Laureate Education Is A Buying Opportunity

Company Overview

Laureate Education (LAUR) provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions. The Company's programs are provided through institutions that are campus-based and Internet-based. It also independently distributes such programs online. It offers its educational services through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean and Iberian, Central America and United States Campuses, Online and Partnerships, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific (EMEAA). Its institutions also offer an education that emphasises professional-oriented fields of study with undergraduate and graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines.

As of H1 2017, the Company has a global network of 69 institutions, in which 59 are owned or controlled by the Company, and the other 12 it either manages or partners with.

Investment Thesis

We believe that Laureate Education is one of the best operators in their operating markets. It has a large and diverse network of higher education institutions, offering exposure to a wide array of high-growth EM countries. Furthermore, the management of the Company has a strong track record and their indicated strategies and plans are very compelling in our opinion.

The YTD performance of Laureate Education has been modest relative to the booming industry-wide performance. We have attributed this to strong substitution bias to companies such as TAL Education (TAL), which has taken a large proportion of trading volume within the industry. This is reflected by the relatively low liquidity among most education players.

Our 12-month target price for LAUR is $18, and we have laid out our valuation methodology further below in the "Valuation" section.

Solid Q2 2018 Results

LAUR reported Q2 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $361.2 million (up 6%), much better than the consensus $342 million and our $348 million estimate. This was mainly driven by better than expected margins (28.9%; up 220bps), led by the Andean & Iberian, Central America, EMEAA, and Online and Partnerships segments.

Organic new enrollments YTD increased 4% YoY (excluding divestitures), reflecting strong growth in Brazil (up 9% YoY) and solid trends in Andean & Iberian (up 2% YoY).

Revenues of $1.25 billion (up 3% in constant exchange rates) were roughly in-line with the consensus and our $1.25 billion. Revenues were slightly lower than expected in Brazil but were offset by the high revenue growth in the Andean & Iberian segment.

Additional divestitures of $1 billion, as the company plans to divest its business units located in Europe, Asia, and Central America. These additional transactions will result in approximately 15% reduction in annual revenue. Following the divestitures, the company's Latin American markets will be Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Peru; along with online and hybrid educational institutions in U.S. and Australia.

The management's guidance for the rest of 2018 is also reassuring and should lead to positive market sentiment. This includes adjusted EBITDA of $810-820 million and free cash flow of approximately $100 million for 2018.

Looking ahead, LAUR organic growth drivers remain robust and enrolment numbers should achieve predictable and consistent growth. EM markets that LAUR operates in will continue to achieve macro growth in the education sector, driven by the growing middle class. On the other hand, there is also a growing demand for online and digital education offerings from DM countries such as the US and Australia. The graduate studies market is also booming worldwide, signalling high growth opportunities for third-party education services like LAUR to collaborate with institutions to provide education solutions.

As LAUR is one of the largest players in the market, we believe that it will have a significant competitive advantage over its players in existing markets, while it can also harness the macro growth potential more effectively than its competitors.

Valuation

The current valuations of LAUR seem very attractive when benchmarked against its peers, given its perceived potential growth (see figures below).

Currently, LAUR is trading at 6.1x EV/EBITDA as compared to the industry average of 27.4x. We have conducted our DCF analysis, as our view is that LAUR will generate stable cash flows. We have aggregated analysts' estimates as well as using our proprietary estimates, with the following assumptions:

Risk-Free Rate (US 10-yr T Bill) 2.96% Adjusted Equity Beta (our own estimates) 1.14 Market Risk Premium 5.5% Cost of Equity 9.23%

Estimates 2018e 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e Levered FCF 102.80 209.93 391.70 394.72 397.77 PV @ 9.659% 93.74 174.58 297.04 272.97 250.85 PV of next 5 years FCF 1,089.18

Our perpetuity growth assumption assumes that LAUR will grow cyclically with the economy and in the long term, its growth drivers will not seem to outperform the economy. Hence, we have used US 10-year treasury yields as the perpetuity growth rate.

We have, therefore, calculated Laureate Education's equity value to be $4,041 million and its implied share price to be $18. This implies a 22% return over its last closing price of $14.78 on 8/8/2018.

Risks

A key factor to monitor within the business is whether it can deleverage its balance sheet, as this poses as the biggest downside risk at the moment. Another downside risk is the potential impact from FX fluctuations, as LAUR operates in many EM countries. As the US Fed continues its interest rate hike and the preferential economic policies by the Trump administration, EM currencies have a gloomy outlook and will continue to face large downward pressure. Therefore, FX fluctuations might have an impact to reported earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.