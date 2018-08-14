Blueknight Preferred Shares - The Reward Might Be Worth The Risk

Introduction:

Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) has had a tumultuous couple of years. The common units are more than 60% below their peak, post-Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc.'s takeover of the General Partnership. Management finally cut the common dividend from 14.5 cents per quarter to just 8 cents this quarter. A series of issues have impacted the cash flows at this MLP: from a pipeline outage in mid-2016 to the downturn in Crude Oil Storage at its Cushing Oklahoma facilities. While there are a lot of issues impacting the company's recent operations, and the outlooks for some of its segments look challenging going forward, Blueknight has a large and traditionally stable source of cash flows from its Asphalt operations. The result is that despite the weaknesses elsewhere, it appears that the preferred distributions could be covered by the free cash flows generated mostly just by this segment. If the market reaches that same conclusion, then there could be not only 11+% annual yield but also the potential for a 15% return on principal as well. The General Partner is also a majority holder of this Preferred series. Hence, the economic incentive in this GP/LP relationship looks properly aligned. I consider this preferred to have the highest degree of risk of any that I have exposure to, but the reward appears compelling enough to be worth it.

Review of Blueknight L.P.'s Series A Preferred Units

I'm not the only one suggesting you look first at the Preferred, but the market itself is saying it as well. The current market cap of the Preferred is over $250 million compared to the Common Unit's $116 million. Obviously, if management's forecasts prove correct, then the common units have considerably more upside, but the preferred security also is a Convertible Preferred. Hence, while the conversion prices are a lot higher than current prices, the Preferred holder still gains some upside optionality if everything works out. Until then, getting access to cash flow ahead of the common units is the worthy trade-off.

There are some interesting characteristics of these securities one should pay attention to before going into the company's financials. Below are two excerpts from the Series A prospectus.

First, these preferred securities have voting rights on par with their conversion rights. While Ergon has overwhelming control of this business as the General Partner, it's worthwhile to note that at least the Preferred holder has some say in certain cases that may require a vote.

Second, the conversion features of this security are multi-fold. The holder has the Option to convert to common, there is a Mandatory conversion if a large enough portion of the security converts on their own, and there is a Mandatory conversion if the common trades 130% above $6.50 for a long enough period of time. All of these conversion scenarios are highly unlikely at this point with the common trading around $2.75, but most of the concerns I've seen discussed to date are investors worried about Ergon forcing an undesirable conversion. Let's take a look at the likelihood of such an issue arising for the preferred holder.

In the previously mentioned prospectus for the Series A, in the Risk section, you will find the following:

Source, P:S-25

Theoretically, Ergon could buy approximately 10 million more shares of BKEPP, and force the complete conversion of the preferred into common shares at whatever the current market price is at that time. Now, such a scenario would likely take close to a year for Ergon to accomplish, considering the 15 day average trading volume of the preferred is just over 30,000 shares. Still, this risk would obviously change an investor's calculation of the risk reward in the investment. The removal of the preferred would significantly increase the value of the common, but let's assume the current preferred investor doesn't want to take that kind of risk.

One thing to note is that the above excerpt states that Ergon has over 60% of the outstanding preferred security. However, its last 13-D filing showed it owning 18.313 million shares out of 35.125 outstanding. That equates to just over 52% ownership. If someone can shed more light on this discrepancy, then I encourage you to share in the comments section below.

Source, P: 8

Either way, Ergon would have to acquire considerably more exposure to this security before forcing a conversion, and the odds would suggest the price of the security itself would have to be higher to acquire that much more considering its liquidity. Moreover, Ergon's exposure to the Preferred vastly outweighs its ownership in the common (847,000 thousand common units out of 40,300,000 million). Clearly, the economic incentive is for it to maintain the value of the preferred first.

This segues nicely into what I think is the primary issue on investors' minds: can they trust the General Partner Ergon? I believe that to date there hasn't been any action that suggests the GP is trying to undermine the value of the MLP and "Steal" the assets from unit holders. First, it's important to remember that Ergon just bought into this public vehicle. Ergon has been a private company building out a portfolio of Asphalt and Emulsion terminals throughout the country. Upon conclusion of the purchase of the General Partnership, it immediately sold nine Asphalt Terminals to BKEP. Its actions suggest the traditional desire for owning an MLP, which is to access cheaper financing, thanks to the tax advantaged status, and sell or drop down assets into the MLP vehicle.

My concern was more of the traditional as well, and that's that the GP sells weaker assets into the MLP at high valuations. In retrospect, this sale was ill timed considering the pipeline shutdown in Oklahoma had just occurred, but it was further exacerbated by the decline in the Crude Storage business. This caused the leverage of BKEP to increase due to the decline in its cash flows and its continued rate of dividend payments. These actions suggest that the last thing Ergon would want to do is to buy in the MLP structure that it just paid to get involved with. Asphalt Terminals are low growth businesses that generate good free cash flows. It already has plenty of this kind of exposure. It's a lot more logical that it wants to unload these low to no growth assets than acquire more exposure. Still, investors are worried for good reasons considering other events in the MLP industry. Let's take a look at the most recent announcement regarding Ergon's purchase of three terminals back from BKEP.

Ergon Asphalt's Purchase From Blueknight

Recently Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc., the General Partner of BKEP's MLP, purchased back three asphalt terminals for a combined enterprise value of 90 million. The purpose is to help alleviate the leverage burden on BKEP's balance sheet that is sinking the enterprise value of the firm. MLP investors are understandably skeptical of just about everything at this point. It's been an extremely difficult period to be a limited partner in this space, and too many times actions by General Partners are proving their disregard for the economic interests of their limited partners. Comments here on Seeking Alpha articles about BKEP have often focused on concerns regarding their intentions, or possibly cherry picking BKEP's best assets. Given the concerns around the intentions of the GP in this case, let's take a closer look at these transactions and what they mean for BKEP overall.

There are a number of ways to try and analyze the value of a transaction in an industrial business. In this case, I settled into looking at these transactions on a Storage Capacity basis. The Asphalt business is a slow to no growth business, or really below GDP type of growth asset. It produces good EBITDA and cash flows, but this isn't going to be valued based off of its growth trajectory. Since each terminal has so many different variables that could affect its value, I found that looking at the total storage capacity size provided the clearest and most stable view of the asset valuation over time.

Sources: Company Press Releases, SEC Reports, and personal calculations.

Above I provided a depiction of the relative value of the recent sale of the three Asphalt Terminals back to Ergon. The original press release didn't provide us with the current capacity post-sale, but the Q2 report announcement gave us our first sign of the sale's magnitude. We found out then that the post-sale total capacity was now about 8.8 million barrels, down from year-end 10.279 million barrels. That means the three terminals sold had about 1.479 million barrel total storage capacity. That implies that Ergon paid about 60.9 per thousand barrels unit of capacity. If we go back to the end of 2016 when Ergon purchased the GP stake, and sold nine terminals to BKEP, we find that it sold those terminals to BKEP at an approximate valuation of 54.4 per thousand barrels unit of capacity.

I'm sure that larger terminals on a capacity basis will gain some incremental economies of scale that would make them more profitable - i.e., it makes sense that Ergon would pay more for three terminals with nearly 1.5 million capacity than it would charge BKEP for nine terminals with a total of nearly 2 million. Point being, that on this basis the valuations look like they're in the correct ballpark, and Ergon doesn't appear to be stealing anything from BKEP's limited partners.

Now let's look at this on an EBITDA basis. There was a small addition to the total Asphalt Terminal portfolio at the end of 2017, of which I tried to adjust for on a time basis, but the upshot is that it had a minimal impact on the overall figure. The 6,680 estimated Unit EBITDA figure I use for the Asphalt Segment below is essentially just the total EBITDA divided by the total Storage Capacity. If we use that same figure for the amount of total capacity sold back to Ergon, we get an implied amount of almost 9.9 million in EBITDA. Therefore, this again would imply about a 9.1x multiple to EBITDA for the assets sold. These are ballpark figures I'm estimating. They shouldn't be taken as gospel, but instead we're trying to see as best we can if these transactions appear to be trustworthy for limited partners.

Sources: Company Press Releases, SEC Reports, and personal calculations.

This is important, because it also confirms what management stated on the Q2 2018 earnings conference call:

The sale of the terminal assets was completed on July 12 and was transacted at an EBITDA multiple similar to what we paid when we purchase assets from Ergon, in the 9 to 10x range. The transaction was reviewed and approved by our conflicts committee. - Source

We have two different methods of looking at these transactions, and so far everything appears normal as far as limited partners should be concerned. Finally, I'd like to expand this out a bit to see what these transactions suggest for BKEP as a whole.

Sources: Company Press Releases, SEC Reports, and personal calculations

Going back to using the Storage Capacity Per Unit valuation method, we can apply that 60.9x multiple to the remaining 8,800 thousand barrels of BKEP capacity currently left. The implied valuation of the Asphalt business would be about 535 million. If we look at the non-Asphalt tangible assets on BKEP's balance sheet, then there are just over 196 million remaining. If you treated that remaining tangible asset value on the book as dollar for dollar, and added it to our implied Asphalt value of 535.5 million, then you'd come up with a total value of about 732 million in total Enterprise Value. As you can see above, the current Enterprise Value is just over 713 million. Hence, one could conclude that the market is already discounting the non-Asphalt asset values to some degree on its book valuation basis. It's not enough for me personally to take the risk on the common, but it should be yet another source of comfort for the Preferred shareholder that the total enterprise is already being discounted by the market considerably.

Model Assumptions for 2019

Sources: Company Press Releases, SEC Reports, and personal calculations

Above I have the segment section of my current model. I'll go into more detail next concerning the all-important Asphalt Terminal outlook, but I'd just highlight that my estimates assume the growth in EBITDA of 7% continues for the remaining assets this year. That is why my 2019 estimate is not simply 64.6 million in 2017, minus the 9.9 million estimate I made for the assets sold or 54.7 million in total.

The other key segment assumptions I'm making are the following: 1.) The Crude Oil Storage business is going to continue to struggle. The forward curve is still in significant Backwardation. The minimal improvement in the Storage segment that I'm modeling is for the recent resumption of the second Oklahoma pipeline system. This segment of its pipeline has been shut down since April of 2016. 2.) This is why my estimate for the Pipeline System increases back to 2015 levels. Note, I'm assuming nothing for the time being around the future impact of the Cimarron Express currently under construction, and expected to be completed in mid-2019. Management has stated that a purchase of Ergon's 50% ownership would not occur until the asset is cash flow positive. Hence, I'm assuming that's more of a 2020 feature.

Sources: Company Press Releases, SEC Reports, and personal calculations.

(Note: Total Cap-ex includes Corporate as well as Maintenance & Growth figures. My Estimated Corporate Cap-ex for '18 & '19 = 1,200 each year.)

I'm confident that management does not agree with my estimates here, and that's ok. I'm trying to be conservative, because I want to see if the Preferred security comes out fine assuming things don't go as planned for BKEP. A key assumption is that I have growth Cap-ex returning to about the 10 million run rate it has been in the past, even though we know that it wants to buy the new pipeline it's building towards the end of next year. If we look at Free Cash Flow using the method it would like, i.e., using just maintenance Cap-ex, then you can see that the Preferred dividend is covered not only next year but also this year as well. If we use the more stringent and proper method of just Cash Flow From Operations minus Total Cap-ex, then we see that next year only the Preferred would be covered under my assumptions (I boxed this line item in the above chart). This is why I wouldn't suggest the common.

Everything has to go right according to its plan for it to get full coverage again. This also shows the big risk for the Preferred holders as well. Under my model's assumptions, there could be another 50 million in debt burden added to the balance sheet, assuming flat working capital changes, due to the lack of cash flow production to cover the common dividends. That would wipe out the benefit of the recent asset sales and common unit dividend reduction. This is also why investors have to get comfortable with the belief that the General Partner's economic incentive is on its side with the Preferred holder. If things turn out closer to my conservative model forecast than management's plan, then clearly the common holders are again going to receive another cut in their dividend.

Asphalt Terminal Business Outlook

I'm not confident in the current outlook for the Crude Storage, Trucking and Pipeline businesses. However, the Asphalt Terminals segment, while facing limited long-term growth prospects, has been a fairly stable source of cash flows. I also believe that it is large enough to cover the preferred security's distributions. The risk primarily comes from the rest of the segments, and the amount of debt of the overall MLP. Management is clearly aware of the leverage risk of the business.

As a result of the common unit distribution decrease and the closing on our sale of the three asphalt terminals to Ergon in July, we have now decreased our leverage to about 4.7 times, and we are targeting it to be at or near 4 times by the end of 2019 - Source, Q2 '18 Conference Call.

Whether or not the forecast for Debt/EBITDA to decline to 4.0x on a pro forma basis by the end of next year proves accurate, I think it's clear that it is acutely focused on it for obvious reasons. I expect that it's more likely to cut common distributions again, before risking bankruptcy for the overall business. A bankruptcy would also be a disaster for Ergon as well. It doesn't want to let more creditors get in front of its ownership position in these assets, meaning the preferred.

I'd like to end with a quick review of the outlook for the Asphalt business. As I've mentioned before, Asphalt Terminals are low to no growth assets, so what are the drivers that lead to growth or contraction in the business? As you can imagine, the ultimate source of demand is from municipalities for building and repair of transportation infrastructure, namely roads. Most of the cash flows for BKEP come from leasing out access to its facilities to construction companies. However, it does receive some fee income from the actual usage of the terminals.

We serve the asphalt industry by providing our customers access to their market areas through a combination of leasing our liquid asphalt facilities and providing terminalling services at certain facilities. We generate revenues by charging a fee for the lease of a facility or for services provided as asphalt products are terminalled in our facilities. - Source, P.5

Thus, more activity at its terminals likely leads to greater high margin fees it charges on top of the leases. This explains the variation in EBITDA margins from year to year. My concern, however, is that Asphalt prices recently have been spiking.

Source

Source

Whether we look at national PPI figures or the regional New York Department Of Transportation's figures published on its website, we see a recent spike in the overall pricing of Asphalt. This is possibly a ripple effect from the impending action by the International Marine Organization [IMO 2020] to reduce sulfur emissions from the global marine fleet in 2020. Asphalt is a part of the residual product group from crude oil refinement. For many years, the only portion of the heavy residual complex that was growing in demand was the Bunker Fuel component. The pending application of IMO 2020 has caused significant disruption already in the residual fuel markets. Asphalt is a small portion of the residual pie. As Bunker Fuel prices have declined, the clear incentive has shifted to produce as little residual products as possible. The sweeter blends of crude oil from domestic sources have also produced less of these residual products than the heavier oils from Canadian sources. At the same time, the expansion of the White House's 2018 Infrastructure Initiative may be leading to a short-term imbalance in supply and demand.

Sources: EIA, BLS, SEC Company Reports.

It's not a perfect correlation, but there's a tendency for the Asphalt segment's margins to be impacted by the rise and fall in Asphalt prices. It makes intuitive sense. The higher the price of Asphalt, the more likely demand for Asphalt declines. Lower demand leads to fewer opportunities for usage fees for BKEP etc... If 2014 is a guide, then the recent spike in pricing shouldn't be enough to change the calculation that the Asphalt segment can cover the Preferred distribution, but I do think this is a situation worth monitoring.

Valuation & Target Price

It might seem a little odd to think about target prices when we're discussing a hybrid debt security like this preferred. However, the market does tend to develop specific ranges for similar securities, and Energy related preferred securities are no different. Our primary challenge is the limited pool of available examples to study. The decline in oil prices in 2016 led to a sharp reduction in preferred securities outstanding due to bankruptcy. Subsequently, the public markets have been unwilling to trade the survivors at a level that would entice new issues. Still, the BKEPP we're studying does offer some upside relative to its peer group.

Sources: Company Reports, QuantumOnline.

(Note: Yield-To-Call figures are an approximation. They are not exact, but close enough for our purposes here).

The above list is a sample of five other companies that have preferred securities in the public markets, and have operations in Energy related industries. Towards the right side, I've included two basic measurements of leverage. The 2019 estimated EBITDA figures are the current analyst estimates, which is why the BKEPP figure is higher than my personal calculation. I'm using the Street figures assuming that the market is valuing all of these securities using the publicly available data. The Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), which I also have exposure too, is already past its call date. Hence, despite the low comparative leverage, it's going to be held near par by the constant risk of an imminent call. I'd also highlight that while Mitcham Industries Inc. (MIND) has no leverage which might make its yield look out of line, the company has been losing significant amounts for years, and its equity is steadily shrinking. It also generated little cash flow from operations last year.

The primary conclusion from this list is that in general around 9.25% current yield looks like a realistic target for BKEPP given its leverage. Both NGL Energy Partners (NGL), and NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) have similar business lines and leverage levels. However, they are also much larger enterprises, and the market will subsequently discount the smaller Blueknight accordingly. Hence, if we give BKEPP a 25 basis point discount to the two levered peers, we would look for a 9.50% yield, and that would equate to around $7.50 for a BKEPP target. That's at the lower end of the range of where this security has been trading for most of the last two years. I'm ignoring BKEPP's convertibility here, as well as its lack of a call feature. To some extent the two may balance each other out. Therefore, there's legitimate upside in terms of principal as well as a high yield available to investors. From the $6.30 level on BKEPP, a return to the $7.50 area would provide over 15% in principal return on top of the 11+% annual yield.

Conclusion

I've reached the conclusion that Ergon is on the side of the Preferred holder. The size of its financial exposure in the Series A and the fact that it only recently purchased the GP lead me to believe that it has no interest in taking this MLP private at this time. Its actions to date by purchasing three Asphalt Terminals back from BKEP at similar valuations as it sold terminals to the vehicle are indicative of a GP that is trying to alleviate the stress on the public MLP's balance sheet. It's trying to fix this structure, most likely with the intention of returning to dropping down more Asphalt Terminals in the future, once BKEP's cash flows and valuations have stabilized.

The fact that the GP is also a private enterprise needs to be considered in this analysis of intentions. There isn't another public vehicle of Ergon to swallow this MLP into a C-Corp. Hence, if it does buy in the Limited Partners, then it's taking the whole thing back into private ownership. That would mean it just spent considerable financial resources just two years ago to effectively lever itself back up, and add in non-traditional assets in the form of Crude Storage, Crude Pipelines and Trucking Services. This seems highly unlikely to me at this time and would only be a possibility as a last resort to salvage some value from a failing enterprise. I don't think we've reached that point.

Finally, the trading behavior of the preferred has recently shown stability relative to the common. Considering its convertibility, the Series A had been getting dragged down with the common's fall. Since the beginning of June, however, the preferred has been trading sideways to slightly up, while the common has continued its decline. This coincides with the preferred trading below the $6.50 conversion price as well.

Source: Fidelity Trader Pro, BKEPP vs. BKEP (in Blue).

This is still a precarious situation in my opinion. Management is counting on significant improvement from its Pipeline segment and commensurately some improvement in its Crude Storage and Trucking businesses. I'm more concerned about those segments' outlooks for the next few years. Subsequently, I'm not involved with the common units. The Preferred though is interesting considering the high yield, GP's economic exposure, and my expectation of its distribution coverage on a more stringent definition on a free cash flow basis. The voting rights and potential upside participation from its convertibility are of less interest than the current 11+% yield with potential 15% principal return as well, but still worthy of consideration. I view this as the most risky Preferred Security I have exposure to, and subsequently would recommend anyone interested in it to keep it an appropriately smaller size. Still, the reward to me justifies the risks here, and I think it is worthy of further investigation from Preferred investors. Good luck investing to all.

Addendum

It takes me a decent amount of time to write these articles. Between another article published during the review phase for this piece and the market bid to fixed income instruments due to the Turkish Lira collapse, the price of BKEPP moved from $6.30 when I started to $6.70 by the close of trading on Friday 8/10/18. Subsequently, each investor should consider what return is required for themselves to make this investment worth the risk. I try to get these out as fast as I can, but the world waits for no one.

