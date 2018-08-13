A Turkish Italian Domino, If Not Now, Then By December

The dollar is strengthening on this and will likely continue to strengthen, but interestingly, inflation in the US continues to advance strongly, with core CPI inflation up to 2.4%.

I bet the top European Union bureaucrats are counting their lucky stars that the European Parliament suspended talks with Turkey on EU membership back in 2016. Now Turkey can collapse without taking the rest of the EU with it. Maybe.

On the other hand, the Financial Times came out with an article while the Lira had its epic collapse last week (that may yet continue this week) implicating debt-ridden Spain and Italy as having the most exposure to Turkish debt. Not much of a surprise there. Spain is far ahead with $80 billion in exposure, followed by France at $40B, and Italy at just under $20B. Specific trouble banks are Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) in Spain, Italy’s Unicredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) in France. These banks have been trouble spots for quite a while, all down around 20% for the year.

By itself this would be no big deal. The point isn’t that Turkey in and of itself is a catastrophic development for the EU. Rather, the point is that bad news just keeps piling up story by story, without any sort of ameliorating news any more encouraging than just success in buying more time. When is the last time anyone really thought that Europe had actually solved one of its many financial problems instead of just papering everything over to flare up at some future date?

There are two things watch here. One is Italian bond yields. Given Unicredit exposure to Turkish debt, Italian reliance on domestic banks to keep buying its debt, and the fact that Italy is already politically dangerously unstable, there could be a domino effect here from Turkey to Italy. Italian 10Y bond yields were up 10 basis points to 3% on the Lira collapse. Italian interest rates have shot up 52 basis points in less than a month, and Italy is the most critical stress point for the EU right now, and has been since a populist government coalition with big spending plans got elected earlier this year.

The chart above from Trading Economics shows no resistance until around 3.7%, then 4.7%. This wouldn’t be such a big deal if the ECB’s bond-buying program wasn’t ending in December. If Italy’s 10Y rates don’t stabilize this week or next, we could start to see the beginnings of another financial panic with rising yields into December, only to worsen from there. Short term traders may want to go short (EWI) here. Look for trial balloon headlines with the words “IMF” and “Italy” juxtaposed. The level to watch on yields is 3.44% as the line in the sand until rates could go out of control.

The second possible development to watch is whether Turkish President Erdogan institutes capital controls to stop the Lira’s collapse. This would probably cause an emerging market currency cascade down. Erdogan now has almost unlimited executive power to do what he wants due to constitutional changes that are harming his relationship with the West, and he generally exercises power when nervous. The Lira is probably in for another bad week as Erdogan just penned an op-ed in the New York Times threatening to pull Turkey away from its alliance with the United States if the US sustains economic warfare on Turkey, from Erdogan’s perspective at least. This won’t be too good for the Lira.

According to Bloomberg, PIMCO sees the prospect of capital controls more likely than an IMF bailout. If that happens, then other emerging market currencies under stress like the Brazilian Real (down 4% since Wednesday), South African Rand (down 6.1%), and the Russian Ruble (down 6.7%) could see their own crashes like the Lira had last week just for fear of capital controls in those countries. There’s nothing like the threat of capital controls to encourage people to get their capital out as fast as possible, much like every government intervention accomplishes the opposite of what is intended. If Turkey enacts controls, EM currency traders will start selling to get out in time before any other EM country follows suit.

A multiple EM currency fall would give an added boost to the US dollar (UUP) which has broken through the 200DMA on the dollar index as of Friday with no resistance until close to 98, about 1.2% from where we are now. I see the prospect of continued EM currency turmoil as quite likely, so a quick trade on the dollar index could be profitable here.

What is so interesting about Turkey now though is how it is replaying what happened in the US in the late 1970’s. Interest rates have shot through the roof together with inflation, and the price of gold in Lira is more than double what it was at the September 2011 peak, and up 26.5% in a week, once again proving that gold (GLD) is the market’s chosen hedge against currency collapse. Yes, the dollar is up the same amount against the Lira as gold, which means there is still faith in the dollar as a safe haven. How long though is the question.

The fascinating part is that despite the dollar’s rise against most currencies during this emerging market storm, official inflation statistics in the United States continue to advance higher. Core CPI inflation has ticked higher to 2.4%, the highest rate since 2008. Regular CPI inflation stood steady at 2.9% as of last Friday. The fact that core inflation advanced shows particular weakness in the dollar as energy prices were up 12.1% in the CPI, far beyond any other factor, and core strips out food and energy but still climbed strongly. That core inflation is advancing specifically now tells me that this is only the start of the inflationary advance in the US.

Money Supply Addendum

Last, let’s take a look at the money supply, since we just got over the annual trough in monetary growth in the US. From here, the M2 money supply growth rate should start to head higher again. The question is how strongly. Going back to data since 2008, here’s the distribution we have. The average growth rate for money supply 7 weeks out from this week in the years since 2008, excluding 2009, by the 1-week average has been an averaged 1.3%, median 1.1%, low 0.7%, and high at 3%. That puts yearly growth rate 7 weeks from now at 3.7% average, median 3.3%, low 2.4%, and high 7.4% by the annualized difference in the quarterly average.

There is quite a big difference between 7.4% growth and 2.4%. No overly bearish bets should be made or added to just yet because 7.4% by October is pretty strong and should put plenty of dry powder in the system to bid up stocks. But if growth is only 2.4% by October, with December marking the end of ECB bond-buying and March a possible Hard Brexit, October could signal the start of a rough 2019 for stocks.

