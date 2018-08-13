Carriage Services: Long-Term Bull Case Remains Intact Despite Terrible Q2

CSV is a relatively stable and predictable business. Assuming the company keeps doing what it has been doing historically, intrinsic value is ~$30 (30% upside from the current price).

Carriage Services (CSV) has been trading in negative territory since it reported Q2 earnings about a week ago and is down almost 10% over the last three months. Q2 was a bad quarter, there's no doubt about that, and management isn't being totally honest in its assessment of performance. But the long-term investment case hasn't changed and, assuming the company keeps doing what it has been doing over the next 10 years, shares are undervalued by about 30%.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

Q2 revenue was flat at around 64M (missing estimates by 4.53M) and EPS declined 26.7% y/y to $0.22, missing estimates by a whopping $0.15. This was the company's weakest Q2 performance in six years, and it was caused by a surge in cremation rates (which lowered average revenues and profit margins across the funeral portfolio) and an increase in interest costs and shares outstanding after the recent balance sheet recapitalization. Nevertheless, management basically said that the challenges in the funeral segment were a temporary aberration and were "not symptomatic of long-term operating trends".

Management isn't being totally honest here. The rate of cremations vs. burials may have been higher than usual in the quarter, but the shifting preference from burials to cheaper (and less profitable) cremations is a long-term trend. According to the 10-K, the number of burials in the United States is expected to fall by an average of 1.1% per year between 2016 and 2021 (the burial rate is expected to fall from 48.5% to 43.2%), while the number of cremations is expected to grow by an average of 4.3% per year (the cremation rate is expected to rise from 51.5% to 56.7%).

In addition to the negative impact on average revenues and profit margins, the secular shift towards cremations could also result in a loss of market share to firms specializing in cremations. Simply put, this is one of the biggest threats to CSV's long-term profit growth, and investors shouldn't dismiss what happened in Q2 as an aberration. It's likely something like this will happen again.

That being said, we believe CSV is still a solid choice for long-term investors. The company operates in a stable, non-cyclical industry with secular demand growth driven by the ageing US population. CSV is the market leader in most of its markets and has strong competitive advantages thanks to its size, history, and most importantly, reputation (which goes a long way in this business and takes time to build up). Since 2008, revenues and operating profits have grown at an average CAGR of 4.4% and 6% respectively, and the stock price has increased by more than 400%.

Figure 1: Revenue and Operating Income Growth (USD thousands)

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 2: 10-Year Performance Chart

Source: Morningstar

The investment picture hasn't changed after Q2 (anyone watching this stock is well aware of the risk of rising cremation rates), and CSV still churned out record first-half revenues, margins, and earnings despite the weak quarter. The cremation headwinds should moderate in the back half of the year, and management is projecting between 283-287M in revenue and 81-85M in adjusted EBITDA over the next four quarters, which implies ~10% growth over FY17.

Assuming revenues and EBITDA grow 4.4% and 4.2% respectively each year over the next 10 years, CSV's intrinsic value is ~$30 (Figure 3), which implies roughly 30% upside from the current price. These growth rates are consistent with the company's long-term trend rates, so as long as CSV keeps doing what it has been doing there's potentially a lot of upsides to be captured.

Figure 3: DCF Model

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: our model includes the following assumptions: EV/EBITDA exit multiple of 11 consistent with CSV's long-term average EV/EBITDA ratio; WACC of 5%, effective tax rate of 21%, annual capex at 6.5% of sales consistent with historical averages, annual acquisition spending of 8% of sales consistent with historical averages, and annual net change in working capital of 1.5% of sales.

There are other risks of course. CSV's profit margins aren't great and this is a very capital-intensive business. While the industry is relatively immune to business cycle fluctuations, CSV does have some cyclicality risk in that a downturn could cause a larger shift towards cremations as consumers become more sensitive to price. You also have to consider CSV's high degree of operating and financial leverage (D/E is 1.5x), which would magnify any decline in earnings caused by a drop in revenues.

But on the whole, CSV looks like a solid choice at the current valuation. The recent recapitalization has weighed on the share price and Q2 didn't do the stock any favors, but neither of these factors really impact the big picture.

Conclusion

Q2 was a bad quarter and investors need to be aware that rising cremation rates are a long-term threat to the business. Nevertheless, CSV is on track for another record year and the investment case remains intact. You won't pocket any quick gains with this stock, but CSV looks like a solid choice for patient investors with a long-term focus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.