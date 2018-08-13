Thailand 1997 All Over Again?

Turkey's most pressing issue is to stem the capital flight out of the country. The Lira is in trouble, and Turkey has insufficient reserves to defend the currency.

Just before the Asian Financial Crisis hit in 1997, Thailand's external debt stood northwards of $100 billion. To put things into perspective, the country's foreign exchange reserves just before the crisis hit were $37 billion in December 1996, and its GDP was about $180 billion.

In essence, external debt to GDP ratio for Thailand stood at 55% in 1996.

Thailand had enjoyed a golden period of growth from 1990-1996 leading up to the crisis. The country enjoyed large inflows of capital from abroad, with foreign investors particularly enticed by the country's low inflation, high fiscal balance surpluses, and high savings rate.

Unfortunately, Thailand did not make the most of the opportunity, and a combination of self-inflicted problems and external luck eventually caused the downfall of the country. Thai banks lent recklessly and the economy ran up large amounts of debt.

When world demand for semiconductors (a major export for Thailand) fell in 1996, combined with the emergence of China as a competitive destination for foreign investment, the Baht found itself under increasing selling pressure. Then, the Baht was pegged to the USD, and the country's central bank was forced to float the currency as its foreign exchange reserves ran down. The Baht depreciated by more than 50% in 1997, and Thailand had to seek help from the IMF to stem the crisis.

Does this sound familiar?

Fast forward to 2018, and Turkey's economy is on the brink of a financial meltdown. On hindsight, "on the brink" might be overly kind. The Turkish Lira is down close to 50% YTD by August, and the financial health of the country closely resembles that of Thailand.

Turkey's external debt stands at $460 billion, versus a GDP of $850 billion. The external debt to GDP ratio for the country is 55%, similar to that of Thailand in 1996. Turkey's foreign exchange reserves stands at $130 billion, about a third of its external debt, eerily similar to that of Thailand in 1996.

High external debt to GDP? Check.

Low foreign exchange reserves to defend the currency? Check.

Current account deficit? Check.

Spectacular meltdown in the currency? Check.

History is sometimes an invaluable tool in that it tends to repeat itself, with the same scenarios and consequences manifesting themselves in different bodies or countries. Could this be Thailand'1997 for Turkey? The initial prognosis is not good.

Turkey thrives on foreign investment, especially so when it has been running a perennial current account deficit. A rapidly depreciating Lira is going to cause foreign investors to pull capital from Turkey, which will most likely lead to further weakness in the Lira.

A severely weakening Lira will not help stem runaway inflation in the economy, which is close to 16%. An extremely unreactive and dovish Central Bank has held back on raising interest rates to combat inflation for years, as notoriously directed by president Erdogan. Turkey's benchmark interest rate now stands at 17.75%, and even a shock-and-awe 1000 bps rate hike might be insufficient to stem the capital outflows from the country.

Turkey is in trouble, mainly because of the capital flight from the country. It does not have sufficient foreign exchange reserves to defend a currency meltdown or to rescue its heavily-indebted corporations. Maybe the "new friends" Erdogan seeks to find will help rescue the nation, but some of them are facing currency devaluations of their own, as well as looming US sanctions. Did I mention US is looking to double steel and aluminum import tariffs on Turkey too?

What now then? The most immediate fear is of course, contagion.

Financial Times ran a report showing that Spanish, French and Italian banks hold significant exposures to Turkish loans, which are now running a higher risk of default due to a sliding Lira. The release of the report led to a slide in the Euro to below 1.15 against the USD, significant as the currency pair had been consolidating between 1.15 to 1.17 for the past 2 months. Watch the EURUSD as a indicator for market sentiment towards contagion risk from Turkey.

Friday's meltdown in Turkey also saw strong bids in Treasuries, sending the 10-year US Treasury Yield back down to 2.87% from recent highs of close to 3%. The Federal Reserve has talked up the odds of raising interest rates twice more this year, with the probability of two more rate hikes in 2018 now standing at 60%. It will be interesting to watch the Federal Reserve's thoughts in the face of possible contagion risk from Turkey during their September meeting. Should they continue their stoic march to raise rates at such an unrelenting pace, a stronger USD would likely add on to the troubles faced by Turkey (and other Emerging Markets).

