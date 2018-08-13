Examining The Long Thesis For Pacific Ethanol

Ethanol producer Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) reported Q2 earnings last week that missed on both lines as an improved revenue result YoY was unable to prevent the company from incurring a substantial net loss. The company's share price dropped sharply on the news, eliminating the gains of a mid-July rally and bringing its YTD performance down to almost -50% (see figure). Despite the company's poor performance during a quarter in which the broader ethanol sector saw margins rebound from their Q1 lows, Pacific Ethanol's management concluded that the second half of 2018 would see its earnings rebound, potentially creating a long investment opportunity for investors. This article examines the long thesis for Pacific Ethanol in the wake of the Q2 earnings report and management's prediction.

PEIX data by YCharts

Pacific Ethanol's Q2 revenue came in at $410.5 million, missing the analyst consensus by $22.6 million even as the figure improved YoY by 1.3%. The revenue growth was the result of an 18% increase YoY to ethanol production in the latest quarter; whereas the ethanol sales volume actually declined and the average ethanol sales price was flat, the additional production enabled an 8% increase over the same period to the co-product (primarily DDGS) sales volume. The company continued to run near maximum levels during the quarter with a total production capacity utilization of 95% in Q2 2018.

Pacific Ethanol's Q2 earnings report showed just how disadvantaged it is relative to the rest of the ethanol sector despite its acquisition a few years ago of Midwestern production capacity (prior to which it primarily had a West Coast footprint). The company did benefit from a 14% average ethanol sales price premium relative to the CBOT benchmark, reflecting its access to the West Coast's higher fuel prices and carbon credits. Furthermore, the ethanol sector as a whole has missed out on the gasoline price rally that occurred between April 2017 and June 2018 (see figure), so Pacific Ethanol was not unique in failing to recognize higher YoY ethanol prices. Its feedstock cost premium rose to 7.6% in Q2 2018 from 6.3% in Q2 2017, however, even as corn prices largely declined over the same period. This, in turn, caused Pacific Ethanol's gross profit to decline from $1.7 million a year ago to -$1.3 million in the most recent quarter.

RBOB Gasoline Futures Contract 1 data by YCharts

Pacific Ethanol's problems in Q2 did not end with worsening margins on a YoY basis. Its interest expense nearly doubled over the same period to $4.2 million, causing its net loss attributable to common shareholders to grow from $8.8 million to $12.9 million YoY. Diluted EPS came in at -$0.31 compared to $0.22 YoY, the most recent result missing the consensus by $0.12, while adjusted EBITDA shrank from $2.6 million to $1.0 million over the same period. While hardly the company's worst quarterly result, it was the worst Q2 result since at least 2014. Furthermore, investors had expected something better given the company's Q1 2018 earnings beat and improved operating conditions for the broader ethanol sector compared to Q2 2017.

Management's tone during the Q2 earnings call was quite different from that set by the Q2 earnings report's numbers. President and CEO Neil Koehler blamed the poor result on the steps taken by previous Environmental Protection Administration [EPA] head Scott Pruitt to weaken the U.S. biofuels mandate but then suggested that margins would rebound in the second half of the year following Mr. Pruitt's July resignation and replacement by Andrew Wheeler:

Despite the regulatory induced demand destruction, we believe, that the market fundamentals remain strong and should support better margins. Ethanol is a low-cost high-value, low-carbon renewable transportation fuel and a high-value source of octane. Blending ethanol into gasoline, drives down the price of gasoline to consumers, excuse me. These compelling blending economics will drive higher ethanol blend rates in both U.S. and international markets. We are encouraged by the change of leadership at the EPA as the former administrator was not supportive of the ethanol industry and did not reflect President Trump's repeated support for the industry and for agriculture.

Mr. Koehler's optimism does have some support in the data. Prior to the earnings report's release, I identified the domestic policy environment, the ethanol exports environment, and the West Coast's Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS] as three factors that investors would want to watch the Q2 earnings release for. Mr. Koehler pointed to positive developments with all three factors in justifying Pacific Ethanol's optimistic outlook. Mr. Koehler pointed to strong U.S. ethanol exports as one potential driver of higher future margins:

Overall, international demand for U.S. ethanol is stronger this year compared to last year. In fact, U. S. ethanol exports [through] June were 928 million gallons, up 33% from the first half of 2017 and on pace to shatter last year's record of 1.38 billion gallons. As in U.S. markets, U.S.-produced ethanol is a low cost, low-carbon, high-octane product and increasingly is becoming a standard blend component in gasoline around the world. At the beginning of the year, China was importing significant quantities of ethanol from the U.S. and support of its announced 10% blending requirements by 2020. Recently with the trade tariffs imposed by the U.S. and reciprocated by China, exports to China have dropped to zero. However, if China sticks to their 10% by 2020 goal, even while rapidly increasing their own domestic production they will need to significantly, import additional gallons, which ultimately, supports continued growth in the overall international demand for ethanol.

Furthermore, he noted that the value of the credits that the company's ethanol receives as a renewable fuel under the LCFS has surged over the last year:

The West Coast carbon markets are strong and supportive of the low-carbon fuel we produced in California and Oregon. These markets create continued and growing premiums for our lower carbon ethanol. California carbon credit prices of strength in the month-over-month for the last year. The average for June was $154 per metric ton, up from $77 per metric ton from the same time last year and prices are currently above $185 per ton, driven by increasing compliance obligations under the LCFS. Oregon carbon credit prices have also seen continued strength. The Oregon Plain Fields program lags [ph] California in implementation timeline public similar objectives. The average June prices was $69, which is up from $45 at the same time last year and prices are currently above $80 per metric ton.

And finally, of course, Mr. Pruitt's replacement by Mr. Wheeler was received favorably by the ethanol sector; whereas the former was a strong ally of the oil and gas sector, which opposes the blending mandate, the latter is seen by ethanol producers as a neutral party given his history as an advocate for the coal sector. Taken together, then, Mr. Koehler sees these three factors as contributing to rebounding ethanol margins in Q3 and Q4.

The above notwithstanding, Pacific Ethanol's long thesis still contains multiple weaknesses. First, Mr. Wheeler surprised the ethanol sector when he announced late last month that he intended to maintain the steps that his predecessor took to weaken the biofuels mandate. The price of ethanol has declined to multi-year lows relative to that of gasoline as a result, and the ethanol price premium that has prevailed over the last several years has been replaced by rough parity on an energy-equivalent basis (see figure). The lack of a premium will make it very difficult for ethanol producers to return to higher margins barring a sustained gasoline price rally from current levels.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

Second, the price of corn is trading at decade lows despite the higher costs reported by Pacific Ethanol on a YoY basis (see figure). There is very little room for corn prices to fall further, while, on the other hand, a substantial amount of upside exists. While I am not predicting higher corn prices in the rest of the year (especially in light of the latest crop forecast), it should be noted that the risks are firmly against Pacific Ethanol in this regard given the steady growth in drought conditions across the Corn Belt, including Iowa, that has occurred in recent weeks. Pacific Ethanol has long suffered from higher corn prices than its peers and would be at a significant disadvantage in the event that corn prices rallied in Q3 and Q4.

CORN data by YCharts

Finally, The Trump administration continues to launch new tariffs on imports from China while simultaneously ratcheting up the trade war rhetoric with America's other major trading partners. It should be noted that one of the main destinations of the ethanol that the U.S. has exported in 2018 to date is Canada. The strong exports that Mr. Koehler mentioned in the Q2 earnings call would quickly weaken if Canada decided to impose new tariffs on U.S. ethanol, either as trade restrictions between the two countries escalate or if NAFTA re-negotiations break down.

While analysts have greatly reduced the consensus EBITDA estimate for Pacific Ethanol in 2018, the company's earnings are still expected to rebound strongly next year (see figure). This earnings growth is already built into the company's share price despite the recent downturn, meaning that additional large share price losses are possible in the event that conditions do not improve as predicted by management. It is true that Pacific Ethanol's share price generally outpaces the broader sector when margins move higher, but the trade-off is sector-beating downside volatility when the opposite occurs.

PEIX EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Pacific Ethanol had an especially rough Q2 as its higher feedstock costs and interest expenses YoY more than offset the effects of higher production volumes and stable fuel prices over the same period. The company's management stated during the Q2 earnings call that they expect recent trade and policy developments to result in higher margins moving forward. I believe that this is overstating the case, however, while ignoring the likelihood for future downside risk. I do not recommend initiating a long position in Pacific Ethanol in the wake of its Q2 earnings release as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.