Jiangsu Expressway Company: I Bought The Dip

That being said, prospective investors should carefully weigh the increasing role of the Communist Party of China in the governance of the company.

As a dividend growth investor, I am a particularly big fan of companies which own/operate ports, railroads, highways, and other essential pieces of infrastructure. Usually, these companies tend to offer their investors large and steady payouts, thanks to the fact that such essential pieces of infrastructure tend to generate revenues regardless of the vagaries of the economic cycle.

I also enjoy purchasing shares in companies whose stock values are being temporarily depressed due to circumstances that are not directly related to the company in question. I believe that the current trade tensions between the United States and China, which has depressed stock values in mainland China, have created just such an opportunity for purchasing the stock of an important piece of Chinese infrastructure -- The Jiangsu Expressway Company Ltd. (OTCPK:JEXYY).

Source: Jiangsu Expressway Company Ltd. Interim 2017 Presentation

The Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (abbreviated here as JEC) was founded in 1992 to construct, operate, and manage toll roads and bridges within Jiangsu province. The company also operates "ancillary services" businesses such as fueling stations. More recently, JEC has also gotten into the real estate game, although the vast proportion of its earnings still from the tolls which it charges vehicles that pass through its roads. In 1997, the company listed a series of H-shares in Hong Kong. This issue was followed by a series of "A-shares" which are traded in Shanghai as well as a series of American Depository Receipts which have traded over-the-counter since the early 2000's.

JEC's most recent results suggest that it is doing a reasonably good job of making use of its highway network. According to the company's 2017 Annual Report, operating profit rose by 7 percent on a year-over-year basis. The lion's share of this revenue is sourced from vehicle tolls, ancillary services such as fueling stations, accommodation, and other such services made a significant contribution to revenues. Revenue derived from property sales, advertising, and other sources constitute a relatively insignificant portion of Jiangsu Expressway's revenue.

JEC also views the acquisition and/or construction of new roads/bridges as an important part of its overall growth strategy. The company's major infrastructure construction projects are illustrated below. As these projects come online, revenues from tolls as well as ancillary services such as fueling stations should flow through to JEC's bottom line, allowing the company's earnings to continue to grow.

Source: Jiangsu Expressway Company Ltd. Interim 2017 Presentation

Dividend

JEC's dividend history over the past 15 years or so illustrates the stability of the cash flows generated by infrastructure assets. JEC has been able to triple its annual dividend from 2003 through 2017 while its payout ratio has slightly declined over the same span of time. This history of dividend growth, combined with the fact that JEC stock currently yields about five percent, makes Jiangsu Expressway a very attractive source of passive income.

While Jiangsu Expressway's infrastructure assets have thus far managed to produce a growing stream of cash flows for their shareholders, there are a number of risks which potential investors should consider before buying the stock. The risk which concerns me the most is the fact that the state can regulate and/or influence JEC in ways which may not benefit shareholders.

Despite its status as a publicly-traded company, JEC is still very much a creature of the state. The Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Ltd, a wholly-state-owned enterprise, owns a majority of the shares in JEC. Given the fact that JEC is a Chinese company, this is not something which should come as much of a surprise. However, prospective investors are encouraged to consider the fact that public shareholders in JEC are very much "along for the ride" as far as corporate governance is concerned.

This situation has recently become even more pronounced, with the company recently announcing the pending creation of the "Communist Party of China Party Committee of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited". According to amendments to the company's bylaws, JEC is obliged to consult with this committee. To the extent that the interests of the Chinese communist party diverge from those of JEC shareholders, this could end up being a negative development from the perspective of JEC investors.

On top of this, JEC is also subject to direct regulations by various levels of local and national government. Sometimes, these regulations can cause significant losses to Jiangsu. For example, recently, the local government of Jiangsu announced that JEC would have to close one of its toll stations in downtown Nanjing. Once this station is finally closed, this will result in lost revenue for the company. Additionally, it has already resulted in a 217.7 million yuan (about $31.8 million) impairment for the company. Fortunately, these figures are relatively small next to the 9.46 billion yuan ($1.38 billion) in operating revenues and 42.5 billion yuan ($6.2 billion) in assets attributed to JEC in its 2017 Annual Report.

Closing Thoughts

While the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and foreign countries such as China have wrought havoc on the Chinese currency and equity markets, I believe that it has also opened up certain opportunities for intrepid income investors. With the S&P 500 again nearing an all-time high, I think that it is wise to look for bargains among international stocks at this time. Jiangsu Expressway Company Ltd. is one such company, in my opinion. The 25+% decline in the price of the company's American Depository Receipts from their all-time high price has boosted the company's dividend yield to around five percent. Combined with the company's history of dividend growth, I believe that JEC represents a reasonable value at current price levels and as such I recently initiated a starter position in the company for my personal dividend growth portfolio. Before following my example, however, potential investors should make sure that they are comfortable with the risks involved with JEC, including the role of the Communist Party and the Chinese state in the company.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment advisor. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Like what you read? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this page!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JEXYY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.