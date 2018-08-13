Are Shopify Shares On Sale?

Is 62% growth a disappointment

Shopify (SHOP) reported the results of its fiscal Q2 last week. For some companies, growth of 62% would be considered exciting. For some companies, reporting a profit, albeit a negligible one as opposed to a loss might be considered a positive development.

Shopify increased its revenue guidance marginally for the coming quarter. The company increased its revenue forecast compared to the First Call consensus levels by about 2%. The company is forecasting a non-GAAP operating loss of about $10 million. That works out to a loss of about $.02-$.03/share consistent with prior estimates. The company announced a mixed shelf filing but it also said it had no current plans to sell debt or equity; in the wake of its convertible offering, the balance sheet has cash and equivalents of $1.6 billion.

In the wake of the earnings announcement, SHOP shares sold off noticeably, reaching as low as $136. Overall, the shares are down by about 16% since July 25th, a pretty significant under-performance in a period in which many high-growth names have been setting new highs, with the IGV down about 2%. Should investors take advantage of this price break, and the rather substantial compression in valuation? SHOP shares are now at the price they first reached back in March, reacting both to current earnings, but to a sense that the company's salad days were in the past. (Salad days refers to a Shakespearean turn of phrase that was more popular in the past. It most commonly means heyday).

My investment thesis suggests that this sense is totally misplaced. I believe that SHOP has a long-term future of strong growth and profitability. I think its opportunity still is very significant and far from saturated. I believe the international opportunity for SHOP is substantially underrated. I think some of the enhancements it is making to its offering will appeal to many users. Shopify Payments, Shipping and Capital remain growth drivers. And the opportunities that the company has been developing with its Plus offering remain under appreciated.

On a quantitative basis, I think that the current First Call consensus estimate which calls for top-line growth to compress to below 40% next year, down from current levels of 60% is based on flawed assumptions. At this point, SHOP shares have an EV/S, based on 12 month forward estimated revenues of $1.25 billion, of about 11X. No one is suggesting that is a bargain basement valuation. On the other hand, if the company can maintain a growth rate of above 40% for a couple of years, and start to show leverage at scale, this is a modest valuation. I think looking at the drivers of such a scenario suggest that it is capable of being fulfilled.

The case for Shopify growth

As is the case for many high growth companies, the issue troubling investors is that of falling growth rates and of declines in second derivative metrics. Shopify has been and remains the dominant player in its space. And it is developing a new space, that of developing micro stores for very large sellers, the essence of Shopify +. It has significant non-core products with which it is achieving significant success including Payments, Shipping and Capital. Given that the categories that SHOP dominates are ones it in essence created, no one can realistically claim to know the potential or the TAM of the company's opportunities. Personally, I had no idea that the opportunity of creating micro-stores for large vendors - part of the concept behind SHOP + could have the potential that the company has achieved. This past quarter proved to be a record for Plus, both in terms of additions to the platform and in revenues with new users such as DeBeers, Sodastream, Reckitt - the maker of Lysol and Clearasil - and new shops from current client Unilever. While SHOP reports the proportion of MRR contributed by Plus, it has not released the statistics with regards to the Plus proportion of GMV. Some Plus merchants are spending as much as $40k/month on SHOP. SHOP has removed the cap it had set on monthly payments as of 1/1/18, and it is certainly possible that some users will reach new monthly revenue levels. It should be noted that these overage payments do not count for MRR as they are not guaranteed.

Shopify is in the process of localizing Shopify (for Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish, Italian, German and Japanese) so that it can effectively enter new markets in many geos where its offering has not been a viable competitor. The company has announced local payment options using country specific cashless payment options. The company has announced a fraud protection solution, an offering that is almost certain to be important for many SHOP merchants. The way the offering is priced is such that it will lead to growth of merchant services revenue. That said, the gross margins on the fraud prevention service will inevitably be close to 100% - certainly on an incremental basis.

The company has announced an app it calls Ping, which will include Kit, a virtual assistant. Ping is essentially a form of CRM for SHOP merchants. Kit is designed to proactively suggest and automate social media campaigns. I am not sure just how differentiated Ping is from a host of other work-flow/CRM apps that one can acquire from many vendors who have offerings specialized for CRM; on the hand, having a base of 600,000 potential users for the service is something that most competitors can only dream about.

The company has announced major enhancements to its marketplace/app store and it has developed connectors for its Flow offering. I don't propose to put down here all of the technology that SHOP has and is making available. But one thing of note for investors is that this company is not the one trick pony they may think about. And another thing to consider is that SHOP's strategy of developing tools for online merchants is a factor that can differentiate its offering from other solutions in the market.

I think when analysts write about this company, they ignore the potential for these kinds of add-ons and geographic expansions in estimating growth. I have been asked about the phenomenal growth of Square, and why it is showing accelerating growth at some considerable scale. The answer is self-evidently the add-on apps its offers its clients. Its growth in GMV is half that of SHOP, but the 127% growth in subscription revenues which emanate from the ancillary products that SHOP sells its base is the key to its success.

One piece of SHOP's future as a hyper-growth company will be selling its user base more of the products it has had and is now making available. Shopify is already showing some trends in that regard - the 100%+ revenue growth in Shipping and Capital is significant, and Pay is also growing at above the corporate average. I suspect that these products will enjoy the kind of success Square is achieving with its add on offerings over some time period. So far Capital has been more of an after-thought than a real offering; the opportunity SHOP has with Capital is huge.

SHOP is a product company. By that I mean that at this point with a customer count in the hundreds of thousands, its growth is a function of developing more "things" to sell to its users. The Left thesis, that this company's success is a function of both the use of FB data, no longer accessible, and the accession of low quality merchants to the platform whose businesses are doomed to failure, is seemingly belied both by numbers, but also by the offerings this company is now bringing to market.

One recent cavil regarding growth and valuation has been that SHOP is no longer a SaaS vendor because it receives about 55% of its revenues from merchant solutions, based on Gross Merchandise Value, as opposed to subscriptions solutions. The theory is that merchant solutions revenue, which has much lower gross margins than subscription revenues, will prevent SHOP from reaching robust levels of profitability. I think that this belief labors under several misapprehensions. SHOP customers do not sign up for two service offerings, one called subscription and the other called merchant services. The base cost of Shopify is $29.95/month. Then there are charges related to volume, and depending on the user, there are charges relating to shipping, payments and to loans. There is no isolated cost bucket related to costs related to merchant services. Shopify has chosen to segment its costs such that most of the costs of its network are assigned to subscription services, but it could logically have assigned some of those costs to merchant services.

Shopify Shipping and Capital are both included as contributors to Merchant Services revenues and those two offerings grew by more than 100% year on year last quarter. Needless to say the margins on shipping are far lower than the margins on software. That said, the net margins for shipping and payments as well is quite high and rising as these offerings require far less research and development when compared to the company's elaborate network and sales and marketing costs are lower as well as they do not involve locating new users.

At the moment, Shopify is incurring duplicate costs for its network as it transitions its solutions to AWS. It is just in the process of decommissioning its own data centers. So, looking at gross margins at this point is basically an exercise with no value; the metrics will change substantially next year. Given that most of the network costs are assigned to subscription services, the current weakness in that metric is transitory, and should substantially reverse next year.

One aspect of the SHOP story that continues to get short shrift, at least from my perspective, is the company's great success with SHOP plus. A consistent theme in the broadly defined space of web site construction technology is the emphasis that the successful vendors place on moving their revenue source up-market. That is true of Square (although obviously Square, even in the wake of its recent acquisition is not really a set of web-site development tools), Wix and this company. To be simplistic about it, the Willie Sutton quote about bank robbing is apt "it is where the money is." Shopify Plus starts at $2000/month - which is almost 70X what the typical SHOP user pays for their basic service. Plus plans have much lower transaction charges than the other tiers of the offering, and they offer lots more support. Last quarter was a record quarter in terms of onboarding new Plus users. Overall, Plus accounted for 23% of the MRR of the company last quarter, up from 18% in the past year. That increases computes to year on year growth of 95%. In this last quarter, Plus revenues increased by 14% sequentially. Those are impressive numbers, but nonetheless understate the contribution of Plus as a revenue growth driver in that each Plus store is going to contribute a disproportionate level of Merchant Services revenue and is likely to buy more add-on modules than regular Shopify clients.

Another issue in terms of valuation is that related to the proportion of SaaS revenues that SHOP reports. SaaS revenues are thought to be more profitable and to be less cyclically sensitive than merchant services revenues. Those are twin canards that do not stand up to rigorous analysis. For example, SHOP is sometimes compared to Square (SQ), although there are significant differences in the offerings of both. But by current definitions, most of Square's revenue is not based on subscription and that is by design. Square's latest earnings report was stellar, to be sure, and the growth of its subscription offerings was in well into triple digits while the growth of its transaction revenue was just greater than 30%. The shares have performed very strongly, overall, and at this point, after appreciating in the wake of its just announced quarter, the forward EV/S ratio is more than 14X. I am not suggesting that the shares of Square are overvalued - I own them now and have done so for quite some time. But I simply don't think that SHOP shares have limited upside because the company derives 55% of its revenue from merchant services. As a SHOP shareholder, I would be happy if the company continued to grow what it calls merchant services revenues by a rate of above 65%, and I feel very confident that if it could do so, its gross margins would rise quite noticeably.

How fast can Shopify grow? I recently spoke with the IR Director on estimates for 2019. I could add up all of the initiatives mentioned above, and I think the answer would likely be well above 38%. The extension of SHOP into new geos is a substantial opportunity that can't be quantified but is almost certainly substantial although the cadence of growth is not readily knowable. And while I didn't mention the opportunities in detail, like many other companies, SHOP has a platform offering that is starting to achieve noticeable growth. Again, the growth here is something that will be ongoing for years into the future, but I also think it is underestimated in most models.

Overall, I believe that the case for SHOP sustaining rapid growth rests on a solid foundation including both a high growth market space and a strategy designed to put more products into the base it has created.

SHOP's Profitability

SHOP did report profits last quarter on a non-GAAP basis, but its overall margin profile is something that seems to be something that some investors find troublesome. Overall, gross margins came to 56% on a GAAP basis this past quarter, compared to 57.4% in the year earlier period. That downturn is, as mentioned earlier, entirely a function of the costs associated with the move to the AWS platform. It is not, as has been suggested, a function of a switch to lower margined revenues. Gross margins on subscription solutions, which bear the brunt of the cost of the expenses from the transition, fell from 81% to 78% during the quarter, gross margins on merchant solutions went from 36% to 38%. That ought to suggest that when the transition is over, the trend of gross margins will be noticeably higher. Shopify has a business model that is likely to prove highly profitable at scale; but like many other companies with hyper-growth aspirations its investments in research and development and sales and marketing are such that the realization of significant profits will await far slower growth.

On a GAAP basis, operating expenses grew by 65% last quarter, a bit faster than the 62% expansion of revenue. The company has put a stake into the ground regarding its commitment to growth - one that not all investors look at with favor. In particular, opening a spate of new geos is costing a substantial level of expense both in terms sales and marketing and research and development and last quarter also saw a sharp increase in general and administrative costs connected with opening new locations.

The investment in opex is just that - an investment. There is no real way to for this company to maintain hyper-growth without both expanding its geographic footprint and by localizing its offerings and doubling down on ancillary services. And doing that requires sustained investment, that has not allowed much operating leverage at scale. Earlier in this current earnings season, Square announced a similar trade off and upped its revenue forecast while leaving its profit projection unchanged. I think the issue for Shopify is probably with its revenue growth forecast more than with the company's margin opportunity. Overall, operating expense was 69% of revenues last quarter, up from 67.7% of revenues in the prior year.

SHOP has sized itself for rapid growth - and I imagine its internal projections are significantly greater than those it articulated as part of the current earnings release.

SHOP is not a company that has a business model designed to produce substantial cash flow in excess of non-GAAP profits. It is possible that as SHOP Plus expands and is offered to larger enterprises, deferred revenues will start to grow - but at the moment, the increase in the deferred revenue balance is negligible. Currently, what cash generation there is, is being used to fund merchant cash advances. That cash use is recorded in operating cash flow and has been rising at a quarterly rate of $18 million so far this year. In all, Merchant cash advances have now reached $80 million, up by 71% from the year earlier level. The opportunity for SHOP Capital is far greater than the level of financing it has provided thus far. While the returns on merchant cash advances are very high, and the company has more than enough cash to fund any conceivable level of increase it might make in cash advances, the IR Director suggested that the company might go to third party financing sources at some point to accelerate the growth of its merchant loan portfolio.

What can go wrong?

I haven't mentioned competition but an article about Shopify at this point would not be complete without a mention of Adobe's (ADBE) recent purchase of Magento. Succinctly put, Magento has not been an effective competitor of Shopify because of it does not offer hosting and a raft of features that users take for granted when creating a store using SHOP.

Weebly was recently bought by Square. At the moment Weebly is for a tier of potential users even below that targeted by SHOP in the past. Wix (WIX) does offer an e-commerce platform, but it is not really trying to create web stores for its users. I would be surprised to see competition as a major impediment to SHOP's growth, but with Adobe and Square now in the space, it is certainly a factor to be considered.

I suppose a writer trying to be objective and inclusive has to consider the fact that SHOP has lots of churn in its small merchant base. That is nothing new, to be sure. The cost of setting up a store using SHOP is negligible and as the saying goes, "hopes spring eternal." Some SHOP sellers have opened as many as 10 store sites on the platform - and that is never going to cease as long as SHOP offers a product for as little as $9/month - the cost of a lite version in which sellers use Facebook (FB) as their platform. Further to that, is the phenomenon where some merchants have opened as many as 250 stores on SHOP before consolidating their offerings. The argument with regards to churn has been eloquently stated on the SA site in the linked article. The riposte is far better stated by the company CEO, Tobi Lutke during the last conference call. I suggest to readers taking a look at the colloquy between Lutke and the analyst which more or less suggests why using the data presented in the SA article will lead one to an inappropriate conclusion.

I do not wish to engage in a sterile debate about the Citron articles that have buffeted these shares in the recent past. Some of the more sensational claims have been debunked - but SHOP's business is certainly influenced by the success of their promotional activity. Again, for those wishing to evaluate their validity, appropriate dialogue may be found both in the conference call this quarter and in the conference call from May.

To my mind, the risks to the Shopify story relate very much to sales execution, and the ability to convert the opportunities the company has from enlarging its geographic footprint, continuing to penetrate the large merchant market with Shopify Plus and its ability to drive volumes from offerings on its platforms. These are not inconsequential challenges, but the men at the top of SHOP are surely amongst the best and the brightest in this space.

Wrapping up

Shopify shares have languished for some time now and are down noticeably since late July. The shares may not be in bargain or GARP territory, but they are far cheaper than they have been in some time - and an EV/S of 11X for a company growing at 40% or 50% is not an outlier.

The past quarter was not well received, at least initially, as some analysts focused on declines in 2nd derivative growth metrics and the company delivered guidance that seem disjointed with strong growth in operating expenses and slowing growth in revenues.

I am inclined to believe that most is well at Shopify and that negative commentators are either wrong footed or have accentuated the negative, to turn an old song title on its head. I think SHOP has many levers to pull to sustain growth above 40%. I think the company is not engaged in chasing its tail with regards to margins. Competition remains below the horizon and the company has been successful for sure in selling ancillary services to its base. I think the shares offer significant positive alpha over the next year or more as the success of some of its initiatives become visible.

