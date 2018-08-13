Alamos Gold: Second-Quarter Earnings Results Analysis

AGI announced the receipt of the GSM (Business Opening and Operation) permit and commencement of full construction activities at the Kirazlı project in Turkey.

Alamos Gold released its 2Q'18 results on August 1, 2018. Another good quarter overall with impressive gold production and decent all-in sustaining costs or AISC of $996/Oz.

Investment Thesis

Alamos Gold (AGI) was formed on February 21, 2003, as a result of the merger of Alamos Minerals and National Gold. Alamos Gold is a mid-tier gold producer based in Canada with four operating gold mines in Canada (Northern Ontario) and Mexico (Sonora).

The company also owns development projects in Turkey (Kirazli, Agi Dagi, and Camyurt), in Manitoba, Canada with Linn Lake and Mexico with the extension of Mulatos (La Yaqui, Cerro Pelon).

The company had dropped considerably since the mid-2017 when I recommended taking profit off the table because I considered the valuation too high. Despite the company's solid balance sheet, with no debt, good liquidity, and a robust growth prospect, the stock continued weakening after a failed attempt to change the trend in June and crossed recently its long-term support by a decisive breakout which may push the stock further down to lower support level, assuming a continued weakness in the gold price.

John McCluskey, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We had an excellent start to the year on a number of fronts. We raised production guidance after the first quarter, and we remain well on track to achieve this halfway through the year. With no expansion at Island Gold, its well on its way to being completed this quarter, and with no -- and the mill is currently being commissioned. Exploration at Island Gold also continued to exceed our expectations.

Alamos Gold financial snapshot 2Q'18. The raw numbers

AGI 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues $ million 103.6 115.7 104.3 120.1 125.6 132.2 121.0 131.3 128.8 161.7 173.1 168.9 Quarterly Earnings $ million -33.4 -60.5 9.7 -11.8 4.8 -20.6 0.1 2.4 28.8 -4.7 0.6 -8.9 EBITDA $ million - -427.8 25.9 29.1 51.1 29.3 35.9 21.5 51.4 48.1 60.6 51.9 Profit Margin in % 0 0 9.30% 0.00% 3.82% 0 0.08% 1.83% 22.36% 0 0.35% 0 EPS (diluted) $ per share -0.13 -0.24 0.04 -0.04 0.02 -0.08 0.00 0.01 0.09 -0.02 0.00 -0.02 Operating Cash Flow $ million -8.4 23.3 23.8 36.9 36.7 33.1 20.1 51.4 43.4 48.6 58.8 62.5 CapEx in $ 48.8 40.7 33.3 38.5 37.2 32.3 33.6 51.5 38.2 39.2 51.5 53.4 Free Cash Flow -57.2 -17.5 -9.5 -1.6 -0.5 0.8 -13.5 -0.1 5.2 9.4 7.3 9.1 Total Cash in $ million 313.6 282.9 273.8 273.4 287.0 252.2 495.2 150.4 167.7 236.6 243.2 244.1 Total LT Debt in $ million 312.1 320.3 319.3 316.9 307.6 304.9 304.2 5.2 4.3 7.5 0.0 0.0 Dividend $/ share (semi-annual) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares Outstanding 255.9 263.1 264.5 271.5 267.1 289.5 323.3 302.8 303.9 340.6 392.4 389.6

Alamo Gold - Gold Production and balance sheet details:

1 - Revenues

During the second quarter of 2018, Alamo Gold generated solid revenues of $168.9 million and posted again the highest cash flow from operation since 2012 with $62.5 million.

Revenues were up 28.6% from a year ago and down 2.4% sequentially. The company sold the 126.5K ounces of gold in the second quarter at an average realized price of $1,309 per ounce.

AGI posted in its press release, adjusted net earnings of $4.9 million or $0.01 per share, reflecting adjustments for unrealized foreign exchange losses recorded within both deferred taxes and exchange of $15.3 million as well as other one-time items.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, AGI FCF is now $31.0 million ("TTM").

Free cash flow is an important value that should always be seriously analyzed when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient, and of course, positive if we consider a long-term investment.

AGI is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Alamos Gold remains debt free and further strengthen its balance sheet with total cash, increasing to $244.1 million at the end of the second quarter, up from $236.6 million at the end of December.

4 - Gold production details

It was the first full quarter including results from Island Gold and produced an immediate positive impact on the company's financial results both on an aggregate and on a per share basis.

Quick review per mine:

1 - AGI posted an excellent production in Island Gold this quarter again. The company produced 26.7K Oz during 2Q'18 at a low AISC of $668 per ounce. The company increased 2018 guidance at Island Gold for the second time. Now it's between 100K Oz and 110K Oz ounces or up 11% from initial guidance.

2 - Mulatos again exceeded expectations with a production of 50.6K Oz, a total cash cost of $795 per Oz. AISC was $854 per Oz.

Mill production had been initially expected to end in the first quarter; however, the company extended the mine life into the third quarter but can now see a definite end to the mining at San Carlos mid-August.

3 - El Chanate produced 10.1K Oz at an AISC averaging $1,442 per Oz. Mining activities are now expected to cease in the fourth quarter but will continue to benefit from ongoing production at declining rates due to residual leaching.

4 - Young‐Davidson - Did you perform well this quarter. Young-Davidson produced 39.1K Oz in the quarter at a total cash cost of $890 per Oz with AISC of $1,083 per Oz. Production and costs were both impacted by unscheduled downtime to both the mill and the Northgate hoist, Peter McPhail said in the conference call.

Good news for the Kirazli mine project in Turkey.

Alamos Gold received the GSM permit for the Kirazli project and will be ramping up full-scale construction over the next few months. The permitting process took longer than anticipated.

With its low cost of capital, Kirazli is one of the highest-return undeveloped projects in the world. It will take consolidated production to over 600,000 ounces per year, while significantly lowering our cost profile. Based on the current timelines, we expect initial production through Kirazli in the second-half of 2020.

Andrew Cormier added:

A lot of progress has already been made on Kirazli's infrastructure projects to date. 75% of the site is now cleared of trees and 80% of the road construction and 45% of the power line are complete.

Production guidance:

Maintained 2018 Company-wide production guidance of 490,000 to 530,000 ounces of gold, with increased guidance at both Mulatos and Island Gold offset by decreased guidance at Young-Davidson. Company-wide all-in sustaining cost guidance for the year has been maintained at $950 per ounce with lower costs anticipated in the second half of 2018.

Commentary and Technical analysis (Short-term)

Alamos Gold released its 2Q'18 results on August 1, 2018. Another good quarter overall with an impressive gold production, and decent all-in sustaining costs or AISC of $996/Oz, due to a weak quarter production at Young-Davidson primarily.

CFO, Jamie Porter said in the conference call:

We sold 129,000 ounces of gold in the second quarter at an average realized price of $1,307 per ounce for revenues of $159 million. Consolidated total cash costs of $832 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $996 per ounce were up from the first quarter, primarily reflecting the weaker quarter at Young-Davidson. Both total cash cost and all-in sustaining costs are expected to trend lower in the second half of 2018.

There is no doubt AGI is a solid gold company with an exciting pipeline of new midterm projects (Kirazli project for one). The company balance sheet is solid with no debt after repaying AGI high-yield notes last quarter.

The recent weakness of the stock is quite puzzling and probably due to a very soft gold price trading just above $1,200/Oz now or more than $100 below the price realized the second quarter. The situation in Turkey is not a concern for Kirazli project and in fact, should be beneficial by reducing local costs.

Technical Analysis

AGI has experienced a decisive breakout of its descending triangle pattern which had a line support at $5. Assuming a new descending channel pattern using the line $5.75 resistance, it is likely that AGI will eventually continue to drop at $4.50 or a little lower. I believe it should be regarded as an excellent long-term opportunity.

Long-term, I recommend to accumulate AGI especially below $4.50.

