Fracking Equation Has Changed: Hi Crush Is The Way To Play It

As a result of these changes in the industry that have occurred since 2014, HCLP is the best way to play an energy recovery, and is a screaming buy on the recent dip.

Tier 2 and 3 shale basins currently expanding have higher breakevens, but the Big 4 sand companies and HCLP have more contracts focused on Tier 1 basins. So a downturn should minimally affect sand companies vs. other traditional industry players.

Not only do short cycle wells decline in production quickly, but current long cycle projects and ageing oil plays around the world are declining quickly, too, which continues to buoy oil prices.

Short cycle investing and slick water completions are a game-changer for commodity-driven companies, as now boom bust cycles are less likely due to shorter payback periods and faster declining production rates.

Breakevens have been cut in half since the crash in 2014, allowing E&Ps to still frack at a profit, now even during a downturn.

The fracking industry has come a long way since 2014. Even the most leveraged players of all, who were admittedly on the ropes in 2016, are starting to see profits rolling in again. But will another downturn put the energy sector down for the count? I see reason to believe that another boom bust cycle is not likely to happen again in the near future, or possibly ever again, due to short cycle investing changing the energy equation of the world.

It is no secret that commodities have volatile cycles, but the advent of shale technology is giving traditional economists and supply/demand models fits. Lower breakevens and short cycle investing, by themselves, are the main drivers behind the new shale boom underway.

Frac sand is the way to play an energy recovery because while companies can construct more pumps, rigs, pipelines, and recycle water, proppant has to be found and developed which, is proving difficult, since sand players are sold out of their product.

More brown sand, in my opinion, incentivizes E&Ps to complete more wells, especially with oil prices being in backwardation. In 2014, E&P companies could not secure enough Northern White proppant supply because it was too hard to come by, which limited the amount of fracking even possible.

But, with local brown sand taking the industry by storm in 2018, E&Ps can frac seemingly forever now, regardless of the price environment, due to breakevens having fallen substantially since 2014, which are now far below today’s oil prices.

Times are different now vs. 2014, because the landscape for fracking has changed. Frac sand providers like Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) will provide the proppant needed for the ravenous appetite demanded of short cycle investments and are buys of a lifetime at current levels as a result.

Shale Game-Changer: Breakevens Have Fallen

When oil price breakevens were at $70 in 2014, E&Ps we’re forced to stop competing in areas that they couldn’t make a profit at. At the same time, long cycle projects were still in full swing, and countries like Venezuela and Iran were pumping with reckless abandonment. The perfect storm for a crash in oil prices, if you ask me.

However, international production is slowing worldwide for three reasons:

1.) Geopolitical barriers and sanctions being placed on countries like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela forces certain amounts of oil production to stay offline.

2.) Many of those same international oil fields are ageing and declining in production. So, without more investment in their infrastructure, which they lack because of budget deficits (due to low oil prices), production will keep declining.

3.) The world is shifting to cleaner emissions and power generation, so the cleaner-burning shale gas will continue to displace traditional crude production.

Even if sanctions are lifted on the countries listed above, and their supply comes back on the market, breakevens have fallen so far in North America, even in the smaller basins, that drilling will continue. Oil prices wouldn’t even fall as dramatically as expected if that supply came back, because, again, their production is declining while world demand is growing at a brisk pace.l;

There are also a larger amount of DUCs built up than in 2014, which is another significant point, because it adds a cushion for sand companies that wasn’t there during the last correction. Plus, E&Ps will keep drilling while completing in order to prevent lumpiness in their earnings.

So, now that breakevens have come down, companies can frac at will, even if oil prices drop $5-$10 from current levels. Since breakevens have fallen to an industry average of $45 a barrel in 2017 (so 2018 should improve further), every E&P will keep fracking in basins that can still make a profit. While their margins may suffer, E&Ps will still grow profits and demand sand.

Smaller Basins Now Lowering Their Breakeven Points

The only places where demand for sand will suffer, supposedly, are in basins where breakevens are higher than current prices. But, even those lesser-known basins, like the Powder River in Wyoming, are seeing breakevens fall below $25 a barrel. Chesapeake Energy (CHK), for example, is expecting to double production in the Powder River in 2019, and is drilling 15,000 foot laterals in newer parts of the Marcellus with larger completion jobs that are increasing efficiencies further. So, these trends definitely bode well for the fracking industry and Hi-Crush.

Even if those smaller basins reduce activity during a downturn, which, again, seems unlikely when margins are so lucrative, then the big 4 sand companies and Hi-Crush are still insulated, since they were fully contracted out BEFORE the smaller basins opened up.

The Case For Hi-Crush

Now that we have established short cycle investing will prevail over longer cycle projects, since the payback periods and decline rates are so much faster than longer cycle, deep offshore water projects. Plus, offshore still has higher breakevens than onshore, short cycle plays.

Not only is short cycle investing the way to play oil 2.0, in shale, for the next century, but slick-water fracs will be the dominant completion strategy for most E&Ps going forward. “Slick-water” fracs require larger slurries of sand and water to blast open the rock into many tiny pieces, like a windshield, and then prop open that shattered rock.

Slick-Water Fracs Need More Sand Than Older Completions Techniques

This switch to slick-water fracs and other new optimized completions, combined with vastly lower breakevens, implies a larger amount of sand will be needed now, vs. in 2014, and plays into the hands of Hi-Crush, who has, both, Northern White sand mines in Wisconsin, and one local brown sand mine in the Permian. But, that’s just one piece of the puzzle. OSHA regulations have now been implemented, which fines any E&P who doesn’t cover their proppant.

So, with OSHA regulations and slick water fracs needing a serious proppant supplier like HCLP, who can provide these services for E&Ps, this is yet another dynamic that is different from 2014. In addition, OSHA, last mile services, and more sand needed for newer optimized completion techniques puts E&Ps in a tougher position when considering the argument for them not honoring their contracts when a downturn comes (which, again, seems far-fetched due to shale’s quick decline rates, lower breakevens, and need for more investing).

Contracts Provide Stability For Hi Crush That No One Else Has

E&Ps are now self-sourcing their sand, since so much local supply is now available. Lower quality sand is also sufficient to a slick water job, apparently, and are perfect for slick-water fracs and E&Ps in manufacturing mode. E&Ps choosing to self-source regional sand is different from 2014, when they formerly relied on more service players like Halliburton (HAL), and one reason why E&Ps have to honor their contracts.

Of course, as alluded to above, now HCLP also has OSHA and last mile services on its side, which makes it even harder to ignore a contractual obligation to take volumes. This factor eliminates the threat of some E&P switching to a cheaper, local brown supplier who is struggling during a downturn and is selling their sand at firesale prices, since they most likely don’t have a last mile luxury like Hi Crush’s PropStream.

Most contracts now have prepayments. Companies like U.S. Silica (SLCA) have collected about $90 million up front for their volumes. Hi-Crush also claims to not only receive prepayments and is fully contracted before it builds new capacity.

Prices in the Permian are also fixed for years out, so they are insulated from 100 mesh pricing issues, as well. Northern White pricing should remain strong, staying slightly up to flat for the foreseeable future, as other basins like Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Haynesville, who have “phenomenal economics” expand.

Hi Crush Financials Are Strong

HCLP reported revenues of $248.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 vs. $218.1 million in the previous quarter, and $135.2 million year-over year. This is an eye-popping jump in revenues on all timeframes.

Source: E*TRADE

Net income also came in strong at $68.0 million, vs. $53.9 million in the previous quarter, and $16.4 million year-over-year. Net income numbers like these are higher than many E&Ps are reporting, especially when taken as a percentage of revenues. Source: E*TRADE

These are real profits being made for such a young company like Hi-Crush, and should be given a premium for its superior growth in the industry, as well as stable earnings. Source: E*TRADE

Even their balance sheet is strong, with less than $200 million in long term debt, and total assets that outnumber total liabilities by more than 2 times. This is a strong sign for a young company who needs to be able to pay down debt or secure long term loans at attractive rates.

HCLP can also draw on their revolving line of credit for any financial needs they may arise. However, distributable cash flow should increase significantly from future operations, especially when their recent expansion initiatives are completed, and should allow the company to spend, mainly, within cash flow from operations.

Attractive Entry Point Forming

Not only are HCLP’s financials superb, by any measure, but their valuation is absurdly low at only 6 times earnings. Toss in a dividend yield of over 10%, with revenues next year that should total over $1 billion (which is a double on today’s market cap of $1.2 billion), and investors should start salivating. Source: E*TRADE

An attractive entry point is now forming, as well, with prices finding support around the $13.00 level. Risk has now been defined, and investors can get long at these levels, with a stop loss below the recent bounce this week.

Conclusion

Short cycle investing is changing the landscape of the energy sector to the point where energy should not be treated as a typical commodity, unless a large slowdown occurs in the global economy. Otherwise, short term builds and draws in inventories will be meaningless since, even if oil prices drop $10 dollars, E&Ps will still frack due to breakevens being more than cut in half from $70 in 2014.

The debundling theme is also very real and different since 2014, where E&Ps have chosen to take their completions operations in-house, instead of relying on more expensive services players.

In addition to the mega trends stated above, more has changed in the shale industry since 2014, such as longer laterals in the drilling side, new optimized completions techniques on the fracking side, and the addition of more local sand, which allows more fracking and slick-water fracs to take place.

OSHA regulations are new, which require E&Ps to cover the enormous amounts of proppant transported to one of their well-heads, and, therefore, demand Hi-Crush’s last mile service in PropStream. Contracts are also structured differently and set at higher prices than 2014, which makes them more enforceable now vs. 2014, especially due to OSHA and PropStream.

As a result of these developments, I am long frac sand players like Hi-Crush Partners, and adding to shares on this dip. Investors looking for a potential home-run in energy over the next decade, and a double digit dividend while they wait, should do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.