it means for investors, it may be helpful to take a look at 2001, a year surprisingly similar to 2018 for Turkey’s economy.

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF.

Since the 1980s, Turkey has been heavily dependent on foreign investments to fund its huge current account deficits. Thus its economy is fragile to any internal or external shock that can lead to foreign capital outflow on a large scale. In 2018, due to domestic instability and tightening monetary policies from major central banks, Turkey saw a year-over-year decline of foreign investments by 9500 basis points. Without sufficient foreign capital to support its weak economy, the Turkish lira soon began drastically losing value, leaving many companies unable to serve their foreign currency debts.

The same situation happened in the early 2000s. In 2001, foreign investors quickly withdrew capital from Turkey amid political tensions and tightening fiscal policies by the Turkish government. So Turkey was left in a currency and debt crisis just like today. Turkey’s industries are not competitive enough in the global market, and worse still, this country has been indulging in investing heavily in the capital-intensive construction sector to make the economy look prosperous. Its use of foreign capital only provides temporary relief, and the stock market crashes in 2001 and 2018 both prove how disastrous such over-dependence can be in the long run. Turkey's crisis is not a Black Swan event. It’s a time bomb.

To balance budgets, in November 2001, Turkey tightened credits, turned to the IMF for loans, and sold stakes in state-owned enterprises. These measures helped stabilise the economy, and structural reforms required by the IMF guided Turkey to be a more market-oriented economy. Turkey recovered GDP to the pre-crisis level in 2003, while the stock market (XU 100) climbed back to the 2000’s peak in 2004.

WHERE IS TURKEY HEADING TOWARDS?

Most of the solution packages that economists offer to Turkey include an IMF bailout with strings attached and a series of interest rate hikes, the same medicine Turkey took in 2001. It is not very realistic that Turkey’s economy will go back to normal without money from the IMF. Yes Erdogan could follow Argentina’s footsteps in 2005 to bypass the IMF and restructure foreign debt by imposing Turkey’s own repayment terms. However, that would be a disaster to Turkey’s credibility in international financial markets and foreign investors could avoid this country forever. Some economists mention China as a new money provider. Considering the deteriorating Turkey-US relationship, it makes some sense that Turkey may turn to China and Russia for a coalition. However, China has been dealing with its own problem with mounting fiscal budget deficits since 2018. It remains doubtful if China has the willingness or capability to support Turkey as IMF does.

Thus, our base case analysis for Turkey is that this country will choose exactly the same medicine as in 2001 – tightened credits and an IMF bailout. The following graph shows Turkey’s stock market performance over the past two decades. If we use the period from 2000 to 2004 to predict the trend following the current crisis, we could find the Turkish stock market might undergo stagnation which lasts for three or more years until it starts to bounce back.

Source: TRADING ECONOMICS

INVESTMENTS IN TUR

For U.S. investors interested in investing in Turkey, TUR, which tracks the overall equity market of Turkey, is one of the few products they could choose from.

For the next two to three years, Turkey’s primary goal is to contain the crisis and stabilise the economy, not to aggressively pursue economic growth. High interest rates and austerity measures during this time period will do little help to boost the stock market. For example, let’s take a look at the banking sector. Since banks dominate the Turkish equity market, the financial sector takes up the heaviest weight of 37% in TUR. In the near future the operating environment for Turkish banks will remain challenging due to slowing economic growth and currency depreciation, which suppress loan demand and increase the ratio of problem loans in banks’ assets.

Source: TRADING ECONOMICS

From the above graph we can see for 2001's crisis, Turkey finally adjusted the interest rate down to the pre-crisis level in 2004, one year after the GDP recovered. And since then Turkey began its bull market which lasted for about four years till the 2008 financial crisis. Right now there are too many uncertainties with Turkey's situation. If in the best case scenario Turkey successfully strikes a deal with the IMF and manages to stabilise the economy within three years, TUR would be worth a buy at that time, since the following credit easing and economic growth should be expected. If the pace to stabilisation is stalled due to any economic or geopolitical reasons, U.S. investors should remain patient and wait until Turkey's economy fully goes back to normal, even though that process might take much longer time than we would expect.

