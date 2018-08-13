Swedish Car Market Crashes 50% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Laws

This regulatory attack on regular gasoline and diesel cars is a clear and present danger to all regular automakers, as it would represent financial Armageddon.

U.S. policymakers and automakers alike should be scared stiff from the prospect of the U.S. car market falling by 50% “thanks” to higher car taxes.

Sweden implemented a variant of this scheme July 1, 2018, which immediately caused the Swedish car market to fall by 50% in the first month, just reported.

The practical effect of this is to raise the prices of regular gasoline and diesel cars, while subsidizing electric cars, phased in over the next six years.

California and several other U.S. states are forcing the automakers to sell an increasing percentage of electric cars between now and 2026.

The U.S. car market has been running at a rate of approximately 17 million light vehicle annual sales for the last few years. How would you like to see that number suddenly fall by 50%, to 8.5 million annual vehicles sold?

This is the story of how another country tried a similar approach, and experienced a 50% drop in new car sales immediately upon implementation.

As you hopefully have seen, California and a few other states have joined together to increase prices of regular gasoline/diesel cars, in order to subsidize electric cars. This is being implemented in steps every year between now and 2026. The tightening has started already in 2018 and will continue in 2019, but the big impact really starts to take into effect in 2020-2021, with the full effect in place at the end of 2025.

Before you all start attacking my analogy between these California-led consortium of U.S. states, it is important to understand that I indeed comprehend the technical differences between the California implementation, and the Swedish one. As I will show below, they use two different tools in order to achieve substantially the same policy outcome.

There are other analogies of this kind too. One of best ones is tariffs vs. quotas, that both reduce imports and raise prices, but do so using two different tools. Slight different in policy tools; substantially the same outcome.

If a government wants to lower sales of gasoline and diesel cars, here are some of the tools at its disposal:

Excise tax on new car purchases.

Annual registration tax.

Gasoline/diesel fuel prices.

Forcing the automakers to sell X% of electric cars relation to regular car volume.

On the other side of the equation, if a government wants to increase sales of electric cars, here are some of the tools at their disposal:

Exempt from excise and/or sales taxes on new car purchases.

Lower/zero annual registration tax.

Outright cash grants (tax credits/rebates).

Subsidize consumption of electricity.

In the case of Sweden, it has employed two techniques to lower demand for regular gasoline and diesel cars. First of all, for several decades, it has taxed gasoline and diesel heavily.

What changed on July 1, 2018, is that it imposed a very high annual registration tax primarily for cars that don’t plug in. Here are a few examples of what you have to pay, per year, starting July 1, 2018, in terms of annual registration tax:

Ford Mustang GT: 18,709 SEK = $2,044 per year

Mercedes GLS 63: 22,775 SEK = $2,489 per year

Volkswagen Tiguan: 7,581 SEK = $828 per year

Range Rover 5.0: 20,528 SEK = $2,243 per year

These are the newly imposed annual registration taxes in Sweden, for the first three years of ownership. Once you’ve had the car for three years, these amounts start to come down. Still, as you can imagine, these are some very steep fees that were imposed July 1, 2018. Most Americans are used to paying a fraction of these $2,000-ish annual registration taxes.

You can calculate the annual road tax on this web site. Just enter the CO2 emissions number of the car, whether it’s gasoline or diesel, and the government’s calculator spits out the new annual registration tax amount.

On the other side of the equation, an electric car in Sweden now gets up to 60,000 SEK = $6,557 in a government cash subsidy. That’s up 50% from what it was before July 1, 2018.

How does California compare?

California and the other ZEV (zero emissions vehicle) states do it a bit differently. Instead of taxing gasoline or levying an easily visible tax on the purchase or registration of a new car, they force the automakers to sell a certain percentage of new cars as “zero emissions” cars, i.e., either battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell. In practice, this means battery-electric. You can see the whole program with its formulas here.

That looks complicated, you might say -- and it sure is! The details of the California-led system is almost beyond incomprehensible.

However, the principle behind it is very simple: Instead of taxing people and giving subsidies via the government, in the forms of taxes and “rebate” checks, the California-led scheme puts the burden on the automaker to achieve this result.

As a result, when the automaker must sell electric cars below the market price, they must make up for it by increasing the prices on the other cars that most people actually want to buy. They will never disclose to anyone the amounts of these “internal” subsidies and price hikes, but that does not make them any less real.

What this means is that if a Chevrolet Bolt EV would have to sell for $50,000 in the free market, General Motors (GM) might price it at $37,495 and provide generous incentives from that level, making the real price to the consumer perhaps $30,000. In other words, GM takes a $20,000 bath.

To pay for this “internal subsidy,” GM would add a few thousand dollars to the price of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Instead of it pricing it at $40,000, it might instead go for $45,000 or $50,000.

This subsidy and price hike is hidden from the consumer, but that does not make it any less real. The consumer only cares about the bottom line -- not whether the mechanism of the taxes and subsidies flow through the government’s coffers, or gets regulated inside the automaker’s price list.

In Sweden, the full force of the program “hit” right away on July 1, 2018. In California and the other ZEV states, it’s phased in slowly step by step from 2018 until 2026. I think that is called the “boiling the frog” strategy.

In the end, however, the result will be same: Whether in Sweden or in the U.S., ZEV states led by California, increasing prices on regular (gasoline and diesel) car ownership will dramatically reduce the sales of such cars. We obviously can’t say whether the California ZEV policy will reduce the market’s car volume by 50% as is what happened in Sweden, but there is no reason to believe that the policy will, when fully implemented after the end of 2025, yield any different results. A similar decline of 50% is, at this point, as good as an assumption as any. We only have one analogy at hand, and that’s it.

So what were these results in Sweden? Let’s take a look:

Sweden cars sold 2017 all 379393 2018 Jan 22980 2018 Feb 27211 2018 Mar 37206 2018 Apr 34215 2018 May 37687 2018 Jun 66244 2018 Jul 12504

As you can see in the table above, when this policy was implemented on July 1, 2018, sales fell to 12,504 cars per month for the whole country. That was down almost exactly 50% from the prior year. You can also see that in June 2018, sales spiked temporarily to a record 66,244 units, obviously in advance of the July 1 de-facto tax hike on non-plugin cars.

You can get all of those numbers by going to the Swedish government car registration site. Pick the month and year, and the database will spit out a detailed report of exactly how many of each kind of car were sold in Sweden that month.

To see how the plug-in car sales are distributed inside that “eco” category in Sweden, you can also view this neat summary-table.

As you can see in that table, the seven best-selling plug-in cars in Sweden year-to-date are PHEVs, not pure EVs. Furthermore, in the month of July 2018, Kia now has two of the three best-selling ones -- Optima and Niro.

The best-selling pure EVs are the ones from Renault, Nissan and BMW. Tesla (TSLA) Model S is in fourth place among the pure EVs, year to date.

Overall plug-in brand market share in Sweden -- PHEV and pure EV combined:

Volvo 21% Volkswagen 20% Kia 17% BMW 10%

Those are the results from Sweden, where only 12,504 units were sold in the month of July, down almost exactly 50% from the prior year (July 2017) and down 81% from the prior month (June 2018). Will the U.S. auto industry survive an equivalent increase in cost of selling regular gasoline and diesel cars in the U.S.?

That is the question few are asking in the U.S. today as the Federal government is feuding with California and the other states who are looking to implement a policy that over the next six years will end up having a similar impact to the one just imposed July 1, 2018, in Sweden. This is what it is all about.

What those states are trying to do, is simply to make ownership of regular cars more expensive. They can call it whatever they want, but that is the inescapable result -- and some would say, motive. Are regular people (consumers and voters) aware of this? If they were to become aware of this, would people agree to pay many thousands of dollars more for a new car?

Analogy with the tariff impact

Economists and the auto industry alike are rightfully up in arms about the impact of tariffs on the auto sector. Imposing 20% or greater tariffs, where there were none or very small ones before, would cause car prices to go up and sales volumes to decline. It would be a disaster.

However, all those people who rightfully point out the disaster that tariffs would bring, have said essentially nothing about the impact of these “fuel economy” taxes that just saw the Swedish car market decline by 50%, and would likely have a similar impact on the U.S. car market -- at least in the states that follow California’s policies -- over the next seven years, step by step.

This is both a policy issue -- causing people to afford fewer cars -- as well as a stock market issue: Cutting U.S. car sales volumes by as much as half. This is a red-alert situation for the auto industry, where alarm bells must be going off. Just look at Sweden’s car market falling by 50% immediately when this policy took into full effect this July 1, 2018.

How will General Motors (GM), Ford (F), FCA (FCAU) and all the other regular automakers respond to this? Will this just sit there and take this politically-forced 50% reduction in their business? Or will they fight back?

