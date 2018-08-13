Is Fitbit's Wristband Business Hiding The Growth Story?

It’s better to stay on the sidelines amid high exposure to wristbands and competition from Apple and others.

The company will probably continue to struggle in revitalizing growth, at least in the short term.

Fitbit (FIT) – the seller of wrist-bands and smartwatches – has been in a rut for several quarters now as the wearable devices company was plagued by a declining smart-bands market. However, things are starting to look good from a long-term perspective as Fitbit’s latest smartwatch, Versa, has done well during the second quarter of 2018. Although the company reported declining revenue during the second quarter of 2018, increasing exposure to smartwatches might revitalize growth after a few sluggish quarters going forward.

Fitbit reported the results of its second quarter recently, beating the top line and bottom line consensus. The wristbands company reported $299 million in revenue, up 21% sequentially. The street was modeling for revenue of $285 million. Fitbit reported a net loss of 22 cents a share, which was better than consensus net loss of 24 cents a share.

For the third quarter of 2018, the California-based wearables company is eyeing midpoint revenue of $380 million, slightly behind the analysts’ consensus of $381 million. The market reacted negatively to earnings, though, as the stock is down 5% since the earnings release.

Growth is lagging in the short term

During the second quarter of 2018, Fitbit’s revenue plummeted an astonishing 15.3% year over year. First-half revenue in 2018 was also down 16% compared to the revenue of the first half of 2017. The growth in revenue isn’t expected to return soon as Fitbit is expecting its revenue to shrink during the next quarter.

The chart clearly depicts that Fitbit is following a downward trend as far as its top line is concerned. This should be a cause of alarm for Fitbit as the industry is witnessing growth while Fitbit continues to shed growth.

The worldwide wearables market is set to ship 124.9 million units of wearable devices, including smartwatches and wristbands during 2018, translating into an 8.2% year-over-year growth. Fitbit, in contrast, is expected to report a 7.7% decline in revenue during the same period. This means that Fitbit might be losing market share to other players as overall market is expanding whereas Fitbit is struggling to capture growth.

Fitbit’s high exposure to wristbands, rather than smartwatches, is another reason for the recent decline in revenue growth of the company.

Note that IDC is forecasting the wristband market to decline 6.6% during 2018. This can also mean that as Fitbit completes its transition toward smartwatches, growth will come back.

While it’s reassuring that Fitbit recorded 121% sequential growth in its smartwatches-related revenue during the second quarter, wristbands still make up around 45% of the company’s total revenue. This high market share in wristbands (and fitness trackers) can potentially offset the revenue growth from smartwatches, making it difficult for Fitbit to register overall growth in 2019.

It is worth mentioning that Fitbit generated 55% of its total revenue from smartwatches during the second quarter of 2018 as compared to 30% during the first quarter.

Nevertheless, the problem for Fitbit is that Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google-based wearable devices are expected to witness fastest growth during the next few years. The market share of Wear OS – OS designed by Google for smartwatches – is set to grow at a staggering 38.3% during 2018-2022, noted IDC. On the other hand, other operating systems that include Fitbit are set to grow at much lower rate of 15.7% during the same forecast period.

Competition continues to be a problem

Although Fitbit is one of the leading smart-band original equipment manufacturers, it lags behind Apple (AAPL) and Wear OS and Android in terms of market share.

According to IDC, Apple commanded 16.2% of the total smartwatches market share during the first half of 2018 followed by Android and Wear OS collectively commanding 10.7% of the total market share. Overall, competition from the likes of Apple and Google-powered wearables will continue to put pressure on Fitbit going forward.

Final thoughts

It seems Fitbit has been lacking growth in the past due to its exposure to the withered wristbands market.

Growth might come back once the company completes its transition toward the smartwatches market, which is set to witness double-digit growth going forward.

Regardless, Fitbit might face short-term problems in growth due to its exposure to shrinking wristband market, which makes it difficult to make an investment case for the California-based wearables company right now.

