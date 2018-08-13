A Rebound In Silver Prices Will Surely Ignite Alexco's Growth Potential

Silver has a certain market where demand is likely to exceed supply and help support prices.

Alexco Resources (AXU) is focused on developing a high-grade silver asset (also known as the Keno Hill Silver District) in the Yukon district of Canada. Source: Corporate Presentation-July 2018

Silver prices are disturbed like many other precious metals:

The point of concern for AXU is the unstable silver prices that have been in the state of a crash for quite some time now and the volatility continues as seen below:

Source: Infomine

The metal prices jumped from ~$15.75 to ~$16.05/oz. earlier last month. However, since then it has witnessed a continuing decline; reaching $15.35 and then slightly bouncing back to above $15.5 to eventually drop even lower than $15.3/oz. I think this volatile silver price ride will persist during H2 2018 and will continue to haunt silver miners. Moreover, as indicated by one analyst at the SilverDoctor, silver prices may actually fall near the levels of ~$13 by the end of the year; another concern for silver miners. The anticipated decline is due to an uncertainty over the US-China trade tariff war which has affected the PM (read: Precious Metal) markets in general. In my opinion PMs generally may continue to suffer for some time in the wake of Trump administration's recent threat to impose additional tariffs on Chinese exports.

On the contrary, a technical price chart suggests that a silver price rebound may be near because the metal is trading beyond support levels as seen below:

Source: Kitco

The graph indicates that if market bears slow down then we may see silver crossing the $16.5/oz. mark.

Silver has a certain market with demand-supply gap expected to widen:

Whatever be the silver prices by the end of FY 2018, this shiny metal seems to have a secure future. This is mainly due to the fact that electronics market accounts for more than 50% of the silver demand (as depicted in the pie-chart below) and also because of its use in precious ornaments.

Source: SilverOne

Additionally, the demand for fabricated silver is gaining momentum and quite likely to reach a record ~1 billion ounces in a year or two. This is shown in the graphical illustration below. [Note: Fabricated silver refers to any product made from raw silver]

Source: GoldSilver.com

The expected increase in future demand may not be met with sufficient supply in future as the same is expected to drop due to declining ore grades from existing silver mines and the lack of new high-potential silver projects to replenish existing ones. In my opinion, this supply-demand gap will help silver prices recover in future. Moreover, AXU is well-positioned to profit in the future silver markets as discussed in later sections.

Alexco's role as a silver miner:

In my previous article on AXU, i discussed the development progress at the Birmingham deposit in AXU's 100% owned KHD (read: Keno Hill District). The KHD has four base deposit areas namely Bermingham, Flame & Moth, Bellekeno and Lucky Queen. These deposits appear rich in terms of production potential and ore-grades, and they are close to deliver production (discussed in the following section). It is useful to have an overview of the production numbers (based on March 2017 PEA) and development status of each deposit:

Deposit Tonnage Avg grade Status Bermingham 220,000 1,276 g/t In-process Flame & Moth 683,000 666 g/t Permitted Bellekeno 37,000 747 g/t Permitted Lucky Queen 81,000 1,206 g/t Permitted

Besides, the total tonnage stood at 1.021 MM tons with overall average grades of ~843 g/t. That makes ~30.36 MM tons (1,021,000 tons X 843 gram/tons X 0.0353 oz. per gram) of silver in reserves. In mining, high grades usually mean lower cost of production and I think these numbers look attractive, when compared with the mine grades of some other silver miners.

Alexco has better ore grades in silver assets:

In this context it's appropriate to highlight the ore grades at the silver mining assets of AXU's peers. I have selected Endeavor Silver (EXK), SilverCorp Metals (SVM) and First Majestic Silver (AG) for comparison with AXU.

EXK: Let's uncover EXK first. The table below highlights ore grades for EXK's assets and apparently none of them comes even close to the expected grades in AXU's deposits.

Source: Endeavor Silver

AG: Next, First Majestic. Although I am optimistic about AG's growth potential and have recently written about it, but this comparison which is limited to ore grades reveals that AXU fares better than AG.

Source: First Majestic Silver

SVM: Finally, SilverCorp Metals. A close inspection of ore grades in SVM's silver assets establishes that AXU is the clear winner in terms of grades. Have a look at the table below which indicates that SVM's mining grades are similar to AG and EXK and fall behind the expected grades in Alexco's assets.

Source: SilverCorp Metals

How Alexco weighs against peers on other performance metrics?

Operating Margins: When it comes to operating margins, AXU generates ~37% margin which is more than double of EXK's 14% and way above AG's 2.3%. Nevertheless, AXU lags behind SVM on this metric whose operating margin is ~52% (See figure-1 below).

Valuation: If we evaluate AXU against peers on the basis of P/B ratio, then AXU and SVM are on the better end with the said ratio at 1.46x and 1.38x respectively. These ratios look favorable when compared with EXK's 2.2x and AG's 2.1x. In my view, these numbers indicate that although AXU is slightly overvalued based on the 'book value of net assets' however the magnitude of overvaluation is lower than First Majestic and Endeavor Silver Corporation (See figure-2 below).

Source: Ycharts

Development updates and favorable cost projections:

During the Q1 2018, AXU managed to complete Bermingham Exploration Decline and as shown in the chart below, the following 6-8 months are quite important for AXU in terms of mine site development.

Source: Corporate Presentation-July 2018

AXU expects to start production from Bellekeno deposits by the end of FY 2018 while ore-development activity in Bermingham deposits is expected in the later part of February 2019.

Similarly, when we consider the projected costs, then despite assuming risk-free silver prices at ~$13/oz, Alexco's AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) is expected to remain within the range of $9.5-10.5/oz. during the first three years of production. These cost estimates are one of the lowest among peers (as seen in the bar diagram below) and makes Alexco an attractive investment opportunity. Of course, if by the year end silver prices rest above $13/oz. (which I'm sure they will; as discussed earlier), then AXU can bag higher returns. Let's have a look at the AISC-comparison diagram:

Source: Corporate Presentation-July 2018

Alexco's financials present an attractive picture:

[Note: All figures quoted here are in CAD$ rather than US$.]

AXU's revenues for Q1 stood at CAD$2.76 MM. The revenue is solely comprised of Environmental Services Revenues thanks to AXU's non-core business entity namely Alexco Environmental Group. The company reported a net loss of CAD$ 0.03/share during the quarter and I think this loss would be well-converted into earnings once AXU starts delivering commercial production from its mining assets.

What looks more attractive is that AXU does not have any long-term debt and I think this brings two advantages for the company. First, it can obtain cheaper financing should it need the same for mining assets' development. Secondly, it does not have to bear finance cost which often is a significant expense for mining companies.

Moreover, a Q/Q analysis of the balance sheet indicates AXU's commitment to complete its asset development on time. As seen in the table below, AXU incurred CAPEX of ~CAD$3.1 MM during the Q1 to bring the Mineral Properties' valuation at ~CAD$68 MM (or 56% of the total assets).

Source: Q1 2018 Financial Statements

Conclusion:

Global silver prices have tanked recently just like other PMs. But since the bearish effects are largely political rather than fundamental, I believe this downward pressure on PM prices (including silver) will not continue for long. Nevertheless, silver has a strong foothold in the PM markets due to its use in various electronic and ornamental items. This leads to a secure future for silver and silver miners.

AXU is a Canadian-based silver miner that is developing its mining assets rapidly to capitulate on a silver market rebound. It is highly attractive in terms of expected ore-grades in its assets and low AISC. Furthermore, in terms of valuation and operating margins, Alexco is better than many of its competitors. The company's financials establish its independence from debt and I believe a quarterly loss per share will be converted into profits once AXU starts commercial production from its mining assets. At current prices therefore; AXU presents an attractive long investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.