ZTO Express: A Potential Double In Plain Sight

ZTO Express (ZTO), the leading express delivery company in China recently reported outstanding results for the second quarter of 2018. ZTO generated revenues of 634$ million, an increase of 41 percent compared to the same quarter last year. But ZTO isn't simply a top line growth story. The company generated adjusted net income of 165$ million, up 50 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017. Net cash provided by operating activities was an impressive 223$ million, up a staggering 63 percent from the second quarter of last year.

Following this robust earnings report, shares of the company jumped by 7 percent the following day. I first wrote about ZTO Express on Seeking Alpha on July 25 (here). Today, I wish to reinforce my bullish thesis on ZTO in light of the recent earnings report, since this amazing growth story is only now beginning to unfold in front of our eyes.

Volume Vs. Price

There's a very intricate balance between volume and price, and you want to be on the right side of that equation. You see, despite this very strong quarter, some investors were quick to point out that price per parcel was down by 7.5 percent year over year. Now, that's absolutely accurate, but it's only a small part of the general picture of ZTO and the mass delivery market in China.

ZTO is in a constant pursuit to become the most dominant player in the niche market of express delivery, and that's the price it has to pay in order to take over the market. Gradually, as it becomes the gorilla in the room, pricing will become more favorable.

Nevertheless, it's important to note that ZTO achieved success in volume growth without suffering from aggressive pricing decline. For example, the company was able to increase volumes by 42 percent year over year, while price per parcel declined by only 7.5 percent. This resulted in a 31 percent year-over-year increase in revenues.

ZTO is becoming better and faster in what it does best – sorting and delivering parcels across mainland China. Specifically, sorting operating cost per parcel decreased 6 percent year over year as a result of increased automation in the sorting facilities. In fact, the company increased the number of its sorting equipment devices to 62, compared to only 22 a year ago. In other words, automation has been able to reduce the cost per parcel, which in turn, allowed ZTO to reduce price per parcel for its loyal customers.

Outsmarting The Industry

The company's strategy is bearing fruit. ZTO has increased its parcel volume by 42 percent year over year, whereas the overall industry exhibited parcel growth of only 25 percent. It's no wonder that ZTO currently controls 17.4 percent of the mass market delivery market, compared to only 15.5 percent in 2017. Now that is a tremendous growth in market share. I believe ZTO will keep outsmarting its rivals due to its sophisticated automation, large distribution networks and high efficiency. I believe that ZTO will control about a quarter of the mass market in express delivery in mainland China over the next few years.

This Is Only The Beginning

There are many ways to win with ZTO Express. One way is for the company to be taken over as a whole by the giant Alibaba (BABA), which has already amassed a 10 percent equity position in ZTO in May for $1.4 billion.

But we don't have to wait for Alibaba to swallow ZTO. The company is an excellent growth story all by itself. If we assume a conservative revenue growth rate of 30 percent, substantially lower than the current 41 percent, and an operating margin of 25 percent, then ZTO will generate $1.50 in earnings per share two years down the road. At an earnings multiple of 30 times, ZTO could trade for $45 a share, not being overly aggressive with my assumptions.

Final Thoughts

ZTO Express is a cash gushing machine which is on its way to control one of the more lucrative industries in the world – the Chinese express delivery market. With Alibaba or without, shares of ZTO could trade north of $40 a share. Don't wait for the market to figure that out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZTO, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.