KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors

In a recent article, I discussed how one of the biggest problems with most energy ETFs is that they possess relatively low distribution yields. As a result, investors cannot truly derive income from their holdings by using these funds. Fortunately, this problem can be solved through the use of closed-end funds. One of the more unique of these is the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN), which includes exposure to some privately-held midstream companies as well as the usual assortment of publicly-traded securities.

About The Fund

KYN is a closed-end investment company ("the fund") that invests primarily in equity securities of energy-focused master limited partnerships and their affiliates. The fund will also invest in non-MLP firms that still operate in a similar capacity, namely the transportation, processing, and storage of energy commodities, as well as mining and marketing of coal. The stated goal of the fund is to generate high amounts of total return for its investors, although given the types of companies that it invests in, the majority of the fund's returns will come in the form of distributions.

The current fund is the result of an August 6, 2018, merger between KYN and the Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company (KED), which invested in similar assets along with some privately-held midstream companies. The majority of the fund's holdings however are in master limited partners, as clearly shown here:

Source: Kayne Anderson

Here we can see that 80% of the fund's total holdings are in midstream MLPs, with another 16% invested in midstream companies that are not organized as MLPs. It is important to note though that this breakdown was as of July 31, 2018, which was prior to the merger of the two funds. While the breakdown of the merged fund will likely be similar, we will see the addition of some illiquid private companies to the mix. This is actually a good thing as it adds some diversification to the fund's holdings. This is even more important when we consider that only 10 companies accounted for 74.7% of the fund's holdings pre-merger, which is a very high concentration of assets.

Source: Kayne Anderson

As a general rule, I dislike seeing a fund have any single position above 5% of assets as this results in the fund having outsized exposure to that company. KYN itself could be greatly hurt if Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) or Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) encounters financial problems, for example. This addition of the assets of KED should reduce these percentages somewhat and thus add some diversity, but it still seems likely that there will be outsized exposure to a handful of companies.

Performance

The energy sector has certainly been something of a roller-coaster ride over the past 15 years. This was largely driven by the Great Recession along with the energy price collapse of 2014, with periods of high energy prices in between. This shows in the performance of the fund over the period:

Source: Kayne Anderson

As we can see here, the fund has delivered an annualized return of 6.9% since its inception. However, this was all due to distributions as the fund's net asset value actually declined over the period. This decline was due to the two energy price declines in the period, which wiped out a number of previously high performing energy income companies. This does show us the power of distributions though as the fund returned a 153% gain over the period with distributions reinvested. This is admittedly not as good as some other assets performed over the period, but it is worth considering as this is an income-focused fund in an industry that saw two periods of trouble over the time frame.

Distributions

As already discussed, all of KYN's returns historically come from distributions. We could thus expect the fund to boast a relatively substantial distribution yield. That is indeed the case. The fund currently pays a quarterly distribution of $0.45 per share to its investors, which works out to $1.80 annually. That gives the fund a 9.24% distribution yield at the current price of $19.48. That is certainly a respectable yield. It will be interesting to see though what impact the recent merger has on the distribution as the newly combined fund has yet to announce one. We can expect it to remain relatively high though given the yields of the underlying assets.

Valuation

As investors, it is always important to make sure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset greatly reduces the future returns that the asset will generate for us. In the case of a closed-end fund like this, the usual way to determine valuation is to use the fund's net asset value. The net asset value is the value of all of the securities that a fund holds minus any outstanding debt against them. Ideally, we want to buy a fund for less than its net asset value as that means that we are essentially getting all of the securities in the fund for less than their fair market values. As of August 10, 2018, the fund had a net asset value of $20.45 per share. Therefore, at its current price of $19.48 per share, the fund is selling at a 4.7% discount to net asset value, which is not too bad. That is a larger discount than this fund has historically traded at so there is the potential for beneficial mean reversion here.

Also, please bear in mind that this is the post merger fund NAV. Thus, the added assets from KED along with the added number of fund shares have already been considered.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company offers investors a way to derive a high level of current income from the expansion of America's energy infrastructure. The fund is also somewhat unique as it includes exposure to some privately-held midstream companies. The fund is currently trading at a much larger discount to NAV than usual so interested investors may want to snap up shares quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.