Carl Zeiss Meditec's (CZMWY) CEO Ludwin Monz on Nine Months 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCPK:CZMWY) Nine Months 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Sebastian Frericks – Director Investor Relations

Ludwin Monz – President and Chief Executive Officer

Christian Müller – Chief Financial Officer

Justus Wehmer – New Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Falko Friedrichs – Deutsche Bank

Operator

Sebastian Frericks

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks for joining our call today. My name is Sebastian Frericks, I am Director of Investor Relations. With me are President and CEO, Ludwin Monz, our CFO, Christian Müller, as well as our incoming new CFO, Justus Wehmer.

I would like to hand over to our management now to give you a short introduction to our quarterly financials and some prepared remarks. Afterwards, as usual, we are open to take your questions.

Ludwin Monz

Yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I’m Ludwin Monz. I would also like to welcome you to Carl Zeiss Meditec’s nine month report on our – in fiscal year 2017/2018.

Please turn to Slide 3, which shows what we are going to present today in this conference call. I will start, as always, with an overview about our nine months results, then my colleague, Christian Müller, will present more details on the financials in the next section of the presentation. Afterwards, in the highlights section of the presentation, I will discuss our developments in the Americas. Furthermore, I will comment on the changes in the Meditech Executive Board, my new colleague on the board, Justin Wehmer, will introduce himself. And finally, I will talk about our outlook.

Yes, then let’s start with the overview on Slide 4. As we already top listed our stock release, Carl Zeiss Meditec had a strong third quarter of the fiscal year, and this was despite of significant negative currency effects.

Revenue reached EUR 926 million year-to-date, which is 7% above our prior year results. At constant currency, the growth rate was nearly 12%. We will discuss the growth contributors in the next section of our agenda. Overall, we are glad to report that both SBUs in all regions contributed to the growth. EBIT further increased, despite of the one-off gain from the disposal of noncore assets in prior year, and despite of negative currency effects in this year. Our EBIT margin improved year-over-year by about 100 basis points.

Our net income reached EUR 82 million, that corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.92, and prior year we had EUR 1.10. The decrease was primarily caused by the onetime gain in the past year, by negative currency effects in this business year and also by the higher number of shares outstanding. So overall, we are quite happy with the developments.

And now I would like to hand over to my colleague, Christian, who will discuss the results in more detail and give you some more comments. Christian?

Christian Müller

Good morning. Welcome also from my side here. More than happy to do that, give you, say, more details on our financials. And as you already have seen and heard from Ludwin now, after nine months, in summary, very solid and strong performance that we have achieved so far. Good momentum, so the Q3 financials came in very strong. We have even acceleration in our growth in Q3, so all in all, very positive.

The currency situation is still hitting us, so we are still confronted with currency headwinds. But the negative effects have slowed down, somehow in Q3. So all in all, 4.5% top line headwind from the currency overall, and around about 1% on our profitability on the EBIT margin.

So the good thing is that strong performance is not only coming from one business, that is doing particularly good and compensates for others, no. We see similar good developments in both SBUs. And I am now going on Slide 6 into the SBUs, starting with Ophthalmic Devices, our largest SBU.

Revenue for Ophthalmic Devices came in with EUR 681 million. This is compared to prior year constant currency growth of nearly 11%, 10.7% and reported 6.4%. Here, our diagnostic product portfolio where as you – if you remember and as you all know, we’ve been struggling in the past due to increased competitive pressure. We now see continuous positive effect with significant growth rates now across all regions, and especially also in the U.S. So very nice development.

For Refractive Lasers business, also continued its strong performance from the past. Especially here, the strong adoption of our SMILE technology is the key growth driver in that product category. And again, also, within surgical ophthalmology, we see a positive trend here, mainly driven by our growth in intraocular lenses, where we see market share gains – continued market share gains and good progress with both premium as well as standard intraocular lenses.

On the profitability side, the EBIT margin improved compared to last year. If we adjust for the one-off gains, which we had last year from the sale of the non-core assets at our Ontario plant, so here we see an improvement. And you should also be aware that this positive result was achieved despite of some burden from the exchange rates. And we were, of course, also continuing our investments in R&D innovation. So the profitability margin, the EBIT margin, it’s around about 1% improvement for the first nine months, corrected for the onetime gain here – from the non-core assets divestment.

Moving on, Slide number 7 to Microsurgery. SBU Microsurgery was also following a very strong performance with revenues of EUR 245 million. So this is a constant currency growth of 14%, 14.3% exactly, and on a reported basis of 9%. So a stronger currency headwinds that we see in Microsurgery than in Ophthalmic Devices.

In Microsurgery, we see a very good growth in the neuro/ENT segment, but also in the office and dental area, both cases growth that is fueled by innovations. And as you might remember, last year, we had two major new product launches: KINEVO 900, our new robotic system, our regeneration system in neurosurgery; and the EXTARO 300, the new surgical microscope for dentistry, and both lunches are developing quite well.

The EBIT margin in Microsurgery on a high and clearly above 20% level, so good and high EBIT margin there; but compared to previous year, decline, and main reason here are the headwinds from the currency that we’ve seen in Microsurgery – especially in Microsurgery, and some ramp-up cost related to the launch of the new product as well.

So now on Slide 8, closer look at the regional development. As already mentioned, we see very encouraging growth rates, very encouraging growth dynamics across all three regions. And let me start with Americas.

Americas, which represents 30% of our total global sales, and the Americas region showed a growth of 12%, on a constant currency basis. There was a slight increase on the recorded basis of 2.5%. So here the U.S. dollar changes have a significant impact on the reported growth rate, but not only the U.S. dollar, also South America, especially the Brazilian real, which had tremendous currency fluctuations in the first nine months.

Yes, of course, it’s our largest single market, and also, the number one revenue contributor from a country perspective. And in the U.S., we see significant increase now, constant currency growth by 17%, and looking to talk more – in more detail about the situation in the U.S. and the development in the U.S., the measures we’ve taken there, and how this result now into – turned into growth.

South America, I already mentioned the currency impact. Here we’ve seen a more moderate development in decline in Brazil, not that we see the end customer business going down, but more cautiously managing working capital and focusing on efficiency in Brazil. So somehow less dynamic overall in South America based on the economical situation we’re seeing in these countries.

EMEA, overall, an increase reported of 8.6%, constant currency 10%. And here, we see a very positive development in nearly all markets. All significant countries in Germany are growing, very stable, very good growth, that we see here. So we are well on track in Europe and recovering some more dynamics that we currently see here. The only area where we see, let’s say, a more moderate or even decline for some countries in the Middle East region, which is not a surprise given all the uncertainties, mainly geopolitical uncertainties in that region.

In the Asia-Pacific region, with 39% share, our largest region, and again, the Asia-Pacific region was the region with the highest growth rate. So a constant currency growth rate of 13%. Again, strong revenue growth that we’ve seen in China, but also for example Korea, which is doing extraordinarily well. And also Japan is now recovering. It’s now turned back to growth of, let’s say, in the middle single-digit rates in Japan on the reported basis, and especially our Microsurgery business unit here is stimulating the growth in Japan.

So moving on. Let’s have a look at the P&L line items on Slide number 9. As you can see, we managed to maintain our gross margin with around about 55% at a more or less stable level. Here, to consider, not to forget, this number is affected by negative currency effects and they are adjusted in this stable number already.

The OpEx in terms of absolute numbers, of course, increased due to the expansion of our certain marketing activities in some areas, and an increase in R&D activities overall. The ratio, the OpEx ratio on the stable level here, more shift from sales and marketing towards higher investment in R&D in both of our strategic business units.

The EBIT was EUR 135 million. Europe slightly above prior year, but significantly above, if you consider the one time effects from last year, the divestment, which we made of these non-core assets. So the EBIT margin, 14.6%, is currently, if we exclude the onetime effect of last year, it will go back to 14.5% previous year, so a slight improvement here. And again, as I mentioned before, in this number, in this 14.6%, negative currency headwinds adjusted for about 100 basis points.

The adjusted EBIT margin, which we report regularly, is summarized on Page 10. And when we adjust the EBIT for the extraordinary and one-off items, as I mentioned before, we are on a similar level as previous year, and mainly acquisition related effects are to be considered here. So on the one hand for one-off gain from the sale of the Ontario assets prior year and then rather small effects related to the purchase price allocation related depreciations in both periods.

Now a short look at the cash flow statement on Page 11. So I’m also happy now to report that besides the positive developments in terms of top line and profitability also now our efforts on focusing on cash generation after nine months show very encouraging positive results, as you see here that our operating cash flow significantly above prior year, EUR 102 million, so EUR 18 million increase compared to the last year.

Lower increase in inventories, so lower increase in working capital that we’ve seen and carefully focus on managing that. The cash flow from investing activities is on a relatively low level, the main effect in the prior year was related to the acquisition of our technology startup, the company with the name [indiscernible] and then the cash flow from financing activities, this is mainly influenced by the development of the short-term deposits, which we held at our group treasury account, and also, of course, the effect of the dividend that we paid both during the first nine months.

So having said that, I would like to hand back now to Ludwin.

Ludwin Monz

Yes, thank you. Question for the background on the financials. I would like to move on with the highlight section now, and please turn to Slide 13. As mentioned before, our performance in the Americas has improved steadily over the last two years. We implemented a multitude of measures, which, of course, the positive trend and some of these measures are listed here on this slide.

The positive development in the region, Americas is mainly driven by the U.S. market. So let’s look at the measures. In the field of Ophthalmic Devices, we took some strategic as well as operational steps. First of all, we have launched a number of important new ophthalmic diagnostic products, such as the aforementioned CLARUS 500 and the new high-end OCTs with OCT A, and also Swept-Source OCT technology. Furthermore, we focused on our digital products, which become more and more important. These measures have overall improved our position in the very competitive U.S. the diagnostics market.

Secondly, we worked on our customer service performance. Examples are improvements of our customer service hotline and improvements of our technical field service. We regularly track the customer satisfaction through a metric, which we call Net Promoter Score, or NPS. It indicates how likely an existing customer would recommend Zeiss to a colleague. We have seen very strong improvements from our U.S. customers, which shows that the measures which we have taken are effective indeed.

Thirdly, we improved our sales coverage in the Ophthalmic Diagnostics field. We rehired more sales reps and improved the structure of the sales territories. The next field is refractive surgery, we – where we created awareness of the SMILE procedure in the Refractive Laser community through a strong presence and trade shows, but also through corresponding publications.

As you know, the extension of the clinical indication range for SMILE is ongoing. We are hoping for FDA approval of SMILE astigmatism procedure and the next half year. Unfortunately, the time line remains to be unpredictable to some extent.

Yes, so much about OPT in the U.S. Regarding our Microsurgery SBU, the launch of our new product KINEVO 900 and also EXTARO 300 was another important contributor to the U.S. growth. Overall, as I said, we are quite satisfied with the development of our Americas performance over the past two years as the growth is driven by both SBUs, Microsurgery and OPT.

Okay, so much about the Americas. That brings me to Slide 14 and the management changes. As most of you have read in our press release. From July 12, there will be some management changes going forward. And please let me briefly comment on these changes.

Until the end of the current business year, the management board will continue to consist of Christian Müller and myself. Effective October 1, 2018, Christian will join the ZEISS Group as the new CFO. He will resign from the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec. Christian, I would like to thank you for the excellent work over more than eight years as CFO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. Working with you has really been a privilege and a true pleasure.

Christian Müller

Thanks, Ludwin. And I can only – super great thanks, and as this, of course, is now my last quarterly conference call, I would also, on-more on the personal note like to share with you that for me than last nine years have been an outstanding experience. I’ve very much enjoyed that time and had the chance to learn, of course, a lot during these nine years, especially also due to the exchange with you, ladies and gentlemen in the call today, and of course, the whole financial community.

And I would like to say thank you to you, to our analysts and shareholders, for the trust and support of Carl Zeiss Meditec and myself. I’m really extremely grateful for the great and very trustful relationship that I could build up over the years and it has been a real pleasure and privilege for me to work with you.

And I’m also very happy that with Justus Wehmer, whom I also know for many years now, an excellent successor as CFO has been found. And I would like to wish him and the whole team of Carl Zeiss Meditec a much success for the future.

Ludwin Monz

Yes, thank you very much, Christian. Justus Wehmer, who will succeed Christian as the CFO of the Carl Zeiss Meditech will introduce himself in just a moment. Let me say this, I have known Justus for many years, and I’m convinced that he is an excellent successor for Christian. He has tremendous experience, knows the ZEISS Group really well. And I’m also very much looking forward to working with him. Justus, please introduce yourself.

Justus Wehmer

Yes, Ludwin and Christian, thanks for the really kind words, and also to everybody else here on the call, a welcome and hello from my side. Really looking forward to get to know you in person over the next couple of months. Maybe just words on me. My professional background, no surprise, of course, is finance.

I haven studied business administration both in Germany, and then did a Post Graduate MBA at London Business School. I have worked quite a bit outside of Germany too. And almost my entire career in technology companies or in high-tech environment, both partially a couple of years in South America and in North America.

After various finance roles, also in the stock-listed companies, I joined ZEISS in 2002. I held various divisional CFO functions within Zeiss, among them the Industrial Metrology group as well as the Semiconductor group, and lately, the Microscopy group. Beside my financial focus, however, I also had direct business responsibilities for operated business and strategy.

And I can assure everybody that I definitely want to continue to do so also in my new role. What I would say is what I bring to Meditech is probably not only the network and intimacy with the ZEISS organization, but all I think, I have quite some experiences in cost and productivity management, in dynamic high-tech environment, like I said, in the semiconductor business, for example. So I’d say, I’d leave it here.

And again, really looking forward to the new role to working with the new board. And also looking forward to meet you, our shareholders, our analysts, as soon as possible and getting to know each of you personally. So thank you, Ludwin, I leave it here.

Ludwin Monz

Yes, thank you very much, Justus. In addition to Justus' appointment, and as indicated on Slide 14, there will be a third member of the management as of October 1, 2018. The third member will be Jan Willem de Cler, who currently is the Senior Vice President of our Surgical Ophthalmology business.

Jan Willem started his career at General Electric and joined Zeiss in 2004. Initially, he led the Zeiss sales and service organization in Benelux and France as well as our FCI Instruments business. In 2010, he was then appointed Head of Surgical Ophthalmology, which, as you know, has been highly successful over the years and has contributed nicely to the growth of Carl Zeiss Meditec.

Jan Willem has also been a key driver of the geographic expansion of our ophthalmic surgical business, including the 2014 acquisition of Aaren Scientific. Part of Jan Willem’s responsibilities in his review rule will be human resources and cultural development.

Yes, I’m very much looking forward to working with both Justus and Jan Willem on the Executive Board on Carl Zeiss Meditec. Given that both have a long history at Zeiss, and January Willem also in Carl Zeiss Meditec, you can expect continuity and a smooth transition. I feel very confident about the new board moving forward. And I believe, we will be a good team.

Okay, so much about the management changes, which brings me to the last agenda item of today’s presentation, the outlook, and please have a look at Slide number 18. The growth drivers, and for the medical market in general and Microsurgery and Ophthalmology market, in particular, remain intact.

This is why I expect further profitable growth of our company also in the long term. The trends are aging of the population and growing influence, increasing information access and awareness, growing patient loads, growing expectations and rising access to health care in the rapidly developing economies.

Carl Zeiss Meditec will continue to follow the strategy, which has been the successful over the last year, and this is why our strategic priorities remain unchanged. We will further expand recurring revenue generation by driving the SMILE Refractive Laser procedure and by extending the technology leadership in the field of cataract.

Furthermore, we will strive to further leave the neuro/ENT market and we will turn the new products, which we have introduced over the last year into business growth. Another strategic focus is on digital solutions. Carl Zeiss Meditec has been a leader in digitalization of ophthalmology for some years, and we will continue to strengthen our portfolio in this field.

For fiscal year 2017 and 2018, we expect consolidated revenues between EUR 1.25 billion and EUR 1.3 billion, that corresponds to a growth between 5% and 9% versus prior year. And we expect an EBIT margin in the range of 14% to 16%. We also confirm our midterm guidance, we want to grow at least as fast as our markets grow and we will remain to be in the EBIT margin range of 14% to 16%.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our prepared remarks, and we are now happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Falko Friedrichs of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Falko Friedrichs

Hello and good morning. Couple of questions from my end, please. And to you, Mr. Müller, I obviously wish you all the very best in your next career move, which sounds quite exciting. So on my questions. Firstly, do you see anything in the market, such as competitors stepping up that could lower the very strong demand you experienced for your intraocular lenses at the moment?

And secondly, could you speak a bit more about the market opportunity for the ZEISS VISULAS? And then thirdly, can you share how the new CLARUS device has performed over the first nine months? And then maybe as a last quick question, your latest thinking on M&A would be appreciated.

Ludwin Monz

Yet, so Friedrichs, thank you for the question. So let me start with the IOL question. First, maybe we look at the history, and Meditech has grown really nicely over the last couple of years in terms of IOLs. And our strategy has been to not only growing the high-end, which clearly, economically is very important.

So lenses like the LISA tri, but also the newly introduced LARA. We also tried to balance this with the standard lenses, which in the end was also the reason why some time ago, we acquired Aaren Scientific in order to get new biomaterial. And as a result of this step, we have seen a really good growth also in the standard segment.

Now regarding your question, I would expect this growth to continue. And I do not see anything in the market that could fundamentally change the current situation. So the competitive situation might change by a new product or anything, but the important thing is the overall market growth, and as I showed you in my last slide, the fundamental drivers like aging of the population results in a direct growing demand for IOLs. So I don’t see anything that would fundamentally change the situation.

Your second question was on VISULAS and the market opportunity. VISULAS, let me say this way, ZEISS has been in the field of therapeutic lasers as we call them, which are lasers mainly for the treatment of retinal diseases. We’ve been in that field for decades, really very long time. And with the new product that we introduced, we rejuvenated our product line.

So it’s more modern, it has more modern features and that will strengthen our position in this market. However, that’s a market of limited size. It’s important in the sense that it completes our offering, mainly in conjunction with the diagnostic products, which almost leads me to the CLARUS question.

ZEISS has a very strong position now when it comes to complete solutions, for example, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. So we have the diagnostic devices like the CLARUS, and we have the treatment devices like the VISULAS. And we have the, as a connecting element, forum as this software solution behind. And that – this is why it, VISULAS is so important, although the market opportunity itself just on therapeutic lasers might be limited.

CLARUS, that was your third question, has really developed extraordinarily well. And the growth I was talking about in the U.S., to a significant extent was actually, was driven by CLARUS. We’ve sold much more that we had planned, and we see further growth of the demands also in the upcoming year.

CLARUS is really unique in the market because it has wide field, as we say, so you see a large area of the retina at once. And – but it’s still traditional concept in terms of the usage of the product. And that is what makes it different from competitive products which have other downsides. So again, a very good development of the performance.

You had a fourth question, which I...

Falko Friedrichs

M&A.

Ludwin Monz

M&A, yes. In general, I would say regarding M&A, our strategy is unchanged. M&A remains to be a significant element of our growth strategy. But let me say this, just the fact that we have quite some cash on the bank, does not drive us to – into risky and maybe, strategically not relevant acquisitions. We continue to scan the markets, look for opportunities, which really fit our strategy.

And that strategy is to be a complete provider for ophthalmology, to be a technology leader in the field of Microsurgery, and acquisitions might also help us to gain market share in the one or the other area, including geographic expansion. So these are the directions we are looking into. I can only assure you that this has very high priority for us.

However, there is nothing I could comment on now, as you know, if there is a development, we are required to communicate anyway. So please be assured, you will get the information if there is news in that field.

Falko Friedrichs

That’s it. Thank you very much.

Ludwin Monz

Well, that comes as a surprise. So I guess that’s a consequence of summertime, or of the good performance of the company. Ladies and gentlemen, anyhow, it’s always good opportunity to talk to you and present the results after the quarters. Our next conference will be after the full fiscal year in December.

We will not only have a phone conference, but also provide you the opportunity to meet us in person and also meet the new management. You will get information about that in due course. I would like to thank you for your interest and support of Carl Zeiss Meditec.

Wish you a good time and talk to you next time in December. Thank you very much.

Christian Müller

And I would also, again, say thank you for the nice wishes here from Falko and also thanks to all the others. And hope to stay in contact at the one or other occasion with you, and wishing you all the best. Thanks a lot, goodbye.

