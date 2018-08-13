AT&T: What Are Bulls Missing?

But key parts of the story are being missed, which could help T-Bulls push valuations even higher into the final parts of the year.

AT&T (T) is showing finally some life after bouncing from the July lows. But the stock is still trading down by 17% on a YTD basis, and investors are looking for a beacon of light to guide the way. For many, there are key parts of the story that are being missed.

Most of the attention tends to focus on the recurring court trial narrative involving the company’s battles with the Department of Justice. But the reality is that we are unlikely to see any major surprises in these stories going forward. Certain factors could help T-Bulls push valuations even higher into the final parts of the year, and I remain long the stock through the added protection of covered call options.

Part of what is holding back share prices in AT&T is the constant back-and-forth story with the DoJ (which has still not fully run its course). But the lack of resolution here is serving as nothing more than a distraction from the issues that really matter in terms of the company’s ability to improve operational efficiencies and generate earnings growth.

From a sector perspective, it makes much more sense for investors to be focusing on areas like the recent changes in effective tax rates, as the Trump tax code contains some highly beneficial elements for investors that are long T. Specifically, companies associated with elevated effective tax rate requirements and substantial capital expenditures are afforded significant advantages under the Trump tax code. Telecoms fit this description to a T (pun intended), as they are expected to see more benefits than perhaps any other industry as a result of the legislation.

This chart should bring a smile to the face of anyone that is long AT&T. Traditionally, telecoms have been one of the most heavily taxed industries in the country, and the reduced corporate tax rate (to 21%) will enable AT&T to raise CAPEX budgets. T-Bears seem to be interested in highlighting the added expenses and debt that will accrue as a result of the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal (and from the building of the company’s innovative 5G infrastructure). But the tax benefit is just another aspect of the story that is being missed by most analysts covering the stock.

To be fair, AT&T certainly does have a lot on its plate with all of these new initiatives occurring at the same time. But the supportive tailwinds here will make it much easier for AT&T to expand on its wireless and broadband fiber networks without putting the stock’s coveted dividend yield in any real danger.

Trump's groundbreaking Tax Cuts and Jobs Act brought the corporate rate down more than most had originally anticipated (a reduction to 25% is what most originally expected). The actual reduction to 21% will enable AT&T to generate additional $3 billion in cash flow each year, and this will help offset the cost of new expenditures and keep its dividend payout ratios low at the same time.

To get a sense of how much the tax cuts have aided the telecommunications industry, we can see in the chart above that both AT&T and Verizon (VZ) have received more benefits than almost any other company in the financial markets. We can also see that the healthcare and tech industries fared the worst in this exchange, as large amounts of unrepatriated foreign earnings led to some of the biggest expenses in the period that followed.

For example, Microsoft (MSFT) had generated $128 billion from years of offshore activity, and the changes in tax legislation created an additional expense of $13.8 billion. In contrast, AT&T and Verizon had accumulated large deferred liabilities and the new tax legislation created a $37 billion benefit. Here, it should be clear that the lower tax rates championed by the Trump administration will bring the greatest benefits to the companies paying the highest taxes. Trump’s initial goal was to alleviate obstacles placed on U.S. corporations, as they were experiencing some of the highest tax burdens in the developed world.

For companies able to capitalize on certain deductions and exemptions, the effective tax rate is actually much lower than the common perception. A recent report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) showed that, on average, U.S. corporations were able to reduce the 38.9% tax rate to an effective tax rate of only 18.6%. But the telecom industry had not been able to capitalize on these same deductions/exemptions. Companies like AT&T and Verizon were actually paying effective tax rates that were roughly double those averages.

But the Trump tax legislation has been a true game-changer. In the chart above, we can see the substantial impact these new tax codes have had on AT&T’s tax liabilities. In short, Trump has essentially leveled the playing field for AT&T - and these trends will help ensure the safety of the stock’s elevated 6.2% dividend in the quarters ahead.

Additional positives can be found in Trump’s initiative to enact advantageous CAPEX provisions. Over the next five years, AT&T will be able to immediately expense capital expenditures for short-lived items (i.e. equipment) CAPEX figures for AT&T are expected to reach $25 billion in for FY2018E, so it should be clear that the Trump tax legislation could not have come at a better time for AT&T. Most analyst reports have chosen to focus on the negatives related to the 5G rollout, its impact on CAPEX, and the possibility that an accumulation of new debt could put the dividend at risk.

To make matters worse, many of these same analysts have been skeptical with respect to the returns generated by 4G spending initiatives. A focus on the facts should help to alleviate some of these fears, however, as AT&T will no longer be forced to shoulder an unfair share of the tax burden levied on U.S. corporations.

AT&T currently shows an annualized dividend payout of $2 per share. Given the low interest rate environment, which still characterizes the financial markets, a stock yielding 6.2% might seem to be at risk for a dividend cut (without having significant growth drivers firmly in place). This may appear to be even more true for an aging company like AT&T, given the massive spending plans the company has laid out for itself.

But the broader trends suggest that this is simply not realistic. Investors need to stop reading the repetitive news headlines tied to the DoJ story and, instead, focus on what matters. The massive tax benefits enacted by the Trump administration could push valuations higher into the final parts of the year but these key parts of the story have been missed by most analysts covering the stock.

AT&T is now showing a dividend payout ratio of 56.7%, which is comfortably below the 60% threshold that is often used to describe stocks with a dividend that is at risk for a cut. AT&T is also trading at a record-low P/E ratio (6.3) with substantial additions in free cash flow, which will help keep that dividend safe and secure.

Market exposure to T through covered call options will allow investors to capture these supreme dividend yields while simultaneously avoiding the problematic effects sideways of trend activity in share prices. In short, investors should ignore the noise and protect bullish positions with options strategies, which go beyond the “buy and hold” approach that is typically seen for the stock.

