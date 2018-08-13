Welltower, Inc.: Still A Strong Buy For Dividend Investors

Welltower recently raised its 2018 FFO guidance, and shares are still affordable.

Welltower has an investment-grade rated balance sheet and easily covers its dividend payout with funds from operations.

The healthcare REIT benefits greatly from an aging U.S. society and rising healthcare costs.

Welltower, Inc. (WELL) remains a 'Buy' for investors that desire recurring dividend income from one of the country's largest healthcare REITs. Welltower benefits greatly from higher national healthcare expenditures and an aging U.S. society. The healthcare REIT has a strong, diversified real estate portfolio and easily covers its recurring quarterly dividend payout with funds from operations. Shares are still sensibly valued and will likely produce growing dividend income for shareholders over time. An investment in Welltower yields 5.5 percent.

Welltower - Business Overview

Welltower benefits from three major trends in the healthcare industry: 1. An aging U.S. population, 2. Rising healthcare expenditures, and 3. Shifting patient preferences.

The U.S. population is aging, and it is aging fast. The 85+ age cohort especially is expected to grow rapidly over the next two decades, which greatly enhances the value proposition of healthcare REITs that predominantly cater to older citizens.

Source: Welltower Investor Presentation

Older people will make up an increasingly large share of the U.S. population going forward, which means that the U.S. will also spend a larger share of its GDP on healthcare. The older people get, the more money they tend to spend on healthcare. Source: Welltower

Thirdly, patient preferences for medical procedures are shifting. Patients today vastly prefer outpatient treatment over inpatient admissions.

The trends are clear:

Source: Welltower

Welltower benefits from these 3 major trends through its diversified portfolio of senior housing facilities, long-term post-acute care properties and outpatient medical buildings.

Source: Welltower

Here's a portfolio snapshot as of the end of June. The majority of properties in Welltower's portfolio relate to the senior housing business.

Source: Welltower Q2-Supplement

Balance Sheet And Debt Maturities

Welltower has a strong balance sheet with investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa1), Standard & Poor's (BBB+), and Fitch (BBB+).

The healthcare REIT has moderate leverage ratios, protecting investors in the case of a market downturn, or a recession.

Source: Welltower

Welltower also has a staggered debt maturity schedule. The majority of the REIT's debt matures only after 2024.

Source: Welltower

Strong Dividend Coverage

Welltower is one of the best healthcare REITs in the country, at least as far as its dividend coverage metrics are concerned.

Welltower has covered its dividend payout with normalized funds from operations in each of the last eight quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

And here's Welltower's FFO payout ratio (well below 100 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

Raised Guidance And Valuation

Welltower raised its 2018 normalized FFO-guidance from $3.95-4.05/share to $3.99-4.06/share when it released second quarter earnings at the end of July.

Based on this new guidance, income investors pay ~15.7x 2018e (normalized) FFO for Welltower's dividend stream.

And here's how WELL compares against other major healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of P/B ratio.

WELL Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Welltower is a strong choice in the healthcare REIT sector. The company has a diversified real estate business and is poised to benefit from three major trends in the industry: An aging U.S. population, higher projected healthcare expenditures, and shifting patient preferences. Further, Welltower has a conservative FFO payout ratio and has regularly raised its dividend payout in the last couple of years, making the REIT a promising income play going forward. Shares are still affordable, given the quality of Welltower's portfolio. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

