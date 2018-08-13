Dividend Champion Spotlight: Carlisle Companies Inc.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company is a little overvalued at today's stock price. The lack of organic cash flows and profit margins are a concern.

The company is very aggressive in growth via bolt-on acquisitions. This is how the company plans to double revenue by 2025.

Industrial companies are often a great area for investment, because manufacturing and commercial business are always going to be areas of growth as the world continues to industrialize. Today's spotlight touches on a mid-cap player in the industrial sector that is probably a bit less followed, and more under the radar. Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) is an industrial conglomerate whose products show up throughout various areas of industry. A dividend champion of 42 years, we dive into what the future may hold for interested investors.

Source: Carlisle Companies Inc.

Carlisle Companies manufactures and distributes various engineered products for various areas of manufacturing, including commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aviation, mining, automotive, agriculture, and many more. The company does approximately $4B in revenues. The largest contributor of revenues is the Construction Materials business (62%), followed by Interconnect Technologies (22%), Fluid Technologies (8%), and Brake and Fiction (8%).

Source: Carlisle Companies Inc.

An Aggressive Acquisition Strategy

Carlisle has steadily grown its revenues and earnings over the past 10 years.

Source: Ycharts

This has been thanks in part to an aggressive acquisition strategy that management has leaned on to expand the business and provide continued access to new markets.

Source: Carlisle Companies Inc.

Whenever a company engages in a lot of acquisitions, it is important to be efficient with capital. If management consistently overpays for assets, then value is being destroyed by the company - not added.

Source: Ycharts

To evaluate this, we pull apart the innards of how Carlisle generates cash flow, and how management has chosen to deploy capital and fund acquisitions. First of all, I notice that despite 20 acquisitions over the past decade, the company is still producing roughly the same amount of free cash flow after 10 years.

Source: Ycharts

The company's conversion rate of revenues to free cash flow have also been pretty stagnant, and less than I typically look for. I usually look for a 10% conversion of revenues to FCF. This also shows up in its return on invested capital metrics. The return on invested capital has recently jumped up to more than 16%, but has only recently reached that level after years in the high single digits. If we press this further and look at the cash return on invested capital, Carlisle has consistently underperformed in that regard as well, only briefly getting up to double-digit returns. 2017 was a big year for Carlisle with four acquisitions, which they borrowed to fund. As a result, the company is now leveraged to 1.8X EBITDA.

If we put all of this together, it paints a picture of a company that doesn't generate a lot of cash flows through its operations. The company has grown via acquisitions that have moved the top line higher, but the company still struggles to throw off cash. Carlisle has some very low margin segments that impact this. The Fluid Technology and Brake/Friction segments combine for approximately 16% of total revenues, yet have a combined operating margin of just over 3%. This sort of dilutes the core business, as the Construction Materials segment actually has much stronger operating margins at 18.1%.

Take a look at when we plot these metrics against its peer group of other industrial conglomerates. Carlisle has done a solid job, you don't raise your dividend 42 years in a row with poor business performance. But look at the stark difference.

Source: Ycharts

Carlisle is an underperformer in many key metrics of cash generation and profitability.

Dividend Outlook

As mentioned in the introduction, Carlisle has an active 42-year dividend growth streak. The dividend amounts to an annual payout of $1.60 per share and yields 1.27% on the current stock price. The low yield doesn't do much for income focused investors, but the dividend has seen steady growth.

Source: Ycharts

Strong operating cash flows have allowed for the dividend to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% over the past 10 years, while spending on acquisitions to help fuel revenue growth. Revenues have jumped from $2.9B to $4.1B from 2014 to 2017. With strong revenue growth, the operating cash flow for Carlisle has grown despite the business itself not being much of a cash cow.

Source: Ycharts

The key is for Carlisle to maintain this top line growth. If this can be done, the dividend can continue to grow in the high single digits for the next five years at least. Carlisle has a plan outlining this, the question comes down to execution.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Carlisle is striving to transform its business between now and 2025. The plans are ambitious calling for a doubling of revenues to $8B, expanding of operating margin by seven percentage points, and growing earnings to $15 per share.

Source: Carlisle Companies Inc.

The plan leans heavily on continued acquisitions to diversify the business to increase its presence in Fluid Technologies and Interconnect Technologies, while diluting its reliance on the Construction Materials business. Earnings are expected to be driven by equal parts margin expansion, organic revenue growth, and bolt-on acquisitions accretive to earnings.

Organic revenue growth should come as the US economy is very hot right now, and Carlisle's construction segment derives 88% of revenues from the US.

Additionally, much of the commercial real estate in the US is approaching the point where re-roofing should be considered as part of proper maintenance. This is a huge potential boon to Carlisle's construction materials business.

Source: Carlisle Companies Inc.

The company is also seeking to take advantage of niche markets that will grow at higher rates than the overall industrial landscape. Some of these markets include spray foam, specialty polyurethane, medical equipment, and scale powder.

Margin expansion will come in the form of constantly eliminating wasted costs, and seeking out high margin targets when considering acquisitions.

The company generates about three quarters of its entire revenues in North America, so international expansion is always a possibility for growth. The challenge is penetrating these markets because a strong moat is typically needed to break through enough to disrupt a foreign market with incumbent competitors. The easiest way to accomplish this may be to "buy their way in" via a bolt-on acquisition of a company established in foreign markets.

The largest risk to this strategy of course is the health of the US economy. Because Carlisle does so much business in the US (especially areas such as commercial), the business could see large retractions in the event of a dip in economic activity (let alone a full recession).

Source: Ycharts

We can see the huge revenue dip that came when the economy went sour in 2008-2009. If something happens to the economy between now and 2025, it could throw a huge wrench into the execution of management's growth agenda.

Valuation

Shares of Carlisle Companies are currently trading at around $124 per share, only a few dollars under their 52-week highs.

Source: Ycharts

Estimated by analysts to earn roughly $6.11 per share this year, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 20X earnings. This is a notch above its 10-year median multiple of 17.6X.

Source: Ycharts

When we look at free cash flow yield, we get a similar story. Though the yield has been as high as 8-9% over the past several years, the yield is currently near a low point at just over 2%. This indicates that the stock is overvalued because we are getting very little free cash flow per dollar in return for our investment.

Source: Ycharts

As the company adds more pieces and assets via acquisition, we want to keep an eye on the price to book value ratio. The current ratio of 2.78 is a premium to its 10-year median figure of 2.25. Despite the company's growth, the stock price has outrun the value of the company.

Wrapping Up

Carlisle Companies has had a strong run over the last several years as the US economy has shifted into high gear. Continual acquisitions have also continued to push revenue growth higher. Despite the top line growth, the lower than ideal profit margins and cash flow generation put more pressure on management to effectively execute acquisitions.

The company's plans to grow the company by 2025 are aggressive, and could falter if the US economy stumbles. Shares are a bit too expensive for me right now. While I prefer companies with better cash flow metrics, the company's top line growth does provide upside for interested investors. I would recommend investors hold off until shares fall to the $105 range before getting seriously interested in the stock. Carlisle's lack of "best of breed" metrics make a margin of safety very important in any potential investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.