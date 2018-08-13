Are The Bears Still In Charge Of Cocoa?

Cocoa saw an increase in the level of grinds from Europe and Asia. However, the grinds from North America saw a decline.

Cocoa (NIB) has been the best performing commodity in the first quarter of 2018. However, now Cocoa would be lucky to retain the tenth spot for the rest of the year. This is due to weaker grinding levels and higher confectionary demand costs. Moreover, the selling patterns of the commodity have been rather erratic over the past couple of weeks. Due to this, I believe the commodity is all set for a downswing which shall result in it entering the range between $1,721 to $1,904. To ascertain the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the pair whilst analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news affecting the commodity:

European and Asian grind results:

The first grind results from Europe and Asia managed to hold up Cocoa prices in good stead due to higher production volumes of cocoa powder and butter. The European grinds rose by 6% in the first half of 2018 versus the same period a year ago. Moreover, in Asia Cocoa grinds rose by 10% in the first half of 2018.

North American grinds:

North American grinds in the first half of 2018 tumbled by 3.3% compared to the first half of the prior year. This metric affected the grind of firms such Mars, Barry Callebaut (OTCPK: OTCPK:BYCBF), Ghirardelli, Hershey (NYSE: HSY) and Nestle (OTCPK: OTCPK:NSRGF). This was particularly due to bad weather conditions. This drop in grinding levels gave the market bears a reason to short the commodity.

Technical Analysis of the equity:

Daily chart:

The commodity's daily chart indicates that in the coming days, investors can expect a bearish drop. I anticipate this due to the commodity entering a bearish phase as the candlesticks have been getting smaller as they go along thus signifying a big move is ahead. However, I am positive that the big move shall be on the downside as all the moving averages are in descent. Moreover, the 20-day MA has tumbled below the 200-day MA and the 50-day MA is a few points away from following suit. Furthermore, the short-term exponential moving averages are currently acting as sloping resistance lines for the commodity.

On the price target front, I do not expect the commodity to extend its fall beyond the 100% support level at $1,886. This is due to this level being a short-term Fibonacci support zone. The 50% level is at $2,034, whilst the 61.8% level is at $1,999.

On the indicator facet, the short-term RSI has tumbled to the 50 mark and is in sharp decent. This clearly enforces the fact that a bearish move is on the cards. Furthermore, the ADX lines have perched at the same spot thus demonstrating to investors that the bearish trend strength is strong.

Weekly chart:

The commodity's weekly chart indicates that Cocoa shall be having a bearish continuation in the long run due to the formation of a three black crows pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to investors that the bears are running the show as it is a bearish continuation signal. Thus, I expect Cocoa in the long term to fall between the 100% and 127.2% level. The 100% level is at $1,904 whilst the 127.2% level is at $1,721. Moreover, the commodity has tumbled below the 50-day MA which is now acting as a resistance line. Lastly, the 20 and 200-day MA are in decline.

The big picture:

In conclusion, I am leaning towards the bears being in the driver's seat for the long haul. This notion of mine is fueled by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals support a descent. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation which is of prime importance.

Good luck trading.

