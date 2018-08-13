Blackstone Mortgage Trust: This 7.5%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT Is Still A Buy

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) is a promising income vehicle for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income and capital growth from one of the leading commercial real estate finance REITs in the country. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a strong, largely floating rate loan investment portfolio that is poised to deliver net interest income gains in a rising rate environment. I consider the dividend to have a high margin of dividend safety, at least as long as U.S. commercial real estate continues to produce stable returns. An investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust yields 7.5 percent.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust - Business Overview

Blackstone Mortgage Trust primarily invests in senior commercial real estate loans, most of which are floating rate and set the company up for net interest income growth as long as the Fed keeps pushing interest rates higher.

The fundamentals in the U.S. commercial real estate market (including demand for new loans) are still very strong. In the second quarter, for instance, Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated a record $3.9 billion in new loans, thanks to strong demand from commercial real estate investors. 100 percent of the REIT's second quarter originations were floating rate.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Investor Presentation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's loan portfolio is moderately diversified in terms of geography and collateral. Just about half of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's collateral is made up of office real estate. Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Thanks to Blackstone Mortgage Trust's large investments in floating rate assets - 95 percent of the REIT's portfolio is linked to variable interest rates, i.e. USD LIBOR - BXMT is, to some extent, a directional bet on higher interest rates. Commercial real estate loans with variable interest rates are set to produce higher net interest income for Blackstone Mortgage Trust as long as the Fed moves along the interest rate curve.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's theoretical NII upside is significant.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The Dividend Is Moderately Safe

I believe investors can sleep well at night with shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust under their pillows, at least for the time being.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has covered its dividend in almost every quarter in the last three years. Average core earnings of $0.67/share compare against a stable dividend rate of $0.62/share. Source: Achilles Research

And here's Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend coverage ratio over time.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is reasonably valued with shares changing hands for ~10.0x Q2-2018 run rate core earnings and ~1.22 book value.

BXMT Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Risks include:

A slowdown in U.S. commercial real estate which would likely result in a decrease in demand for new loan originations; A U.S. recession; Slower-than-expected interest rate increases.

Your Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust still has a lot going for itself: The REIT saw record originations in the second quarter, thanks to strong fundamentals in U.S. commercial real estate market. Blackstone Mortgage Trust also handsomely covers its dividend payout with core earnings, and the company has considerable NII upside as long as interest rates go up. Shares are still reasonably valued, given the reward/risk profile. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

