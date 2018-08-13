Zoetis: Stock To Outperform On Long-Term Focus On Growth

There will always be a need for pharmaceuticals for pets and livestock. Medicine and vaccines will be needed on a long-term basis for these animals. Pet owners and owners of livestock have a stake in keeping their animals healthy. That's why Zoetis (ZTS) became a global leader in developing and manufacturing animal pharmaceuticals.

Zoetis is achieving strong sales in the United States and even stronger sales in other countries. The company's U.S. sales increased 9% in Q2 2018. Sales increases in other large countries ranged from 16% to 23% in Q2. The stock has strong momentum but reached an overbought level. I think the stock will perform well over the long term, but I would buy on the next dip. Profit-taking is likely as the RSI and stochastic oscillator indicate overbought levels.

If you look at the chart, you can see that the stock is in overbought territory with the RSI near 70 and the stochastic oscillator above 80. Since I think profit-taking is likely after the recent run-up, a better entry point will probably present itself over the next few weeks. The stock is already beginning to pullback.

Growth Drivers for the Stock

Zoetis' animal pharmaceuticals are sold in over 100 countries. The sales success of these products is evident in these recent Q2 results:

Country Q2 Sales Increase United States 9% China 23% United Kingdom 23% Mexico 22% Australia 16%

Source: Zoetis Q2 2018 earnings call transcript

The strong sales of Zoetis' products are driving strong total revenue and earnings growth for the company. Analysts are expecting total revenue to increase at 8.8% in 2018 and 8.4% in 2019. Earnings are expected to increase at about 28% in 2018 and 12% in 2019. The revenue projections look achievable, given the strong sales momentum that Zoetis is experiencing on a global basis. The earnings projections also look achievable due to the sales gains, the company's expectation of a 200 basis point gross margin improvement through 2020, and a lower effective tax rate of 20% vs. a previous rate of 21% to 22%.

The products that are driving Zoetis' growth include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, medicinal feed additives, sedation pharmaceuticals, and other pharmaceuticals such as treatments for: pain, tumors, and vomiting. Sales of pet-related products or what the company refers to as companion animals comprise 57% of total U.S. revenue. Livestock sales comprise 43% of U.S. sales.

The breakdown for international sales is different. International Livestock sales are about 55% of total international revenue, while pet products make up about 35%. International sales comprise about 53% of total company revenue, while the United States sales are about 47%.

International sales are important for Zoetis going forward because many large countries are growing sales at strong double-digit rates as shown in the table above. I think Zoetis' positive sales momentum will continue as the amount of money spent on pets is projected to grow from $69.51 billion in 2017 to $96 billion by 2020. The global market for animal medications is projected to grow over 36% from $30.65 billion in 2017 to $41.78 billion by 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 4.53%.

Zoetis is poised to grow revenue over the next few years with annual sales of health products continuing to grow globally. This will be a positive driver for an increasing stock price.

Source: just4petcare.com

Acquisition of Abaxis

Another growth driver for Zoetis is the acquisition of Abaxis (ABAX). Zoetis completed the acquisition of Abaxis on July 31, 2018. Abaxis is the leading provider of veterinary diagnostic instruments. This will strengthen Zoetis' diagnostics business.

The value of Abaxis will be for long-term international revenue growth. The veterinary diagnostics portion of the animal health industry has been growing at a CAGR of 10% over the past 3 years. Abaxis will add about $280 million in annual revenue for Zoetis in 2019. Zoetis should also benefit from about $100 million in revenue from Abaxis for the remainder of 2018 (5 months of domestic revenue plus 4 months of international revenue).

Abaxis will also help Zoetis to provide customers with a larger array of products. Abaxis adds their point-of-care blood diagnostic products to Zoetis' diagnostic products. The point-of-care aspect is convenient for patients because they can get test results at the same time as their visit, rather than waiting days for the results. Therefore, treatments can be prescribed quickly at the time of the veterinary appointment.

Simparica Trio Filed for Approval

Zoetis filed Simparica Trio (a 3-way combination parasiticide) for FDA approval. The standard Simparica achieved FDA approval in 2016. Simparica combats internal parasites, external parasites (fleas, ticks) and heartworm disease. The new indication called Simparica Trio is a combination of products designed to prevent infestations of fleas, ticks, mites, internal parasites and heartworm disease. Zoetis estimates that Simparica Trio will hit the market in 2020. So, this a potential catalyst for Zoetis beyond 2019.

The standard Simparica is on its way to blockbuster status in 2018 in term of sales. So, Simparica Trio has the potential to provide a boost to this sales success in approximately a year and a half from now.

Product Expansion

Zoetis is expanding into digital platforms, sensors, and data analytics tools. This will allow customers to predict diseases in their pets/livestock. One example of this is Zoetis' partnership with Smartbow. Smartbow's cow monitoring system allows dairy farmers to use electronic ear tags that monitor cows for their locations, reproductive data, signs of stress, disease, and behavior changes.

Zoetis recently secured a 5-year agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) for research in monoclonal antibodies. The agreement allows Zoetis to use Regeneron's technology to develop monoclonal antibodies for pets and livestock. Monoclonal antibodies can be used for targeted treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. This can be viewed as another long-term growth initiative for Zoetis.

Valuation

Zoetis is trading at 26.6x the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45 for 2019. This is higher than the Major Drug Manufacturers industry's forward PE of 14. However, Zoetis is growing at an above average double-digit pace with strong expected annual revenue and earnings growth for 2018 and 2019. The industry is expected to grow earnings at about 9% annually over the next five years. Since the company has a long-term focus on growth, Zoetis' above average growth could continue beyond 2019.

With a forward PE of 26.6 and average expected earnings growth of about 20% for the remainder of 2018 and 2019 (the average of 2018's expected growth of 28% and 2019's expected growth of 12%), the one-year PEG ratio is about 1.33. That is lower than the industry's PEG of 2.7. So, I wouldn't call the stock overvalued. I see it as fairly valued for a company with above average growth. However, the stock did make a sharp move higher recently. So, I think investors can buy the stock at a better price after a pullback.

The Risks to the Investment Thesis

Since Zoetis is a pharmaceutical company, news regarding negative safety issues with any of their products could lead to a sharp sell-off in the stock. For example, some pets have had adverse reactions to Simparica, including a few deaths. So, negative press regarding bad reactions could have a negative effect on the stock price.

While I expect the stock to pullback, before it moves higher, it could trade in any direction, including sideways for a while. My price estimates are based on earnings growth and valuation. However, if the company misses analysts' growth estimates, it could have a negative effect on the stock.

Outlook for Zoetis

With the company building on the current sales momentum, I think Zoetis can achieve analysts' estimates for revenue and earnings growth for 2018 and 2019. The company's focus on long-term growth can set Zoetis up for multiple years of above-average growth. This will allow the stock to grow at an above-average pace.

The stock is currently pulling back from an overbought condition after the recent sharp move higher. Therefore, I think investors will be able to pick up the stock at a better price over the next few weeks. I would wait for an oversold condition in the stock with a stochastic oscillator level of 20 or lower.

I'm giving the stock a one-year price target of $104 to $110. This is based on the average earnings growth of 20% over the next 12 months. I estimate that the stock will pull back about 5% from the current price. So, investors might be able to buy the stock at about $87 over the next few weeks. With Zoetis' long-term focus on growth, the stock is likely to outperform for multiple years.

Let me know your thoughts on the company in the comment section below. If you like getting free analysis for great investment ideas, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.