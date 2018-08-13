The Best And Worst Stocks That I Saw This Past Week

As a professional money manager, I was once again chest-deep in my waders as I fished the many tributaries of the market this past week. It is usually about a ten-hour process for me each trading day.

My trading day begins with a one-hour prep for my national Best Stocks Now Radio Show, and then the live one hour show itself.

I feel strongly that I have some valuable insights to add with my market observations each week, so here we go once again…

Monday 8/6/18=DJIA (+40) NASDAQ=(+48)

The market seemed to shrug off the continued trade wars on Monday. Both the Dow and the NASDAQ had very good days. One of the most important moves in the market that I noticed on Monday was the nice “pop” in Facebook (FB).

The stock was a big negative force in the recent 4.1% pullback in the NASDAQ. This presented yet another “buying opportunity” in the nine-year plus Bull Market for the NASDAQ. I mentioned this in my article two weeks.

It is now looking like the pullback in Facebook (FB) may also be a buying opportunity. I have lowered my 5-year target price from $365 to $335 per share. The stock still offers very good value, but Mark Zuckerberg better not screw up again!

Here is my latest article on Facebook.

In other news, the trade war between the U.S. and China continues with seemingly no resolution on the near-term horizon.

The Chinese A-Shares were slammed on again on Monday. They continue in BEAR MARKET territory.

Was the news on bitcoin the biggest cryptocurrency story of the year? According to BK Financial Management founder, Brian Kelly, it was. He claims that it paves the way for an ETF.

What was the news? Starbucks (SBUX) is going all in on the cryptocurrency.

I am still not a fan at all of bitcoin. I agree with Charlie Munger. I also believe that it is rat poison.

Speaking of Charlie Munger (and Warren Buffett), Berkshire Hathaway reported stellar earnings and revenues on Monday. Earnings surged 67%, while sales grew by 9%.

If you are wondering just how Munger and Buffett have fared against the S&P 500 over the last one, three, five, and ten years, here is what my numbers currently show:

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

As you can see from the numbers above, they continue to stay just a bit ahead of the index. When compared with the other 5,100 entries in my database, they earn an overall performance grade of “B-.” I have no exposure to the shares.

Tuesday 8/7/18=DJIA (+126) NASDAQ=(+24)

President Trump had dinner with the leaders of several prominent companies on Tuesday. CEO’s form FCAU, CLR, JNJ, PEP, FDX, IP, MA, BA, HON, and SAM were in attendance. I hope that they did not serve Coca-Cola or Budweiser products at the dinner.

I am sure however that the ongoing trade war was a major topic of discussion between dinner courses. I do like the fact that this administration is much more pro-business than the last one. That has been reflected in stock market returns since 2016. The economy did expand during the last administration, albeit at a very tepid rate, however.

The U.S. re-imposed heavy sanctions on Iran on Tuesday as their currency continues to plunge. Coincidentally, Iranian backed Hamas start lobbing missiles into Israel on Wednesday. I wonder if the two are connected?

The situation is even worse in Turkey, however, as the both the Lira and their markets are crashing. The Lira plunged to a record low over a diplomatic spat involving a U.S. pastor, Andrew Brunson.

The fear is that this plunge could spread to the global economy. The Emerging Markets are now in BEAR territory. I have been warning about them for quite some time. They could get a whole a lot worse until there are resolutions to the trade and diplomatic spats around the world.

If there is not a resolution then EUM (Inverse emerging markets) could come in real handy.

Fans of socialism should note that Venezuela’s inflation hit 82,766% in July. At least it was not 83,000%. Venezuelans continue to flee to Brazil for refuge as the Maduro regime recently survived an assassination attempt.

While the emerging markets continue to go south, the economy is still very sluggish in Europe. German industrial orders plunge the most in near 1-1/2 years. The German stock market is not doing well at all.

The German market is a large factor in the European market. As you can see from the chart below, the chart of the overall European market looks about the same as Germany. I currently own one European stock in my portfolios. More on that in a bit.

Real Estate disruptor, Zillow (Z) was a big disappointment on Tuesday as they gave weak guidance. I dumped my shares as it is now becoming evident that the real estate sector is starting to feel the impact of higher interest rates.

Weight Watchers (WTW) also shed a few pounds on Tuesday after sales fell short of estimates.

I am holding onto my shares in the stock for now as I continue to find the valuation very compelling.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

The performance of the stock has been fantastic up until this past week. I think that the stock will recover from this recent sell-off.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

Another stock that caught my eye on Tuesday was one from my hometown of San Diego. Ligand Pharmaceuticals put up some very good sales and earnings numbers and the stock continues to hit new highs.

The stock has also put up some terrific performance numbers over the years for its investors.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

I do not currently own it, but this mid-cap stock is very high on my wish list.

Towards the end of the trading day on Tuesday, one of the biggest stories of the week occurred when Elon Musk sent out a tweet about taking Tesla (TSLA) private at $420 per share. He also stated that the funding was secured.

This sent the shorts running for cover like a bunch of cockroaches when the lights go on.

But, Elon better have the funding to much his big, fat mouth or he is in big trouble. I am not a fan of Tesla (TSLA) despite being one at one time.

Back on March 5, 2014, I put out a 5-year target price of $465 per share on Tesla in an article that I wrote for Seeking Alpha. The stock was trading at $252.66 at the time.

The stock has gotten as high as $389 since then, but Musk lost me along the way with his arrogance, his big mouth, and lack of earnings.

Wednesday 8/8/18=DJIA (-45) NASDAQ=(+4.6)

The win streak in the NASDAQ hit seven in a row on Wednesday, its best winning streak since March. In the meantime, both the S&P 400 and S&P 600 were hitting new highs.

The S&P 600 is now up 13.4% year-to-date. It along with the NASDAQ continues to be the strongest indexes in the world right now.

Bitcoin fans received more bad news on Wednesday as the SEC decided to delay its decision on a Bitcoin ETF. Bitcoin is now down over 50% since the beginning of the year.

Thursday 8/8/18=DJIA (-74) NASDAQ=(+3.5)

For whatever reason, almost all of the wind came out of the NASDAQ in the last hour of the day. It did finish with very small gain, however. The NASDAQ also extended its win streak to eight in a row, it’s the longest win streak since March. I think that the news out of Turkey began to hit the market towards the end of trading.

It was just a few weeks ago when many were giving the NASDAQ up for dead. I wrote an article back on July 29thand I told investors once again that the nine-year Bull Market was not over.

Apple went on to become the first one trillion dollar company then that next week. I also wrote an article on August 6th. about that big event, and who might be the next trillion dollar baby.

If an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China and the U.S. and Europe are not enough, now Japan and the U.S. are headed for a new round of trade talks in Washington. Negotiations could face a bumpy road. Do you think?

I still remember when Japanese cars first hit America. Now I see boatloads of them coming in and out of our harbors. I wonder how many we ship to Japan?

Rising inflation would be one of the indicators that the U.S. economy is starting to get into trouble. There are still not any signs of if it, however, as the Producer Price Index (PPI) came in flat on Thursday.

Rising jobless claims would be another sign of a looming recession. That is not happening either as the initial jobless claims came in a very low 213K on Thursday as the labor market continues to tighten.

I did notice more than a few company’s mention a tight labor market in their quarterly earnings reports. This is inflationary in nature and it will eventually lead to inflation rearing its ugly head.

This is one of the reasons that the FED has been and will continue to hike interest rates. This does not bode well for the Bond Market at all. I am glad that I do not buy into the Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT) of asset allocation.

The Elon Musk, Tesla (TSLA) saga continued on Wednesday, and the plot was getting deeper and deeper. I hope that Elon either has the $71B in funding or a very good criminal defense lawyer.

Now he has the SEC breathing down his neck, and it’s not the SEC that houses the Alabama Crimson Trade. Will they win another NCAA championship again this year?

Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) announced on Thursday that they could invest up to $750M in robot made pizzas, and no, it is not Elon Musk’s latest creation. The name of the start-up is Zume. Not only will the robots make the pizzas, but they will also deliver them. Do I have to tip a robot?

Softbank has been a very perky stock recently.

The holding company has been a very inconsistent performer over the years. For that reason, I have no position in it.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

Upland Software (UPLD) reported better than expected earnings on Thursday. It too has been a perky stock lately. In fact, it has done very well since going public back in late 2014.

It has put up a lot of alpha for investors. I like its performance and its current valuation.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

It also has a very nice chart!

I manage three stock portfolios. One of them is a Growth & Income portfolio. One of the holdings in it had a very good day on Thursday. I wear Nikes, but I own Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). The German company had a very nice EPS report and the stock was up 8.4% on the day

The stock has been a very good performer over the years and in fact, it currently earns an overall performance grade of “A” when compared with the other 5,100 in my Best Stocks Now Database.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

It has put up a lot of alpha for investors. I like its performance and its current valuation I also find Adidas to be a much better value than Nike.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

Some of that value disappeared from the stock on Thursday, however. I would wait and see where the EPS estimates end up after today’s big beat before considering a purchase in the share.

Friday 8/10/18=DJIA (-196) NASDAQ=(-53)

It was a “fasten your seatbelts” on Friday as the situation in Turkey escalated, the situation in Israel escalated, and Russia claims that we have declared economic war on them. Oh, my! Can these global leaders and strong men ever back down and compromise?

It is hard to imagine Erdogan backing down and giving back Pastor Brunson. It is hard to imagine China giving into the U.S. in the tariff battle, and it is hard to imagine Iran and North Korea backing off of their nuclear ambitions. Contagion concerns are certainly justified.

Trump is certainly not backing down as he doubled the tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum on Friday.

All of this certainly unnerved the market on Friday, but strangely enough, the risk-on stocks seemed to do rather well on Friday despite the big drops in the indexes.

I have not seen a tweet from Elon Musk lately. Maybe someone finally took away his tweeting devices, or maybe it is because the SEC is now looking into the matter. In the meantime, Tesla’s board wants its own answers.

What was Elon thinking?

I close out my week with the biggest winner in the market on Friday. The Trade Desk clobbered their earnings estimates and the stock was up 37.1% for the day. I own the shares in my Ultra-Growth Portfolio.

I found the stock using my Best Stocks App (shameless plug, but true).

I think I take some aspirin, get plenty of rest, and drink lots of liquids over the weekend. But I can’t wait to start all over again on Monday!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, ADDYY, TTD, WTW, UPLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.