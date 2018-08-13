Masonite International: Still A Good Buy

From a historical perspective, the US housing market still has a potential 70% upside from its current levels before a secular downtrend takes hold.

Shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR) are down 6.89% since peaking on June 19, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this manufacturer of doors are an excellent buy right now. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next 12 months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July 2018, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The current MGQ for DOOR is 13.81, which implies a 27.64% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that DOOR has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Masonite International Corp was 12.20% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 36.30% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 26.70% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for DOOR came in at 8.39% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 8.39 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in below the average operating margin of 9.54% for the construction supplies sector.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about DOOR.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

DOOR has a Forward P/E of 18.55 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for DOOR is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for DOOR stands at 23.41%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 23.41% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so DOOR has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.64x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for DOOR turned bullish with a break above the $67.00 level on August 9. This signalled a bullish breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $74.00 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy the DOOR 21SEP18 65 Call Options, which will provide approximately 11x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $65.50. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $74.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe DOOR is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

The one phrase that kept coming up in the company's Q2 earnings call was "inflationary pressure". The costs of materials and labour that the company uses to manufacture its products increased in the first six months of 2018. But management was expecting this increase in costs:

Commodities inflation, most notably in wood, particularly in the UK, and resins and steel which most impact our North American Residential business, continues to be a significant headwind to our material cost. Recall that our expectation coming into 2018 was for full year commodity inflation of 3% to 3.5%. Following approximately 2.5% incurred in the first quarter, we saw commodity inflation further approach the 3% level in Q2.

Management was proactive in its approach to offset this inflationary pressure on materials and labour. Despite the higher production costs, Masonite was still able to post EBITDA growth on a YOY basis: adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 14.6% from the previous year. Gross margin also increased, rising 120bps to 21.8% for quarter. How did the company manage to overcome the higher costs: improved productivity and higher average unit prices.

As CEO Frederick Lynch pointed out in the earnings call, the company is fully engaged in finding ways to reduce costs and improve efficiencies in its productivity:

In total, we had more than a 40% increase in our kaizen events year-on-year in the second quarter alone . . . By leveraging lean operating principles, we are improving material flow, and reducing cycle time and seeing the results in our financial performance.

I like investing in companies with a proactive management team that foresees potential operational problems and takes action to overcome them, and Masonite has a management team not afraid to take on problems head on and find ways to overcome them.

Housing Headwinds?

I also like investing in companies that are selling goods in a market that is expected to grow, and it appears that market for residential doors is going to enjoy decent growth over the next five years. It's estimated that the global market for doors was $81.67 billion in 2017, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% to $103.52 by 2022. But this growth is dependant almost entirely on one other market: the housing market.

It's one thing for management to improve productivity and increase prices internally, but it is quite another task trying to deal with macroeconomic headwinds. The company manufactures and sells doors, and those doors go mostly into single family houses, so the company is heavily reliant on the housing industry for its source of revenue - as goes the housing market, so goes the fortunes of Masonite. The company operates in the US, Canada, and the UK. But since the US housing market dwarfs the other two, I will focus on the health of US housing for this purpose of this article.

The multi-million dollar question for Masonite investors is: which direction will the housing market move going forward.

Monthly US housing starts reports are notoriously volatile. I think that's why the markets took the 12.3% drop in June mostly in stride. It's best to look at the longer term trend to get a feel of which way the market is moving.

The chart above shows US housing starts bottoming in 2008 and steadily rising (with the occasional monthly cliff dive) since then. The last cliff dive on the chart is the June 2018 numbers. Looking at the above chart one could conclude that the US housing has had a great 10-year run and is due for a pullback. But if we step back and look at a longer-term chart, the perspective changes.

The chart above shows, that historically, the US housing market has topped out when housing starts hit an annualised pace of over 2 million units. We are currently sitting at an annualised rate of 1.173 million units, suggesting that, from a historical perspective, we are nowhere near a top in the US housing market, and that a potential 70% increase in annualised housing starts would have to occur before a secular downtrend takes hold on the US housing market.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, DOOR is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.