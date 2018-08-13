Market Volatility Bulletin: U.S. Stocks Bounce Back From Rocky Pre-Market Session

The steep reversal in spot VIX overnight highlights that market participants are not inclined to maintain a cautious tone for long.

The gap between EM stock performance and that of US stocks is looking more interesting after a period of over-belief in EM stocks last year.

Trade in international markets was quite mixed at the US Monday open, as further troubles in Turkey created uncertainty.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:37 AM EST

Another steep devaluation in the Turkish lira sent stock markets (ACWX, EEM) back into panic mode. Since then, however, domestic equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are relaxing some as the new story line is that Turkey's central bank is trying to cushion the situation.

S&P futures put in quite a range in the pre-market session, getting to a low of about 2820 before reversing course and opening to more or less where it closed on Friday.

The first part of the week does not feature much in terms of economic data, though Wednesday and Thursday do offer some updates into the state of US households and businesses. From a volatility perspective, I will score the economic calendar as "moderate" in terms of capacity to prompt large moves in stocks.

Thoughts on Volatility

Bloomberg put out a "scorecard" showing where it sees trouble in Turkey as most likely to spread. While such thought experiments can prove interesting, we need to avoid over-commitment to sensationalism and/or nth-order impacts of the lira's demise.

Ah - remember last week when the biggest news on investors' minds was Mr. Musk's tweet on taking Tesla (TSLA) private. Attention spans in secondary markets can flit from topic to topic. And this is key because what seems like a big deal today may in fact be not so important as soon as the headline fades.

There is a pretty big gap emerging between emerging market performance (EEM) and that of domestic stocks. Now, depending on your view, this may be well merited, as one could certainly argue that emerging markets got ahead of themselves last year, and that geopolitics has taken a larger toll on this segment of the global market. Both of those are fair statements. But it is worthwhile to consider that a more conciliatory tone between policymakers may put EM back in overdrive.

Term Structure

Good timing Medhdad! I mentioned last Thursday that long-vol players (VXX, UVXY) needed a new story line, as the "trade woes" drama was becoming less about true concern and more a practice in shallow dip buying. Turkey may represent just such an opportunity, but even then volatility surrounding the event looks to be declining.

At one point before the open, spot VIX was trading above the M2 contract. The index hit its pre-market high of 15.02, and has since retreated quite a bit. This is why I believe that, for the time being, the long-vol position is more of a pop-selling exercise than a true momentum trade. Note that this has little to do with the news itself, but rather with investors' collective inclination to respond to such events.

The last two or three trading sessions emphasize why I believe the back-end short-vol trade (ZIV) is, for the time being, quite reasonable. There is enough going on in the product to keep things interesting, but I see the asymmetry in returns to be more favorable for this product as opposed to a near-term inverse VIX instrument such as SVXY.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Silent Trader makes an interesting distinction between indirect vs. direct impacts of banking woes. ST argues (I think correctly) that lira devaluation makes it difficult to repay debts in foreign currency. Beyond that, the economy was already stalling out, which makes repayment difficult even without the currency issues.

Back in late 2015 and into mid 2016, this was a major topic among emerging markets broadly speaking: USD-denominated debts. Since mid 2016 the issue has been brushed to the sidelines. One wonders whether this topic will re-emerge as a potential source of economic and market volatility.

Thank you for reading.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.