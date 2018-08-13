Tesla: Going Private Would Not End Public Scrutiny

Media and investor attention has been aflame ever since Elon Musk’s bombshell tweet of August 7th apparently announcing that funding had been secured to take Tesla (TSLA) private at $420 a share. Shares have been roiled, surging upward on the news before pulling back sharply when it became clear that Tesla’s board was largely unaware of the developments, as was Wall Street. Frantic efforts to root out who the funder is have continued in the days since. Without any formal statement or 8-K filing, speculation has driven trading.

These issues have been covered in considerable detail elsewhere. Today, we consider another aspect of this strange story. Specifically, we address the fact that Elon’s stated aims for going private would not be accomplished by going private.

In an email sent to Tesla employees, subsequently published on the company’s website, Elon claimed that going private would accomplish two important things:

It would remove fixation on price volatility that is a distraction to investors and employees alike.

It would allow for a more long-term view to prevail because Tesla would not have to report quarterly results anymore.

However, it is quite clear that neither of these goals can be accomplished by going private.

Dealing with Volatility

This justification may have some limited merit, provided Tesla actually succeeds in going private. However, in the medium-term outlook, bringing a half-baked take-private plan into the open and sparking mass uncertainty has only increased volatility and caused further preoccupation with the share price.

If Elon’s intent was to cut loose the short sellers, this is a strange way to go about achieving this aim. While bulls might say this is a transitory affair and will be resolved upon going private, that is not quite the case for a couple reasons. The first is the liability created by such public pronouncements. A raft of class action lawsuits have been filed, from both shareholders and short sellers, thanks to the questionable nature of Elon’s initial tweet. Adding to the legal woes is the SEC, which has stated it is investigating the truthfulness of Musk's tweet. The SEC has also reportedly been engaged in an ongoing investigation into Tesla considering its questionable public pronouncements. These problems would dog Tesla even if it manages to go private.

Furthermore, Elon is doing it at perhaps the worst possible time. Analysts and fund managers who support Tesla have already been saying that the company needs to focus on executing, especially ramping production of the Model 3 sedan. Indeed, Elon has repeatedly said that Q3 would be the profit inflection point for Tesla. Yet, with the drama and expense of take-private negotiation and exploration, the focus on execution may be diminished.

Elon wants to undertake perhaps the biggest take-private transaction ever. That process takes many months. The market will see the Q3 and Q4 results, and the share price could be even more volatile because of it. The increased volatility would be the product of the deal negotiation itself. If Tesla fails to deliver on its promises in the back half of 2018, it could compromise any take-private prospects. That is a recipe for increased, not decreased, volatility for the foreseeable future.

Escaping Scrutiny

The other aspect of going private that Elon has touted is the fact that a private company, not beholden to SEC reporting rules or quarterly analyst calls, can focus on the long-term. Again, this justification rings rather hollow given that Tesla already enjoys a market capitalization suggesting the expectation of massive growth. Also, large institutions hold a huge percentage of Tesla stock. That, surely, is the exact sort of patient capital a private company would want.

Furthermore, Tesla would not escape reporting requirements if it follows the structure Elon spit-balled in his employee email. He claims to want to allow investors, even retail investors, to hold their positions once private. Elon suggested that private vehicles, such as that set up by Fidelity for investment in his other venture, SpaceX (SPACE), could be used in the same way to allow non-accredited investors to stay in (a subject we will address in an article later this week), as well as to circumvent the federal regulation regarding the maximum number of shareholders at a private company. The law requires that companies with 2,000 or more shareholders report in the same manner as a public company. Establishing a pooled investing vehicle to get around this rule has already been forbidden; the SEC is not a big fan of companies trying to circumvent reporting requirements:

“If the issuer knows or has reason to know that the form of holding securities of record is used primarily to circumvent the provisions of section 12G or 15D of the Act, the beneficial owners of such securities shall be deemed to be the record owners thereof.”

So a private Tesla would still have to report in the same manner as it does now, provided Elon keeps his promise to not squeeze out retail investors.

But even if Elon went back on his promise and did force out the retail shareholders in favor of a group of larger shareholders, it would still not be the end of scrutiny. The reason for this is simple: If Tesla does as Elon claims it will and manages to become a serious player in the American automotive world, then its fortunes will be of great interest to reporters and auto analysts following the public automakers like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM). Indeed, speculation may even be heightened since analysts would be forced to rely on secondary sources and leaks for the comparatives. That could cause even further headaches than Tesla feels now.

Investor’s Eye View

If investors think that Tesla will be able to focus on the long-term and evade analyst and media scrutiny by going private, they are sorely mistaken. At best, Tesla would have to report the exact same information without the usual kabuki performance of an analyst call each quarter. That hardly seems sufficient justification for going private, which limits shareholder liquidity, as well as access to capital markets.

Elon’s moves seem to be motivated most of all by his war with short sellers. He does not appear to have actually considered the implications of going private beyond a cursory analysis. Scrutiny would continue.

For a company supposedly approaching a major inflection point to profit, initiating go-private discussions now should seem like folly to any serious shareholder – especially retail shareholders who at best lose liquidity and at worst get squeezed out entirely.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.