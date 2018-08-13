Working On Workiva

The shares are the second most expensive I've reviewed, and it seems that the more the company sells, the more it loses.

Over the past 12 months, the shares of Workiva Inc. (WK) are up about 53%. At this point, I think investors would be wise to take a breather and either (ideally) sell their shares or switch to call options. I’ll go through my bearish case here by first reviewing and responding to the best bullish arguments I could find. I’ll then review the financial history here, will look at the stock itself, and will conclude with what I think is a much less risky way to “play” this stock for those who are still interested in doing so after reading. In sum, I think Workiva has a fine product, but it hasn’t managed to sell it profitably for years. I think hope about some future state is the essence of speculation, and the way we speculate is with calls and not with share ownership.

Steelmanning The Bull Case

I’m increasingly trying to be as honest in my treatment of counter arguments as I can be for a few reasons. First, frankly I think such behavior would help me stand out from the crowd. Second, and far more importantly, if I can understand the alternative point of view fully, it might change my mind which may lead to reduced risk of loss or enhanced chance of reward. Thus, I have everything to gain and nothing to lose to treat the other side’s arguments as honestly as I can. With that in mind, I’ll go through what I think are the strongest arguments bulls have, and respond to each where I can.

A recent article on this forum did what I think is a good job of summarizing the bull case for this company. I’ll go through the bull arguments in order of least to most speculative. Least speculative is what has already happened or what currently exists. Most speculative arguments are what might be. Such arguments are peppered with words like “would”, “should”, “may”, “will”, etc.

Workiva offers a superior product, and the evidence suggests that the market agrees, given that the company enjoys very high (96%) customer retention, and that it’s working with 70% of the Fortune 500. This seems very compelling, but as we see below, it’s not been possible ffor the company to service these happy customers profitably. That’s a significant problem in my view. Investors need to have some faith that the company can go through some change of state where customers start paying more and/or costs start going down. In other words, I think this bullish argument tells only half the story. This company loses money in spite of (because of?) high levels of customer satisfaction. Founders still run the company, and management owns 44% of the company. This is the most powerful argument for the bull case in my view. When the people who know a business best (i.e. the people who live it and breathe it) put their own capital on the line, that’s a very compelling sign. Assuming a total available market of $10 billion, and a 5% penetration in five years (i.e. $500 million in revenues annually), the company should be worth ~$41.50. I think this argument is the epitome of speculation. TAM of $10 billion comes directly from a company source. I’d agree that products like Workiva’s fill a need, which suggests the market is large. Where I have a hard time is a) putting a value on this market b) coming up with a reasonable estimate of Workiva’s penetration of that market. But I will give the bull case it’s due here. Growing to $500 million in five years implies that the company will continue to grow sales at a CAGR of 19.5%, which is a very ambitious goal. Assuming the company manages it, though, there’s no reason to believe that the mood of the market will remain the same. At some point, investors may very well become intolerant of losses and will finally ask themselves, ‘if growing sales don’t generate positive income here, what will?’ Related to this argument seems to be that the company can generate even greater than 5% market share if they “spend every dollar they make.” I think I’m familiar with a different definition of the word “make” as from where I sit, the company has “made” no dollars. The company will increase ARPU by rolling out its scale SaaS model this year, the effects of which will be felt in 2019 and beyond. Maybe so. I like evidence of a claim, but the future’s as opaque to me as it is to the author, so I can’t comment on this one way or the other.

I must say that I really like the fact that the company allows customers to license its software. The example the author offers of a state government developing some software and then selling it is very powerful in my estimation. This will greatly improve the network effects here, making the cost of switch prohibitive.

Financial Snapshot

Looking objectively at Workiva’s financial history, it must be said that there’s not much to like. While revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 19.5% over the past five years, expenses have grown at a faster rate (both R&D, and sales and marketing up at a CAGR of 15%, while G&A has grown at a CAGR of about 22%). The net result is that as sales grow, losses grow ever wider. I ran a correlation on revenue and net income and found a very strong (R=-.81) correlation between revenue and net income. Given the history here, it’s fair to say that the more this company sells, the more it loses. When we look more closely at the first half of the year, it seems that the long term trend is in place. Revenue is up nicely in the first half of 2018, but the loss has ballooned by just under 300%.

Also troubling is the fact that the company has diluted the shareholder base fairly substantially over the past five years. Shares outstanding has ballooned at a CAGR of about 6%, as the company has generated about $116.7 million from stock sales over the past 5 ½ years.

On the bright side, the company is very well financed, suggesting that there’s little risk of a solvency crisis anytime soon.

The Stock

Most investors access the future cash flows of a given business via ownership of the stock that trades on the public markets. This creates both risks and opportunities because the stock can trade at significant variance to its intrinsic value for extended periods of time. In my view, investing is particularly risky when the shares are driven up in price by an enthusiastic crowd. At the point where the shares are “priced for perfection”, anything less than perfect execution will drive the shares lower. Some combination of increased competition, a missed quarter, an overall downturn in the market or a host of other factors may conspire to take the shares down. This is why it’s generally not a good idea to invest in optimistically priced shares in my view.

I use a host of measures to judge whether shares are optimistically priced, including price to free cash flow and an analysis of the mood of the market.

On a price to free cash flow basis, these shares are very expensive relative to the overall market, obviously, and relative to their own excessive past. At the moment, an investor is willing to pay more than 300 times free cash flow to acquire shares of this company. In my view, calling such a valuation excessive does not understate the case.

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and free cash flow, I also like to examine the market’s assumptions about future growth. In order to work out what the market must assume about the long term growth rate of a business, I turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman demonstrates how an investor can use the current stock price to reverse engineer a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market currently assumes about long term growth. According to this methodology, the market is currently assuming a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of about 12.5% for this business.

I’ll anticipate and respond to the charge that Penman’s analysis is irrelevant because “accounting is backward looking and investing is about the future.” It’s true that accounting can, for the most part, only tell us what’s gone on in the past. But a review of the current state that accounting gives us allows us to ask the question “by how much will this company need to grow revenue and earnings to be profitable?” In other words, accounting is the past, and because of that it’s incredibly useful. Our analysis must be rooted in the past, to understand exactly how manic the market is at a given moment.

Options As An Alternative

My regular readers know that as the overall market becomes more and more richly priced relative to cash flows, I prefer to switch to call options. This is an ideal strategy in my view, because it gives investors access to much of the upside from stocks at a fraction of risk. This is a particularly good idea for companies like Workiva that don’t pay a dividend. In my view, it would be best for investors to avoid this name, but I’m realistic enough to know that it’s unlikely that the crowd will catch collective sanity anytime soon. The shares have been driven higher in spite of mounting losses and there’s no reason to believe that dynamic won’t persist. The problem is that as the share price rises, so does the risk, and the way to play that dynamic in my view is with call options.

At the moment, the January Workiva calls with a strike price of $30 are being bid at $2.40 and asked at $2.95. If an investor switches out of the stock at these prices, and hits the ask at $2.95, they will participate in most continued upside the shares enjoy over the next five months, while taking ~90% of their capital off the table. In my view, this is the definition of a better trade than owning shares outright on a risk adjusted basis. This is especially so in light of the fact that there’s zero opportunity cost from foregone dividends.

Conclusion

In my view, there are some compelling things about this business. The product is very powerful, and customers seem to love it. Additionally, insiders own a large percentage of the business, which is a very significant seal of approval in my view. I also really like the way the company allows its customers to build and license their own software on the platform. This aligns both customers and the company, and turns the former into zealots for the firm. I also like the fact that the company may start to increase ARPU at a lower cost. I like much about this company. My difficulty stems from the fact that I like profits even more. So far, Workiva hasn’t been able to generate any, in spite of the wonderful things going on at the firm. I think there’s a very good chance the market will continue to reward shareholders, but on a risk adjusted basis I think it makes sense for people to sell their shares and buy calls instead. This strategy offers a much cheaper way to take advantage of the crowd’s mania for this stock.

