Who would have ever imagined that investing in a farmland REIT would spark a sell-off, and just a few days ago, FPI said that it would reduce the dividend.

Mark Twain was credited the saying "buy land, they're not making it anymore," but a few weeks ago, you wouldn't have known land was such a commodity as shares in Farmland Partners (FPI) tanked, falling by over 40% when Seeking Alpha contributor Rota Fortunae wrote a piece titled, Farmland Partners: Loans To Related-Party Tenants Introduce Significant Risk Of Insolvency - Shares Uninvestible.

Since then, multiple lawsuits have commenced, and FPI is adamantly defending its position, stating that Rota Fortunae released an "intentionally false and misleading posting on Seeking Alpha that was designed to cause panicked selling among FPI's stockholders and generate ill-gotten profits at the expense of FPI and its stockholders."

FPI is seeking damages and injunctive relief for defamation, defamation by libel per se, disparagement, intentional interference with prospective business relations, unjust enrichment, deceptive trade practices and civil conspiracy.

Who would have ever imagined that investing in a farmland REIT would spark such as sell-off, and just a few days ago, FPI said that it would reduce the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to $0.05 per share ($0.20 per share on an annualized basis) for Q3-18 "and will evaluate the dividend in subsequent quarters."

In a press release, FPI CEO Paul A. Pittman said that "we are disappointed in the current trading price of our common stock; at this juncture our Board of Directors believes that we have an opportunity to increase shareholder value reinvesting in our company by buying back stock."

As Mark Twain said, "they aren't making anymore land," but having owned significant non-income producing land in the past, I am especially focused on income-producing land, such as farmland, golf driving ranges (prepared an interesting paper on that property sector when I was in college), and mobile home parks.

You may recall that I downgraded FPI to a SELL back in March 22, 2018 (marketplace subscribers a day early), and on April 2nd, I provided the SELL update for all newsletter subscribers. In the March 22nd article, I explained:

"When a company is paying a dividend beyond its earning power it is essentially eroding capital. When a stock is paying an extraordinarily high dividend yield combined with an unsustainable business model, there will almost always be loss of principal."

Regardless of the panic related to FPI, and the more recent dividend cut, I am not giving up on land, or the other farming REIT known as Gladstone Land (LAND).

A Rare Externally-Managed Equity REIT That I Own

In January 2013, the first farming REIT, LAND, entered the public markets after completing a $50 million IPO on January 28th. The company had filed for the new IPO on September 18, 2012, after withdrawing its previous registration statement in March 2012.

Gladstone struggled during its first several days of trading, likely due to its 70% tenant concentration with Dole Food Company. However, today the company owns 75 farms with 63,000 total acres in 9 states, valued at approximately $537 million. All farms are 99.7% leased. LAND primarily buys farmland used to grow healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables and nuts.

The company's primary focus is acquiring land to be purchased and rented for annual (or more frequent) plantings to grow fresh fruits and vegetables. These crops are grown mostly in California, Florida and adjoining states.

Properties growing these crops are the most productive (in pounds per acre), most profitable and pay the highest rents. The crops are almost always consumed in the US and are rarely exported.

Management has extensive experience with these types of crops. Annually planted fresh produce crops produce fruits and vegetables annually and include beans, blackberries, cabbage, cantaloupe, celery, lettuce, melons, peas, peppers, radicchio, raspberries, strawberries, sweet corn, tomatoes and other leaf produce.

LAND has also been diversifying and purchasing farms that grow permanent plantings. For example, blueberries are grown on a bush that can be six feet tall. The blueberry bush begins producing blueberries several years after planting and will continue to produce blueberries each year over a relatively long production season for the next 10 to 20 years.

The reason these crops are called "permanent" is that they are not planted every year, as is the case with annually planted crops - the planting occurs only once. The same is true for grape vines, fruit trees, such as oranges and apples, and nut trees, such as almonds and pistachios.

Permanent crops are grown from permanent plantings, such as bushes, trees and vines, and include almonds, apples, avocados, blueberries, cherries, figs, grapes, lemons, oranges, peaches, pears, pecans, pistachios, plums, walnuts and wine and table grapes. According to USDA, in this category of farms, there are approximately 7,000 top-tier farms in the U.S. worth $33 billion.

LAND owns only a limited amount of grain farms because management believes that the ability of grain farms to consistently produce crops at reasonable profits for the farmer (who is responsible for paying rent) is less desirable.

U.S. Farmland: Decreasing Supply, Increasing Demand

As available farm land to feed the world's growing population continues to decline, U.S. cropland has steadily appreciated in value. Climate change has already negatively impacted many growing regions across the world, putting prime farmland in optimal climates in even higher demand.

There continues to be a reduction in the amount of farmland available. Every year, large amounts of farmland are converted to suburban uses, such as housing subdivisions, schools, parks, office buildings, government buildings, and industrial buildings.

LAND generally invests in farmland that has the following characteristics:

Adequate and clean water supply with fertile soil that is rich in nutrients.

Excellent weather combined with long growing seasons that provide adequate sunshine and low-wind conditions.

Locations in established rental markets with a prominent farming presence and an abundance of strong operators.

Fresh produce has lower risks than commodity crops:

Water Access: Commodity crops usually depend solely on rain for water, whereas fresh produce crops are irrigated from farm wells and county-supplied water. All LAND farms have their own water supplies.

Price Volatility: Commodity crops depend on foreign market prices that make them volatile, whereas fresh produce grown and consumed in the U.S. is more insulated.

Government Dependency: Commodity crops often depend on government subsidies and tariffs for protection that are subject to change.

Storage Costs: There is added cost to dry and store commodity crops, whereas fresh produce is typically consumed within days.

Rents: Fresh produce farmland has higher rental rates than commodity crop farmland, even though commodity crops carry higher risks.

The Balance Sheet

In Q2-18, LAND increased total assets by about $2 million, as no new acquisitions were added to the books during the quarter. Proceeds from equity issuances during the quarter were mostly used to pay down existing indebtedness, which led to an increase in total equity and a slight decrease to total liabilities.

During Q2-18 and subsequent to the quarter, LAND obtained a total of $34 million of new long-term borrowings from three existing lenders. On a weighted average basis, these borrowings carry an effective interest rate of 4.18%, which is fixed for the next 6.9 years.

Subsequent to Q2-18, LAND raised about $2.5 million of net proceeds through the sales of the Series B Preferred Stock and about $7 million of net proceeds through the sale of the common stock, most of which came to the ATM program.

From an overall leverage standpoint, on a fair value basis and including all preferred stock in the debt bucket, LAND's loan to value ratio in total farmland holdings was about 57% (as of Q2-18). Practically all of LAND's borrowings are currently at fixed rates.

LAND appears to be pretty well-protected on the debt side against further interest rate hikes, and the company is still able to borrow money on terms that make the overall economics work.

LAND has about $15 million coming due over the next 12 months, about $7 million of that represents maturities of two bullet loans that were currently in negotiations with the existing lender to refinance. So, removing those maturities, LAND only has about $8 million of amortizing principal payments coming due over the next 12 months, or less than 3% of total debt outstanding.

Also, LAND is now raising additional equity via its non-traded Series B Preferred Stock. The idea from this new Series B Preferred Stock is that it will come in smaller amounts, and as of the end of Q2-18, LAND had about $2.5 million so far.

As David Gladstone, LAND's CEO, points out:

"When you do these overnight offerings, you end up with a lot of cash quickly and you've got to make sure you've got some place to put it pretty quickly as a damaging effect on the dividend. The Series B Preferred Stock is not going to hurt us. We'll get it coming in, and I think it will take care of a lot of the acquisitions we want."

The Latest Earnings Results

LAND had a net loss in Q2-18 of about $1.8 million, or $0.11 per common share. The company's adjusted FFO for the quarter decreased by about $243,000, or 12.4% from Q1-18.

The main driver of this decrease was the receipt of about $314,000 of interest patronage or refunded interest on loans at various Farm Credit Associations, which is generally received once a year. Partially offsetting this decrease was a slight increase in cash rents during the current quarter and smaller decreases in both property operating expenses and interest expense.

LAND's earnings from adjusted FFO for the quarter were $0.105 per share, which were a decrease of about $0.027 per share from the prior quarter. The AFFO per share numbers were further impacted by the 10% increase in the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the quarter as the new shares issued in connection with the March offering were outstanding for the full quarter without the proceeds being used towards any new investments during the quarter.

This was the first time in the past 11 quarters, where AFFO did not cover the dividend. Here's what LAND's CEO had to say about that:

"I don't see any reason why we won't make that up pretty much during the rest of the six months of the year. The new revenue coming in from our large Florida acquisition … and the additional rent coming in from the farm that we previously operated, which is at a higher rate. And we also have the leases that we expect to have signed up on that so vacant part of the farm in California. But most of all, before the year-end, we have participating rents that are supposed to be coming in…those are all coming in the fourth quarter though, and we expect as much as a $1 million in additional rents to come in from both. We also have additional revenues from the new acquisitions. We believe we will be able to cover the dividend with AFFO and maybe even more for the year-end, and hope they have rent enough to raise a bit more our dividend…we're still on track to have our income be greater than the dividends, and again, seek to increase the dividends in our October meeting and maybe we have to put it off until January, but on a strong footing, and I think we can still go forward in a good way."

LAND shares traded up as much as 10% when the Q2-18 results were announced, and returns have been relatively flat over the last 90 days:

Buy Land, They're Not Making It Anymore

As many of you know, I am no fan to externally-managed equity REITs (I do own a number of externally-managed commercial mREITs). However, I make an exception with LAND for a number of reasons, starting with strong insider ownership:

In fact, I have met with LAND's CEO, David Gladstone, on multiple occasions and I find his knowledge of farming to be especially attractive. When I have spoken with him in the past, you can tell that he is passionate, and his interests are aligned with investors (of which I'm one).

On the recent earnings call, I was especially interested in his remarks:

"This company is also a natural resource company, because farmland is classified as a natural resource. These types of investments like farmland tend to have low correlations to the overall stock market, which we believe is one of the many benefits of owning the stock. We like the fresh produce segment of the market, which is growing produce, you'd see in the produce section of the grocery store. Typically, these farms provide greater returns and have less volatility than other crops, such as annual crops of corn and wheat. Looking to buy a crop land that is irrigated, that's what we look for each time access to water. We also look for farms with excellent soil. In addition, the farmers we lease to are usually among the most well-established farmers in the growing regions, where farms are located. We prefer to keep the same farmer on the property for as long as possible, because they know the nuances of operating that particular farm.

Currently, about 85% of our total revenue comes from farms that are growing the types of foods you find in either produce or nut sections or via local grocery store. We consider these foods to be among the healthier type of foods that we're seeing in farmland. And the trend it seems to me is toward organic and certainly toward the produce section of the grocery store. We only have a few farms growing grain crops like corn, wheat and soybean, because grain prices are just too low today to make a reasonable profit in the United States. There continues to be too much grain in the world markets these days. And as a result, growers of these grain crops are continuing to have difficulty selling their grains at a profit. We own a few farms in the Midwest, but the majority of these farms are growing things like organic potatoes. The trend we continue to see in most of our growing regions is a steady decrease in the number of farms as they are being sold and converted to suburban or urban usage. That's probably the main thing that I'd point to regarding factors that continue to drive up the long-term land values in most of our farming regions. In many of these areas, we're the - we're in a number of acres of farms in these regions is relatively finite and California is the case in point as there are very few of any new farms being developed. There are no trees to cut down, no more land that can be converted to farms. All the arable land in many of these regions is already being farmed. But now it's being converted and some of these to usage, such as housing, schools, factories and once they get converted into those usage, almost always come back to farm - never come back to farming."

In conclusion: We are maintaining our BUY recommendation on LAND and our SELL recommendation on FPI. We believe that as a result of the dividend announcement related to FPI, some retail investors (still holding shares) may move their farm REIT exposure over to LAND.

Although it's rather obvious that FPI shares are extremely cheap today, we are maintaining a more defensive posture recognizing that lawsuits will likely create a continued overhang. LAND is arguably the safest farming play, and the focus on specialty (vs. row) crops provides "greater returns with less volatility". In our view, Gladstone Land has the best potential to outperform over the next 12-24 months.

