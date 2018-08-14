Energy Transfer is "cooking in grease."

Post rollup, GP IDRs are out. Raising growth capital through common equity issuance is mostly out. Deleveraging the balance sheet is in.

Results are undeniably strong, there's line-of-sight to major project completions, and the roll-up announcement puts an exclamation point on the corporate simplification process.

Events leading up to Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity's (ETE) second quarter earnings report answered a lot of questions rattling around the old oil patch. The 2Q 2018 earnings report solidified the situation.

Results tilt positive: a decade-long metamorphosis is winding up. The emerging company will be simpler, stronger, better-capitalized, and prepared to compete with any of the best-of-breed midstream energy companies.

This article will cover the following:

a brief recap of 2Q 2018 results

brief recap of 2Q 2018 results the status of major capital project slate

status of major capital project slate a summary of the pending ETE/ETP roll-up

summary of the pending ETE/ETP roll-up the author's take on a Fair Value Estimate for post-rollup ETE units

Let's quickly look backwards before looking ahead.

Remember the Dark Days of Early 2016

Oil prices crashed in mid-2015. Concurrently, Energy Transfer was embarking upon a huge growth capital program. The prevailing MLP equity-issuance capital funding model was under intense pressure. Many MLPs were struggling. Cratering unit prices made equity cost-of-capital uneconomic. Many MLP debt-and-leverage ratios were bumping bank covenants. The Street was questioning the viability of the entire industry.

Energy Transfer was in the eye of the storm. Balancing cash flow, capital funding, leverage, GP IDRs, and the LP distributions were all major headaches. Litigation involving a merger-gone-south with Williams Cos (WMB) was ratcheting up; by the summer of 2016 the $4 billion Dakota Access Pipeline was facing mounting anti-pipeline sentiment, violent protests, and a bevy of lawsuits.

Saving ETP and its investment-grade credit rating looked dicey. If ETP rolled over, it was likely the entire Energy Transfer complex could tumble with it.

Nonetheless, on the February 2016 earnings conference call, CEO Kelcy Warren had this say:

Of course, the 800 pound gorilla is ETP and we will be — we’re going to be taking moves to help ETP get to middle of 2017, which is all it needs. And then it’s cooking in grease after that.

His words were prescient. Energy Transfer Partners did make it through the middle of 2017. One year later, the company is hitting paydirt; and investors do look to be cooking in grease.

Strong 2Q 2018 Results

Key metrics all indicated continued growth and management's ability to execute. Yes, 1Q 2018 was good. The most recent quarter was better.

ETP recorded $2.05 billion adjusted EBITDA. This was a 9% improvement from 1Q 2018; better than I expected. All operating segments showed gains. YoY margins compressed slightly.

ETP generated $1.32 billion DCF. This easily covered the distribution; the coverage ratio was 1.23x. ETE subsidized only $42 million IDRs. Energy Transfer Partners carried its own water.

ETP six-month operating cash flow (GAAP) was $2.95 billion. This is a 79% improvement versus the previous year.

ETP revenue jumped from $6.58 billion to $9.41 billion: a YoY 43% increase.

ETP net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, as measured by bank covenants, fell to 3.87x. This is well within the 4.0x to 4.5x target range.

General Partner ETE collected $1.15 billion DCF. The cash covered distributions by a comfortable 1.15x margin.

Major Capital Projects Tracked

Despite several regulatory and legal setbacks, often spurred by fierce anti-pipeline opposition, management reported the major project slate looks to go live by year-end.

In May, Red Bluff Express went into service. This is a 1.4 Bcf pipeline that runs through the heart of the Permian basin. The Permian Express 3 Pipeline expansion is anticipated to be full by year-end, too.

In July, Mont Belvieu Frac V, a NGL fractionation facility, went live; it's fully-subscribed with long-term, fee-based contracts.

The 3.25 Bcf Rover Pipeline mainline is up and running. A pair of laterals are expected to go into service within a few months; that event triggers the start-up of the Revolution gas processing plant and related infrastructure.

ME2 is planned to start operations by the end of 3Q 2018.

Bayou Bridge (Phase 2) should be in service during the fourth quarter of this year. This pipeline moves crude oil from Nederland, TX to Lake Charles, LA, and onto a major oil hub in St. James, LA.

Observations

While I've been critical of several of the regulatory hiccups, it should be noted Energy Transfer is attempting to lay pipeline infrastructure in some of the most inhospitiable regions of the United States. Enviro-opponents have figured out how to organize protests, obtain media coverage, and find deep-pocket donors.

Yet it appears Energy Transfer will ultimately prevail on all its major projects.

Given the anti-fossil fuel sentiment so prevalent in the northeastern U.S., I submit projects like Rover, Revolution, and Mariner East 2 will be nearly impossible to duplicate. Once completed and in service, this will make such projects all the more valuable. The pipes become a virtual monopoly.

Rollup!

On August 2, Energy Transfer announced the long-anticipated combination of asset-rich Energy Transfer Partners and GP Energy Transfer Equity. The ETE / ETP rollup jelled quickly. The transaction was initially expected to come to fruition in late 2019. However, management indicated once credit rating and banking issues were solved, the company would proceed to get the deal done sooner. They did precisely that.

An outline of the rollup is found on the presentation slide following.

Source: Energy Transfer presentation material

Observations

For ETP investors, the outcome is more generous than I anticipated. I expected an all-equity, 10% to 15% ETP-to-ETE conversion rate. The print reads a 1.28x conversion. The higher exchange rate may very well mollify ETP unitholders who expected to get hosed on the rollup; thereby reducing potential litigation over the matter.

Meanwhile, ETP unit prices skyrocketed from March lows ~$15-and-change to $23 today; a 50% uplift. Through the same period, ETE units levitated by about 33%. Not bad.

The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of this year subject to a majority of non-affilated ETP unitholders agreeing to the deal, and of course standard regulatory approvals. I expect smooth sailing.

As suggested in my earlier articles and related commentary, I dismissed all the hand-wringing about getting “Kindered.” It was never at issue. However, since there's always something not-to-like, CFO Tom Long offered the following remark during the 2Q 2018 conference call:

We expect to maintain ETE’s distribution per unit at its current level.

During the Q&A session, Mr. Long expanded management's views on the matter:

As you really look at the of course $2.5 billion to $3 billion of retained cash flow....What you're going to really see as much as any, is you're going to see us start managing toward that 4 times to 4.5 times leverage ratio. So let's say, for example, you end up with even more cash flow, yes, you would be using it to even deleverage at a faster clip.

So let me be clear as to how I interpret these remarks: I expect ETE is going to retain its current $1.22 a year cash distribution for awhile. At current unit prices, that's ~6.75% distribution yield.

I do not believe management is going to beef up the payout until leverage comes down to 4.0x to 4.5x; and even then senior leadership plans to use retained cash to fund much of the company's future growth capital. Mr. Market nearly crushed Energy Transfer and other midstream MLPs by pounding down unit prices; making raising growth capital through equity sales uneconomic. I find it highly unlikely Energy Transfer's management is going to get caught in that vice again.

On a separate but related note, the company's use of preferred stock to fund capital projects was nothing less than brilliant. The credit agencies consider the preferred securities a 50/50 debt/equity instrument. The net cost-of-capital for the preferred stock is a fraction of the old common equity-issuance model. Once again, Energy Transfer management demonstrated an innate ability to wriggle clear of one major obstacle after another.

Post-rollup Fair Value Estimates

Now comes the fun part.

For those following my work, my articles almost always include an estimate of Fair Value. For me, this is a critical exercise. No matter how well a company operates, no matter how strong the business, it's hard to make good money by buying overvalued securities. Establishing a reasonable Fair Value Estimate is imperative.

Given the pending rollup, the first step requires a little modeling and projection. What will the “new” ETE look like? I kept the process simple by mostly just “gluing” ETP and ETE together, then examining the result. My earlier 2018 DCF forecast continues to look reasonable, so that's part of the mix, too.

Here's a set of summary my post-rollup projections:

Adjusted EBITDA: Most all EBITDA comes through ETP. Stand-alone, ETE adds but a puddle. Through midyear, the combo total was $4.26 billion. Conservatively, I expect second half numbers to increase another 5%, for a 2018 full-year $8.7 billion EBITDA forecast. This is a bit higher than my last estimate.

Distributable Cash Flow: ETP / ETE generated $2.54 billion DCF in the first half. I anticipate FY DCF to come in at $5.2 billion. That's in-line with my May estimate.

Net debt: Currently, a rollup on paper indicates $41.1 billion net debt. This includes the assumption half of the preferred share issues are considered debt. Presuming net debt remains about the same, and adjusted EBITDA comes in as expected, the year-end ND2EBITDA leverage ratio will be ~4.7x. The target is 4.0x to 4.5x. If additional net borrowing is required, the leverage ratio could reach as high as 4.9x.

Units outstanding: The rollup is dilutive, adding an additional 330 million new ETE units. Post-rollup, I expect there will be about 2.7 billion units outstanding.

DCF Coverage: Given my expectation the cash distribution will remain flat at $1.22 annually, a post-rollup Energy Transfer will put out about $3.3 billion cash a year to its unitholders. Looking back at my 2018 estimated DCF, the YE coverage ratio should be at least 1.6x; in-line with the lower end of management's 1.6x to 1.9x target range. Heading into 2019, I believe the coverage ratio will drift upward. The excess will go to deleverage the business and fund new capital projects. I don't expect to see any meaningful cash distribution improvement until the leverage ratio comes down.

Armed with these projections, what price could the "new" ETE fetch?

Viewing price-to-DCF multiples, here's how a rollup ETE stacks up against several midstream MLP peers that already combined LP and GP interests. For comps, I selected Magellan Midstream (MMP), Williams Partners (WPZ), Plains All America (PAA), MPLX Energy Logistics (MPLX), and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD):

P/DCF computed by taking the most recent closing prices, and dividing by twice the half-year DCF / unit results. Results were found via 2Q 2018 company press releases.

Observations

Indeed, Energy Transfer is the low man. Current-state, this may be deserved. In part, the multiple reflects investors' uncertainty about whether the business can execute its plans successfully. ETE has not yet completed the rollup process, while the others transitioned some time ago. While Energy Transfer has made great strides towards completing an enormous backlog of major capital projects, three major projects have not fully crossed the threshold yet: Rover, Revolution, and ME2. And despite a credible forward plan to deleverage the business, there is a difference between a good plan and executing it.

On the other hand, Energy Transfer has a forward DCF growth profile that's as good or better than peers. Its asset base is unparalleled. All major projects may not be fully online, but the line-of-sight is migrating from partly cloudy to mostly clear. Energy Transfer's lenders appear onboard. Rating agency discussions are constructive and positive.

So one could make a good argument ETE units are poised to head north on higher DCF and multiple expansion; pending execution of financial and operational plans.

Settling at $18.11 on Friday, a $19-$20 handle by year-end seems reasonable. That's just slightly above a 10x P/DCF multiple; premised upon my expectations of 2018 post-rollup $5.2 billion DCF. If Mr. Market and energy prices play nice, a 12x multiple could put ETE unit prices north of $24 apiece. That's well within the peer group spread.

Turning to price-to-book, and using current balance sheet figures, a combo ETP and ETE sports a 1.5x P/B ratio. This is much improved versus the previous ETP stand alone values. The higher P/B reflects a significantly higher ETE price, and the fact the pre-rollup ETE books carried negative unitholder equity. Now that we know the rollup is solid, we can account for that.

source: Energy Transfer Equity 2Q 2018 press release

On a price-to-tangible book basis, the ratio is 1.9x, well aligned, if not upper end with MLP peers.

Yes, folks, things are starting to look a lot clearer. The view out the front windshield looks good. I'm long ETE and ETP units.

Please do you own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2018 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP, ETE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.