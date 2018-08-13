Inflation Continues To Accelerate

I am staying away from government bonds and expect consumer prices (all items) to hit 3.5% over the next few months.

I'm going to start this article by mentioning that I have used the picture below for the third consecutive time. The reason is quite simple, inflation keeps accelerating which is putting tremendous pressure on most companies and the consumer. Even the most recent data, which I will discuss in this article shows that inflation is rising across the board. Especially core inflation is starting to heat up.

Source: Horn Diplomat

Prices Are Rising Rapidly

A part of the conclusion from my previous article was the prediction that the inflation rate (all items CPI) would soar towards 3.5%. The most recent numbers show that we might be getting there. July CPI (all items) hit 2.9% year-on-year growth. Regional manufacturing surveys as displayed by the blue dotted line in the graph below have accelerated even further in July. Regional prices received are currently at their highest levels since 2008 while consumer prices growth is at levels not seen since 2012.

The bigger trend shows that we are in one of the longest growth streaks since the early 2000s. Only this time, it seems that we are just in the early stages of the commodity acceleration. Especially because the dollar has done quite well over the past few months. Note that a weaker dollar is a huge tailwind for commodities and inflation in general.

The only category that did not accelerate in July is food, which includes both food at home and food away from home. The growth rate is stuck at 1.4%, which is one of the lowest levels since the early 2000s. That said, energy prices have accelerated to 11.9% in July versus 11.7% in June. This includes both energy commodities as well as energy services like utilities. Moreover, this index is quite predictable given that oil is one of the biggest drivers of energy prices. That said, the only time when energy prices were down was during the oil crash of 2015. I also expect that this growth rate continues to rally given my bullish view on oil prices as I discussed in this article. The next graph shows all items less food and energy. It is one of the best inflation indicators because it ignores volatile energy prices. For example, this category has not entered the deflation zone in 2015 when energy and food dragged down all items inflation. Looking at the graph below, it becomes quite clear that core inflation is picking up. The current rate of 2.3% is just 0.1 points below its highest levels since 2008. Moreover, shelter, medication and transportation services continue what they have been doing since 2011 (yellow line below). The inflation rate came in at 3.1%, which is one of the highest levels of the current economic expansion. It is also quite remarkable that prices for new and used vehicles as well as apparel and medical services are just 0.1 points below 0.0% growth (blue line below). We might be on the verge of the first expansion since 2012 fueled by rising material prices in the automotive industry and a strong consumer.

What's Next?

I am sticking to my 3.5% inflation target. Leading regional indicators (first graph of article) are continuing to point towards a higher inflation rate. Moreover, oil remains in a strong uptrend in addition to a tightening employment market.

This also means that I continue to avoid long-term government bonds (TLT). The TLT ETF had a really hard time lately. It has bounced off the resistance 3 times over the past few months.

Source: TradingView

This also means that I stay away from so-called 'yield trades' like utilities, high dividend-paying consumer staples and real estate. However, this only applies to mid-term trades (3-6 months). It does not apply to long-term dividend investments.

All things considered, I expect to write a similar article next month. We are likely going to see higher inflation across the board.

