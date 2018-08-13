Dassault Aviation Future Fighter

An announcement in June of this year was made by the French and German governments to study a next generation fighter design led by Dassault (OTCPK:DUAVF). By looking at what other countries have paid for studies and sizing up the abilities of the partner countries, it’s my estimate that the study phase will be worth €2.5-3B euros over 2-3 years. This is likely a phase that represents zero profits for companies involved, as these studies are almost always investments in hopes of winning a production contract. There is also an outside chance of the British joining during development depending on how the Brexit deal evolves. This scenario would involve an exit from the F-35 program and I would price in that event at 5% over ten years. Money from this study would not show up on Dassault’s books until first or second quarter of 2019, but it might represent as much as 10% of total sales depending on the payout schedule and total contract size.

I am very bullish on this development effort succeeding due to the current environment in NATO and the push from Americans to raise defense spending up to the minimum. The Eurofighter/Rafael are both aging, and their replacement is likely to be a fighter developed on the continent. Development would certainly bring at a minimum €1B a year to Dassault’s top line revenue. What cannot happen is anything resembling the F-35 development program which no one really knows the cost of but is in the ballpark of $56B and isn’t over. The Franco-German governments do not have the ability or the will to fund quite the same level of overruns, and Mr. Trappier knows this.

Rafale

The Rafale is the least expensive western fighter jet that a country can buy. It offers the ability to defend airspace at a lower cost than alternatives. For this reason, Qatar just exercised an option for twelve more Rafales increasing an existing order to thirty-six total planes. Egypt is looking to exercise its own option, and India has requested information for 57 more. This has encouraged Dassault to increase its production rate to two per month, up from one per month and it means that Rafale is on its way to representing €2B annually in topline revenue and a net margin of 10.2%.

The risks of exporting arms are always geopolitical, a change in power in Egypt/India/Qatar could jeopardize sales but these export countries have been relatively stable, and the risk is hedged with deposits. France has also committed to buying 30 more Rafales starting in 2023. Based solely on the existing orders and plans to increase production, the effect on EPS growth from the Rafale should be 3% in 2019 and then flat after that. Growth on the defense side will have to come from the development of a Franco-German fighter starting in the early 2020s.

Commercial

Dassault also sells a lot of very good business jets. The business jet market continues to improve in 2018 as inventory goes down and the plan for Dassault is to deliver 40 aircraft this year. With 18 orders already in receipt in the first half of 2018, the backlog is growing faster than deliveries for 2018. Orders are on track for a €2.4B year like 2017 (€2.401). The outlook here is flat to low growth. Expect this segment to generate cash flow and move aircraft, but do not expect EPS growth from this segment in the short term.

Balance Sheet

Over the last few years, the balance sheet has been growing positively though in cyclical lumps due to the defense acquisition cyclicality. As of the 2017 annual report, Assets stand at €15.25B and Liabilities at €11.35B. For four years now, cash has grown and now sits at €2.23B. With the deposit from Qatar, their cash position is likely to improve further. With debt at only €1B vs. €4B in equity, give or take a little (0.28 exactly), the balance sheet is extremely healthy and there is adequate funding for research and development of a combat aircraft or certification of new business jets.

Conclusion

The current evaluation based on current revenue is at fair market value. P/E of 18 is pricing in expectations of limited growth. Should the study transition to a prototype program in 2020 or 2021, expect to see topline revenue close to €6B. This should grow market expectations and revalue the company towards €1,800 a share at the announcement of a contract.

Downside risk here across the commercial and defense business is extremely minimal. Unlike other companies, Dassault is shielded from recession, trade wars, and oil prices. If half the backlog were to be lost, the company would carry on just fine. The downside from bad news would likely recover given the time since bankruptcy is extremely unlikely. The upside potential from a Franco-German fighter development program though is enormous. The trade is therefore asymmetric at 25%+ to the upside and near 0% to the downside. The calculation here is the carry. The announcement of Indian Rafale purchases or a Franco-German fighter prototype contract is still years away and the carry between now and then will likely mean lost opportunity. So the trade here is to enter the position right before Q2 2019 so that the carry is minimized, but the potential upside of an Indian Rafale order can still be captured.

