Volkswagen AG: Last Trading Day For Sponsored ADR Program

Current ADR holders have three options - divest, exchange into an unsponsored ADS program or exchange for underlying shares on a foreign exchange.

J.P. Morgan will establish an unsponsored ADS program on August 14, offering the opportunity for U.S. investors to invest in Volkswagen.

At the end of trading on Monday, August 13, Volkswagen AG will terminate its sponsored ADR program.

Since 1988, Volkswagen AG shares have been represented via a sponsored American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the United States. At the close of trading on Monday, August 13, 2018, (4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time), Volkswagen will terminate its ADR program (OTCPK:VLKAY). On August 14, 2018, J.P. Morgan (JPM) will establish an unsponsored program for Volkswagen ordinary shares. Therefore, ADR holders in Volkswagen have but one trading day left to make a decision.

Currently, five (5) Volkswagen ADRs represent one ordinary share. The current ADRs trade over the counter ("OTC"). Since 1992, with but a few exceptions, a dividend has been paid annually in the May-June timeframe. In the atypical years, 1998 and 2010, more than one payment occurred. Payment rates have varied. More recently, as a result of DieselGate, the payment had decreased dramatically and was being rebuilt to its previous level. In 2015, the carmaker paid 4.80 euros per ordinary share. This dropped to 0.11 Euros in 2016. By 2018, the rate for ordinary shares had recovered to 3.90 euros.

The Choices

Current ADR holders may elect to divest their ADRs during normal trading hours on August 13th. Normal processing fees will apply. Gains or losses will transpire as normal.

If ADR holders opt to hold their investment, one of two choices exist. The ADRs can be exchanged for unsponsored American Depository Shares (ADSs). The rate will be two (2) ADSs for every one (1) ADR. Therefore, the rate of ADSs to an Volkswagen AG ordinary share will be 10 to 1.

Or, the ADR holder can receive Volkswagen AG ordinary shares traded on foreign exchanges. Between August 14, 2018 and February 11, 2019, issuance and cancellation fees are being waived.

Sponsored Vs. Unsponsored

The first impact for consideration is the difference between a sponsored program and an unsponsored program. Both sponsored and unsponsored programs allow U.S. investors to invest in foreign-based companies.

An ADR of a sponsored program represents a foreign company's underlying equity but is issued by a depositary bank. The foreign corporation is directly involved in the program, setting the terms and conditions of the program. A sponsored ADR program will exist in only one depositary bank and eliminates the possibility of existence for unsponsored programs. The depositary bank owns shares in the foreign company.

Likewise, in an unsponsored program, a depositary bank owns shares in the foreign company. However, there is no direct involvement with or participation by the foreign company in an unsponsored program. An unsponsored program is, typically, established based on investor demand. Therefore, multiple depositary banks can establish unsponsored programs. The terms and conditions are established by each depositary bank with an unsponsored program.

Since there is no relationship between ADS holders in an unsponsored program and the foreign entity, the foreign company has no obligation to include ADS holders in voting or communications. As well, without a sponsored ADR program, the foreign company is not bound by the SEC nor GAAP reconciliation.

In a sponsored program, the ADRs can trade on major exchanges. In an unsponsored program, the ADSs are not eligible to trade on a major exchange.

Volkswagen ADRs, as mentioned above, are already trading over the counter and not on a major exchange. Therefore, current ADR holders should see little difference regarding trading once the sponsored ADR program terminates if they opt to hold and exchange for ADSs in JPM's unsponsored program.

The loss of direct voting rights needs to be factored into an unsponsored ADS holder's decision. As well, unsponsored ADS holders should recognize there is no obligation for the foreign company to meet SEC regulations or even provide financial reporting in English.

The Dividend

A second impact for consideration is the dividend payment.

In a sponsored ADR program, an ADR holder is entitled to dividend payments just as is a shareholder of common shares. Because only one depositary bank is engaged in a sponsored program, the foreign exchange rate involved in the transaction will be equal for all ADR holders.

However, in unsponsored ADS programs, dividend distribution terms are set by the depositary bank. The foreign exchange rate for the same dividend payment could vary based on differing depositary banks. As well, each depositary bank will most likely recoup its fees by reducing the dividend payment.

Regarding JPM's unsponsored program for Volkswagen, the terms of the program include language supporting the deduction of fees.

“...the Depositary shall distribute or otherwise make available to the Holder hereof, at a time and in such manner as it shall determine, any cash dividend, other cash distribution, distribution of Shares, subscription or other rights, or any other distribution with respect to the amount of Deposited Securities represented by the American Depositary Shares evidenced hereby, after deduction, or upon payment of the fees and expenses of the Depositary and/or its agents, and the withholding of any taxes in respect thereof...” (emphasis added).

Considering Volkswagen and Obstacles

Volkswagen investors have, most likely, already reconciled their opinion about DieselGate. The situation continues to have impact. Source

Furthermore, the roads ahead are not without obstacles for Volkswagen.

WLTP is a daily concern for the carmaker now. WLTP is a laboratory test that will measure “fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from passenger cars” in the European Union. The test must be applied to all new registrations effective in September. For one year, there will be a limited number of “end-of-series” cars allowed for sale.

Another potential headwind for the German manufacturer is the threat of a trade war with the United States.

So, this ADR program termination deadline does offer the opportunity for an investor to recheck his or her commitment to the carmaker.

“The most important task for Volkswagen is and remains cultural change.”

That's not analysts or investors or car buyers speaking. Those are the words of Volkswagen Chairman of the Board, Dr. Herbert Diess.

In its latest investor conference in Berlin in July, Dr. Diess emphasized the company's mission.

“Volkswagen has to become more honest, more open, more truthful. In other words: an upstanding corporate citizen.”

Source

Considering Volkswagen and Progress

Though its reputation may have been dinged and dented, progress at the carmaker has not stalled.

On August 1, Volkswagen AG reported 2018 first half results. Year-over-year, both volume and revenue improved. In the first six months, the carmaker delivered 3.12 million branded vehicles, a six-month record. For the Volkswagen group, including the VW brand and brands Audi, ŠKODA, SEAT, Porsche, Bentley, MAN and Scania, 5.5 million passenger and commercial vehicles were delivered. Sales totaled 119.4 billion euros. Operating profit (excluding special items) increased 9.8% to 9.8 billion euros.

Individual countries, such as Mexico, Argentina, and Japan, saw challenges. Yet, the only regional market that did not grow in delivery volume was China. Deliveries to Russia and Brazil represented the greatest increases by percentage.

Globally, the carmaker's focus on SUVs is proving fruitful. SUV models, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace, Touareg, Teramont, Q5L, Q2L, Kodiaq, Koraq, Arona and Atlas, are gaining market share. In the first six months of 2018, the carmaker saw every fourth customer choose an SUV. Volkswagen now claims 18% of the SUV market worldwide.

For the full year, the company still expects sales revenue for the Volkswagen Group to increase as much as 5% over 2017. The South American region is expected to reach breakeven by 2019. North America is expected to do so in 2020. As well, in 2020, the carmaker projects its free cash flow will exceed 1 billion euros. Looking forward to 2025, the carmaker plans to improve efficiency by approximately 17% in all of its plants.

Our Decision

My investment club first invested in Volkswagen in late 2013. We opted to lower our average cost per share in March 2017 with another investment. In November, 2017, we divested a portion when the total investment reached breakeven. For the remainder, in consideration of the sponsored program termination, we've voted to allow our ADRs in the sponsored program to be exchanged to ADSs in JPM's unsponsored program.

We view Volkswagen's growth potential as positive. We believe the dividend rate will continue to recover but do recognize there is a probability the rate paid by Volkswagen AG will be lowered by JPM's costs and fees.

Your Decision

Current holders have just one trading day left to determine the disposition of their Volkswagen ADRs. And, it's always easier to live with an informed, conscientious decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLKAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns ADRs in VLKAY and will own ADSs once exchanged.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.