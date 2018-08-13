8% Yields From Chimera

CIM has good management, but we still view the preferred shares as having material risk.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) offers investors two high yielding securities in CIM-A and CIM-B. These are both preferred shares with a coupon rate of 8%. We view these preferred shares as having a risk rating of “3”. This makes them better suited for traders or aggressive buy-and-hold investors. We will be comparing these two preferred shares today even though they are both within the hold range at current prices.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

CIM common stock

We believe Chimera Investment Corporation has a good management team in place. Further, the company is internally managed which is generally better than being externally managed. We will not be looking at the valuation of the common stock today. However, investors looking to get into preferred shares should know the underlying company. The preferred shares carry a risk rating of “3” because we believe the company carries a material amount of risk.

CIM puts a large emphasis on securitizations:

Source: Chimera

The investments in securitizations make CIM relatively unique when compared to the rest of the sector. As you can see above, the company invests in agency securities and non-agency securities.

Source: Chimera

Even though CIM invests in agency MBS, it is a relatively minor portion of the business.

Source: Chimera

Investors should note that being internally managed helps align shareholder interest with management’s interest. CIM being internally managed is a major part of why we believe they have better management than average. That being said, let’s jump into the preferred shares.

CIM preferred shares

Here are the two preferred shares from CIM:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

Both CIM-A and CIM-B are in the middle of the range between a buy and a sell. However, it’s important to note that these preferred shares generally trade in the middle of their hold range or higher. It’s extremely rare to see them come into the buy range. CIM-A is a bit toward the higher end of the hold range even though it has a lower price and a slightly higher stripped yield.

The reason I like CIM-B a little bit better at the recent prices is because it offers some extra call protection and it has a floating rate after call protection ends:

CIM-B has more than 2 years of extra call protection on the calendar. Further, after call protection ends, CIM-B will go to a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.79%.

The reason we’re steering investors towards preferred equity is the certainty of the dividend, relatively stable price, and their inability to have par value or call value fluctuate.

The preferred share dividend takes priority over the common dividend. For it to be reduced even a penny, the common dividend must be canceled entirely.

In a bankruptcy, the preferred shareholders would expect to get screwed. However, the mortgage REITs holding only agency mortgages are unlikely to ever find themselves in that situation. In an orderly liquidation of assets, those preferred shares should either get their call value or get transferred to a new company buying the husk of the mortgage REIT. Either way, they wouldn't be doing too poorly.

Some of the mortgage REITs take on substantial credit risk, but it is The REIT Forum’s duty to assess that before making a recommendation.

For traders, it always comes down to assessing relative valuations to find the opportunity to exploit. We still often favor the preferred shares because we can establish relative valuations in a tighter range. The tighter range gives us confidence the price should correct before the fundamentals change.

For buy-and-hold investors, the preferred shares are generally the superior tool. These investors simply need to find the securities that match their needs and an attractive entry point.

Final thoughts

CIM-B’s floating rate of 5.79% spread over 3-month LIBOR is quite high relative to other mortgage REIT preferred shares. Therefore, I like CIM-B a little bit better but they are both in the middle of the hold range.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

CWMF’s The REIT Forum Prices will be going up on September 1st The REIT Forum is a service dedicated to equity REITs, mortgage REITs, preferred shares, and the occasional dividend champions. We focus on income, retirement, and trading opportunities. If you’re looking to invest in REITs, The REIT Forum will give you subsector analysis along with a deep dive on the individual companies and their fundamentals. Here are our 2 newest 5-star reviews to add to the collection of 70+ 5 stars: Subscribing to The REIT Forum includes access to spreadsheets comparing every security we cover, along with a look at CWMF’s personal portfolio updated in real-time. It is our objective to find the best investments at the best entry price. Don’t miss the next real-time alert! You can try out our service, or find more information, by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.