Parker Drilling - Second-Quarter Earnings Results Analysis

The Rental Tools business is performing well, which is encouraging and let the company increase CapEx to $75 million in 2018.

Revenues for the 2018 second quarter compared with the 2017 second quarter increased 8.2% to $118.60 million from $109.61 million.

Source: Parker Drilling Rig 114

Investment Thesis

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) is a mid-tier US onshore/inland water driller and rental tools service provider with operations spread all over the world. Parker Drilling's business model could be compared with Helmerich & Payne's (NYSE:HP) and Nabors Industries' (NYSE:NBR).

One exception is that PKD's drilling business in the US (lower 48) is marginal as you can see in the chart below:

PKD has lost about 82% of its value due to an almost continuous slide since January 16, 2018. On July 27, 2018, the company implemented a 1-for-15 reverse split. However, PKD fell quickly from over $5 a share to now $3.70 per share after it released its second-quarter earnings results on August 1, 2018.

The drilling business continues to be weak and disappointing with a dismal margin. However, the Rental Tools business is now improving, which gives some reason for hope in a better future for the company.

Parker Drilling is also exploring options to address the company's upcoming debt maturities and improve its capital structure.

The refinancing of the debt will be the significant news going forward, and the stock will undoubtedly be affected by what will be decided. Hopefully, management will be up to the task and engineer a deal that will allow the company to survive.

Gary Rich, the CEO, said in the conference call:

I'm pleased to report that we delivered good results in the second quarter, mostly due to sequential improvement in our Rental Tools business, which continues to experience positive momentum. U.S. Rentals in particular had a strong quarter, with significant increases in both revenues and margins, while International Rental Tools business delivered sequential growth and the third consecutive quarter of positive gross margin. Given this momentum, we've decided to invest incremental CapEx in our Rental Tools business during the second half of this year.

PKD data by YCharts

Revenues come from two primary segments:

Onshore Drilling 47.7%.

Rental Tools 52.3%.

It is hard to be supportive of the management's action at the moment, and it seems so far that Gary Rich and his team have been performing rather poorly looking at the severe sell-off the stock has been through since early 2018. It is showing a vote of no-confidence, and I can understand why shareholders are quite critical of the management and how much it gets paid for managing this fiasco.

However, the stock price seems to be an attractive gamble at or under $4 and buying here could be considered as a risky opportunity for a quick jump to $6 on any favorable refinancing resolution.

Parker Drilling - Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q 2018: The Raw Numbers

Parker Drilling 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 173.42 148.75 130.50 105.29 97.19 94.03 98.27 109.61 118.31 116.33 109.68 118.60 Net Income in $ Million -48.62 -35.65 -95.83 -39.82 -46.23 -48.93 -39.81 -31.13 -21.22 -29.60 -29.70 -23.78 EBITDA $ Billion - - - - - 1.60 5.61 13.93 22.74 14.66 12.60 17.04 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share - - - - - - - -3.45 -2.25 -3.15 -3.15 -2.56 Cash from operations in $ Million 5.76 53.26 -15.71 15.52 -1.38 22.14 -27.59 10.02 -6.84 31.14 -12.20 20.24 CapEx in $ Million 17.86 15.73 7.89 8.37 4.74 7.96 14.45 12.11 18.28 9.70 8.92 23.63 Free Cash Flow (YCharts) in $ Million -12.10 37.53 -23.60 7.15 -6.12 14.18 -42.04 -2.09 -25.12 21.44 -21.13 -3.39 Total Cash $ Million 104.65 134.29 108.43 109.03 103.61 119.69 149.69 146.23 121.04 141.55 118.32 114.46 LT Debt in $ Billion - - - - - 576.33 576.73 577.13 577.55 577.97 578.40 578.84 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - - - - - 9.189 9.220 9.247 9.251 9.288

Courtesy: PKD Filings and Morningstar

Balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues

Parker Drilling's revenues for the second quarter of 2018 increased 8.2% to $118.60 million compared to the 2017 second quarter of $109.61 million.

PKD reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $23.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million or 16% of revenues. Loss per share for the quarter was $2.56, reflecting the 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

Mike Sumruld, CFO, said in the conference call:

Total liquidity at the end of the quarter was $167 million, consisting of $114.5 million in cash and $52.5 million available under our revolving credit facility.

The company increased 2018 capital expenditures to a range of $75 million, which is up from our previous guidance of $60 million. The capital spending increase will predominantly be directed at the U.S. Rentals business.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow on a yearly basis was a negative $28.2 million. However, the company managed to reduce the free cash flow to a negative $3.39 million. PKD is not passing the FCF test, but the situation is getting better with a positive outlook for the rest of 2018.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt in 2Q'18 was $464.48 million using total cash.

Mike Sumruld said on the conference call:

Total long-term debt outstanding at quarter-end was $578.8 million, which includes a principal amount of $585 million, less $6.2 million of unamortized debt issuance costs. Our net debt position at the end of the quarter was $470.5 million or 66% of net capitalization. We ended the quarter with a cash balance of $114.5 million, down $4 million from the last quarter and $27.1 million from the prior year-end.

Net debt-to-EBITDA is now x8.6 with EBITDA ("TTM") of $67.04 million. Moody's downgraded the debt to Caa1 on January 17, 2018, reflecting Parker's high debt levels relative to its expected cash flow.

The company recognizes the fundamental concern regarding the approaching maturity in early 2020 of its credit facility and of its August 2020 notes. Parker Drilling is considering various options to address both, but nothing concrete has been announced, which adds more uncertainty.

Technical analysis and commentary

PKD has been forming a descending/falling wedge pattern since early 2018, and the pattern is about to end (Apex). Line resistance is below $4.50, and line support is about $3.70 (cautious buying recommended).

However, descending or falling wedge patterns are generally considered bullish with the stock price often breaking above the top of the pattern. Thus, I expect that PKD will experience a decisive breakout soon that should be on the positive side with a possible upper resistance at $6.25 (partial sell recommended). The refinancing news may trigger the decisive breakout.

