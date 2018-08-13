LendingClub: The Club Nobody Should Be In

The company has an incredibly high valuation considering its short-term earnings expectations, and with possible upcoming headwinds, the company will need a miracle to post earnings that justify its valuation.

With a possible economic downturn coming, the banks such as Goldman Sachs have better resources to weather the storm as they don't have to rely on investors' capital.

The company has moved towards a healthier balance sheet and loan offerings with less risky loans for sale are being offered to borrowers. This will have mixed results.

I believe the market drop after soft guidance is going to be the first of a few as the market realizes the future is dim and investor expectations are overblown.

LendingClub (LC) came out with earnings yesterday and got absolutely hammered. Dropping over 10% of its market value over the course of the past few days, investors are worried. The company is the premier peer-to peer-lending platform that services personal loans and investors in those loans who can range from individuals to small banks. Despite exceeding expectations, the company issued soft guidance and investors sold off pretty intensely. Many who were invested at its higher valuation were probably looking too much at growth trends without looking at the larger picture. I believe this correction is legitimate and we might see the stock drop more.

The company has performed incredibly well so far. As the industry of personal loan growth is coming in at an increasingly accelerated pace as can be seen below, the company has seen large demand growth from the borrower side, as well as growth in demand from the lender side. As the company makes a profit as a percentage of the loans originated and sold, higher volume means higher revenue and profits.

(QZ-U.S. Total Outstanding Personal Loans)

In addition to the increase in loans, as the graph on the entire industry shows, we have seen a sharp increase in the amount of subprime loans being originated. This could prove stressful to the personal loans industry.

(QZ)

Despite what the chart above would suggest, LendingClub investors have increased their appetite for high grade loans much more than the lower grade loans. As can be seen from the chart below, as compared to last year, the proportion of loans in the top tiers have gotten higher and the lower tiers have dropped to almost nothing. This is due to a large wave of defaults that caused fear for investors and has forced lending restrictions to get tighter.

(LendingClub 10-Q) (LendingClub Website)

A large reason why investors may be losing interest in these low quality loans may be that they aren’t proving to be more profitable. As the charts let us see, the increased risk isn’t necessarily driving higher returns. As one of the first rules of finance is that risk must be compensated, this model doesn’t drive investors towards the lowest tier loans.

(LendingClub Website)

This increase in the desire for the upper tier loans has both positives and negatives for the company. The positive is that investors are less likely to lose money and shouldn’t be as affected by a potential economic downturn. The negative is that borrowers in the upper tiers tend to have more options and are more likely to seek competitive pricing. With multiple other options, especially Marcus by Goldman Sachs (GS) which doesn’t charge fees, we may see the company start to shrink fees to retain customers.

As talk of the credit cycle turning comes into play, we may start to see credit defaults rise. (Atlas)

Along with the increased indebtedness of Americans and rising auto loan delinquencies that I discuss much more in depth in my Goldman Sachs article, we may see these trends start to move into the consumer loan industry as well.

(QZ)

As Societe Generale's Albert Edwards claimed there is a recession coming, we must look at the risks of what that would do to the company. With a possible economic downturn, default rates tend to soar and the amount of delinquencies rise. This starts with the least creditworthy and then gradually moves uphill. The fact that less investors are invested in the classes of debt that are first to go in a recession can protect them a little bit from the potential downfall. This also means that the loans the company takes on for the purpose of selling will tend to be higher tier and allows the company to maintain a healthy balance sheet.

However, during that same economic downturn, if investors start seeing defaults, they could be scared to invest in loans which could hurt the business. This is also due to the fact that investors will have less capital to spare as the market starts to fall. The only saving grace is that as higher loan grades become more popular, this could be seen as a haven for investors. However, we are already seeing consumer credit starting to decrease.

(Trading Economics)

As I discuss in an article I wrote on the FinTech industry and how Marcus by Goldman Sachs will likely be the beneficiary of a recession, these higher grade borrowers can go to Marcus which charges lower rates and lower fees. This is possible because Marcus uses their own capital and gives it directly to consumers without the P2P lending aspect. For these investors, it is likely we see the big banks find themselves in a better position to service these loans.

Given its high trading multiples, with no earnings, at a market cap of just over $1.55B, the company shows classic signs of a speculative investment. The company has revenues that reached $574.5M last year and are expected to hit $694.5M this year, according to Bloomberg. This would give the company a forward P/S ratio of 2.23x. I think this is a metric that the market is using as it helps get a gauge of the growth of the business and the future potential if earnings turn positive. After a quick look at their GAAP earnings, we see that the company hasn’t reached profitability. As can be seen from what I believe to be positive expectations, in two years the company is still only earning $16.45M on the year. This would give the company a forward P/E of 94.22.

(Bloomberg Terminal)

(Bloomberg Terminal)

However, due to the reasons I mentioned above, the amount of pressure the company will face from not only competitors, but from the demand curves of both borrowers and investors if the market turns will be immense. In addition, as the company maintains a large exposure to their actual loans, the souring of loans would put a damper on their earnings.

The main reason for this valuation is because investors are putting too much weight on what the company refers to as “contribution” in their non-GAAP reporting. This is a term the company uses to basically write off expenses that aren’t directly driving revenue. They consider all costs not within marketing and sales and loan origination to be “contribution” and use the “contribution margin” of 48.3% to try to shade a rosy picture of the potential the company has for future earnings.

(LendingClub 10-Q)

How they get to contribution is shown below. I think that while this information may be useful for management decisions, putting to much weight on it may mislead investors.

(LendingClub 10-Q)

Even if we take this into account, however, as if the costs didn't exist, the company is still trading at nearly 16x Adjusted EBITDA with the highest margin percentage they have ever recorded. More-so, the company has not proven that they will be able to reduce their non-direct costs in any measurable way. While I do think this is relevant and does prove the theoretical potential, with all the negative trends that could be headwinds for the business in coming years, I feel the stock has too much risk to earn this high of a valuation. Despite the theoretical possibility for large long-term growth, trading at 16x a highly favorably adjusted EBITDA seems out of touch with reality. Even if hard times weren't such a risk, I would struggle to argue that this isn't an overly optimistic valuation.

I suggest that people stay away from the stock. I believe the company can't justify its valuation even in the best of times and it will only get worse as the credit cycle shifts. I believe that the company has huge downside risks from the economic landscape and the competitive landscape and investment should be avoided.

