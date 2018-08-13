Johnson & Johnson Navigating Through Litigation Overhang

Litigation risk may be hurting the stock, but we like the company's dividend coverage and shares have meaningful valuation support at present levels.

Its pharmaceutical operations have a number of commercial gems, but there is even more to be excited about within the pipeline, too.

Image Source: J&J's second-quarter presentation

By The Valuentum Team

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of our favorite ideas. The company continues to execute well, too, specifically in its growth engine ‘Pharmaceutical’ business, but shares haven't done much in 2018 as worries over consumer lawsuits related to talcum powder seemingly proliferate. The most recent news came via a multi-billion award from a Missouri jury. J&J will appeal the decision, of the course, but uncertainty like this has kept a lot of investors on the sidelines. We think the company’s litigation risk is manageable, but we will continue to monitor the situation as additional information comes to light.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson yield ~2.8% as of this writing, and its Dividend Cushion is a strong 2.3, suggesting it may have cushion enough to handle even more material litigation risk. The Dividend Cushion ratio is a forward-looking ratio that considers a company's future free cash flow generation and balance sheet health relative to future expectations of cash dividends paid and growth in them. Though we'd much rather the company not be exposed to exogenous risks with respect to talcum powder lawsuits, these types of situations unfortunately aren't that uncommon with healthcare and consumer-products entities, and we hope that the uncertainty can be resolved fairly to all parties involved.

Despite the overhang, however, J&J's fundamentals may be as strong as ever. From our second-quarter write-up, which can be accessed on our website:

Johnson & Johnson turned in a solid second-quarter 2018 report that revealed total reported sales growth of 10.6% on a year-over-year basis thanks in part to a nearly 12% international sales increase. Double-digit growth in the company’s ‘Pharmaceutical’ business and improving top-line momentum in ‘Medical Devices’ were cited as key drivers of the top-line expansion. A number of drugs reported impressive sales growth rates in the second quarter, but most impressive may have been its Oncology division delivering 42% reported year-over-year growth. Adjusted diluted earnings per share advanced 14.8% from the year-ago-period to $2.10. Following the impressive quarter, Johnson & Johnson adjusted its full-year guidance. Sales guidance has been tightened to a range of $80.5-$81.3 billion from $80-$81.8 billion, reflecting operational sales growth of 4.5%-5.5% (previously 4%-5% operational sales growth expectations) and an unfavorable currency impact. Full-year adjusted earnings per share are now projected to be in a range of $8.07-$8.17 (was $8.00-$8.20), which reflects expected operational growth of 8.5%-9.5%.

Johnson & Johnson At A Glance

Image Source: Valuentum

• Dividend Aristocrat Johnson & Johnson is in a class by itself. Founded in 1886, everybody seemingly has come into contact with its brands in one way or another; 70% of sales are generated from #1 or #2 global leadership positions across its markets. J&J has driven 30+ years of adjusted earnings increases and more than 55 years of annual consecutive dividend increases! We like its diversified presence, and generally view its consumer portfolio as the core foundation and its pharmaceutical pipeline the icing on the cake; its Oncology division is growing at a robust rate. Free cash flow has averaged ~$16.5 billion during the past three years (2015-2017), well in excess of its yearly run-rate cash dividend obligations (~$8.9 billion).

• J&J has 27 platforms/products that boast $1+ billion in annual sales as of the end of 2017--12 in both its pharma and medical devices businesses and 3 in its consumer business. It plows ~10% of annual sales into R&D, a focus we like, but litigation risk continues to cast a shadow over shares.

• J&J partnered with two of the more-innovative Oncology treatments--Darzalex for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma--and Imbruvica, which is predominately utilized for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Darzalex is in the early growth stages as it gains more indications, a good sign for further top-line expansion. Darzalex may be J&J’s premier Oncology asset.

• Overall, J&J's pharma portfolio is impressive. Remicade has ~90% share of the US market for IV immunology products by volume, but the therapy's US exclusivity expires in 2018. Stelara (exclusivity through 2023 in US) and Simponi (exclusivity through 2024 in US) are also key profit drivers. Biosimilars competition is accelerating, but J&J's Oncology division is growing at a tremendous pace.

• Top-line growth at Johnson & Johnson will be driven by its impressive pharma portfolio pipeline, which will be supported by its steady consumer product business. The firm has at least 10 new molecular entities it believes have $1+ billion in individual annual sales potential that it expects to launch or file for approval from 2017-2021.

• J&J's has raised its dividend for 56 years consecutive years as of 2018. Its annual payout has advanced from just $0.43/share in 1997 to its current robust payout. J&J is an idea that we like a lot, and we expect future dividend growth to be driven by robust free cash flow generation.

• There’s a lot embedded in J&J's expectations, however. Management expects to file or launch at least 10 new drugs from 2017-2021 that have potentially as much as $1 billion in annual sales, individually. Its top-notch positions across the consumer spectrum are a solid foundation for payout sustainability, but any large disappointments in its pharma pipeline could impact the pace of long-term dividend growth.

• R&D will eat up some profits as J&J continues to invest in its business, and it remains acquisitive. But we have no qualms with that either. Share repurchases will be ongoing, and the recent Actelion acquisition led to a net debt position at the end of 2017 of $16.3 billion (inclusive of short term debt) compared to a net cash position of $14.8 billion a year earlier.

• But what about legal liability exposure? From our standpoint, it’s important to differentiate one-time legal exposure such as talcum product liability from events that permanently increase continuing operating expenses, the latter having cascading implications on the company’s value into perpetuity. Said another way, one-time impacts are generally one-for-one reductions to the company’s equity value and are different than increased operating expenses, which can have a greater impact by reducing forward-looking free cash flows for years and years into the future. It’s certainly not a good situation for J&J to be in, but its legal exposure to claims regarding its talcum powder products, including potential securities class action lawsuits, appear to be manageable.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Johnson & Johnson's healthcare conglomerate may be an optimal structure to support equity stability while driving a higher dividend. Investors, however, shouldn't expect eye-popping revenue expansion and earnings growth, as the company's sheer size precludes it from posting huge revenue gains. As we've said in prior writings, "we view J&J in terms of the “meticulous gardener” who expertly prunes its 'garden' of underperforming assets while selectively adding new entities with faster growth prospects as its replacement." We value shares at $133 each, about where they are trading at the time of this writing.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: JNJ is included in Valuentum's simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio and simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.