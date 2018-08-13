Ford Disappoints In July And Second Quarter Earnings

Investment Thesis

Ford (NYSE: F) posted a worse-than-expected month in July with sales decreasing 3.1% following the second quarter where the company posted consistent monthly gains. Truck sales continued to remain strong as consumer preference shifts to larger automobiles due to lower gas prices and improving economy. This sales mix is driving higher margin sales; however, quarterly revenue and GAAP net income was lower in the 2nd quarter earnings release due to various headwinds including Asia/Europe sales, supply chain disruption, and higher commodity costs. However, with a below-industry-average P/E, over 6% dividend yield, and strengthening core business, I continue to recommend Ford as a buy for the value buy-and-hold investor.

Monthly Sales Data

Ford announced July 2018 U.S. vehicle sales of just over 194K, down 3.1% from July 2017. The results were lackluster and well below estimates from Edmunds who was expecting a decrease of 1.5%. Overall, the industry as a whole saw declines as demand finally slowed down after a hot start to 2018. After July's results, analysts still expect full-year new-vehicle sales to hit 17 million. In addition to the healthy sales volume, the mix is very favorable to the automakers. In July, approximately half of new U.S. auto sales were SUVs which is certainly favorable for Ford that relies heavily on the F-150 truck to drive sales.

Ford wasn't the only major automaker seeing a decrease in July. Honda (NYSE:HMC) decreased 8.2%, Hyundai (OTCPK:OTCPK:HYMLF) decreased 4.3%, Toyota (NYSE:TM) decreased 6%, and Nissan (OTCPK:OTCPK:NSANY) decreased 15.2%. Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) was the only automaker to buck the trend by gaining 5.9% in the month. Based on the data, it's clear that July was a down month in terms of quantity for the industry; however, they are benefiting from the shift to more profitable SUVs and trucks. With this shift, the competition in the truck and SUV/crossover market is continuing to intensify. Despite this competition, the industry average discounts decreased on average by $230 per vehicle compared to a year ago as the automakers remained very discipline in choosing profits over transactions. While this is the industry trend, Ford isn't an exception. Ford's overall average transaction price gained $1,200 versus the industry average gain of $700.

For Ford, see the below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales for the trailing 12 months. Aside from January 2018, U.S. monthly sales have largely remained between 200,000 and 250,000. This didn't happen in July as Ford fell short which marked only the 3rd month over the trailing 12 months to fall below the 200,000 sale threshold.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly Ford press releases on Ford.com

Ford's decrease in July sales was largely fueled by decreases in the car and SUV segments decreasing 27.7% and 1.5%, respectively. The only segment to post an increase was the truck segment at 10.2% as consumers continue to shift away from smaller vehicles in favor of larger vehicles. This is especially favorable to Ford with the success of the F-150. It helped Ford's average transaction price increase by $500 per vehicle in the first half of 2018. This shows that Ford has the right mix of cars to take advantage of the consumer shift to larger vehicles. Ford's success is coming, as a result, of the success of the F-Series, Expedition, EcoSport, and Lincoln Navigator. The F-Series continued its momentum of sales growth as sales neared 71,000 trucks in July which marked 15 straight months of year-over-year gains. Additionally, customers are continuing to move away from the base model and are selecting crew cabs and higher-trimmed vehicles. This is clear as F-Series transaction prices are at $46,500 per truck which is $2,600 above the segment average. Other large vehicle brands are taking advantage of the shift, including the Navigator, Expedition, EcoSport which provide Ford with competitive SUV options that are driving sales numbers and profitability.

See below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales fluctuations for Ford compared to the same month a year ago. As you can see, Ford's monthly results have been all over the place and the decrease in July is not unusual in the past 12 months as several months have declined a larger rate. As I always disclaim with short-sighted metrics, it shows that an investor should not get excited based on monthly results alone. Investors should be more focused on financial results and the monthly quantity sold.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly Ford press releases on Ford.com

Inventory

Ford's vehicle inventory finished July high at 75 days' supply, which is down slightly from 78 days in June and the 77 days' supply from July 2017. While this level of inventory is concerning, it helped Ford weather a disruption in its supply chain reported in early May. The disruption was a fire at Meridian Lightweight Technologies in Michigan. Meridian is a China-owned automotive-interiors supplier to Ford and other automakers. The impact on Ford is huge as it halted all production of F-150 pickup trucks, which is the company's most profitable and popular model. In response, Ford shifted some parts production to Ontario as a result of the fire which allowed the company to recently restart F-150 production ahead of schedule. Ford worked with their vendors to restart impacted operations in just 8 days. However, as expected, this had an impact on the second quarter's earnings; however, the company is citing weakness in Asia and Europe for lowering the full year 2018 guidance.

China

China has been a troubled market for Ford to replicate its success in the U.S. This continued in June where the company announced another dismal monthly result with a year-over-year of 38%, putting the year-to-date decrease in 2018 at 25%. While this is a much smaller number of Ford vehicles, at only 62K being sold in China compared with 231K in the U.S. in June 2018, it shows that Ford is struggling to replicate its success in China. This is likely to get even more difficult with China announcing tariffs of between 2.5% and 25% on imported cars. As a result of this tension, Ford's imports into China are being delayed at Chinese ports amid these tensions, which is bad news for Ford which is anticipating an increase in shipments to China. At this point, it's difficult to get excited about Ford's possibility in China; however, the company is set to release a more upscale Ford Focus in China which could help boost sales. Regardless, I don't expect any short-term favorability from this region as management expects it to be a drag on short-term operations.

Financials

When Ford reported second-quarter 2018 earnings, revenue of $38.92 billion was able to surpass estimates while earnings per share of 27 cents disappointed. The lower than expected earnings per share along with management lowering the range for the full year 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $1.30 to $1.50 caused the stock to move lower. While the company dealt with supply chain issues in North America, the F-Series is on a record-setting pace through the first 6 months of the year. Instead, management focused on Asia and Europe for the lowered guidance. In Asia, the company is focusing on improving local management, cost reductions and localizing more product in China. Additionally, the company is refreshing 60% of its line-up over the next year and a half in efforts to turn around the business segment. In Europe, Ford is going to focus on the Ranger. The Ranger is the bestselling pickup in the market and is the main reason for Ford being the light commercial vehicle leader. Ford is going to allocate resources to this product while focusing on cost reductions. The turnarounds in these regions are key for Ford to unlock shareholder value as both regions posted negative Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT).

Looking Forward

Ford, along with most of the auto manufacturers, posted weakness in U.S. sales during July. This isn't a concern to me given recent success and Ford's success in selling higher margin vehicles and adding to the average transaction price. In the second half, Ford needs to continue to push high margin vehicles such as the F-Series trucks, Explorer, Edge, and Expedition. It's not important to focus on transactions, but more important to focus on Ford's product mix. Not only from a make, but also from a trim level and features standpoint. When the company released second-quarter 2018 earnings, the company posted a quarterly revenue decrease of 2% or nearly $1 billion lower. This lower revenue fell directly to the bottom line as GAAP net earnings also declined from last year by nearly $1 billion or 50%. While the net earnings are seeing a boost from the lower tax rate and cost-cutting measures, the company faced higher commodity costs mostly due to the steel tariffs, the supply chain disruption, and weakness in Europe and Asia. Despite impressive sales in the U.S., Ford disappointed in the quarterly earnings call.

It's only going to get more difficult as the industry is expecting to face pressure in the second half of the year. The pressure is a result of increasing interest rates, less built-up demand and an abundance of used vehicles on the market. This means the pie is likely to get smaller in the U.S. market, which could erode not only Ford's sales but also its impressive transaction gains as competitors utilize higher incentives to attract business. Given Ford's ability to sell SUVs and trucks, I think it is in a good position to compete in a tightening marketplace but it must make strides in other markets to grow value.

In response to the consumer sentiment toward large vehicles, Ford has announced that it would discontinue the Fusion, Taurus, and Fiesta cars within the next few years. Ford wasn't the only automaker to respond this way, with General Motors planning to reduce production on the Cruze compact car and considering stopping production on the Impala and Sonic sedans. As we saw with the Great Recession, consumer sentiment can shift at any moment and with rising fuel prices, Ford shouldn't completely abandon fuel-efficient cars from its portfolio. However, with the SUVs and Trucks becoming more fuel efficient, this hopefully won't be an issue.

As evidenced by the earnings release, Ford, as well as other domestic auto manufacturers, are seeing uncertainty around tariffs. Given the current administration's proposed tariffs on steel at 25% and aluminum at 10%, it is likely to result in higher commodity prices for Ford despite the company using mostly American steel manufacturers. During the 2nd quarter, the company estimated that the tariffs had a $300 million impact. Experts are estimating that this could have a $1 billion cost impact on Ford which is approximately 12% of Ford's profit in 2017. However, there is still a lot to be figured out as the administration is also considering ways to require imported cars to meet stricter environmental standards when entering the U.S. in order to protect domestic automakers.

Valuation

After a sluggish month, the stock decreased slightly in value to approximately $9.74 per share down from $11 a month earlier due to the earnings disappointment and guidance reduction. At this level, the Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E) of approximately 5.8 appears to be undervalued compared with the current S&P 500 mean P/E ratio of 20.7, but more importantly the industry average of 12.3. I would expect Ford and industry to be below the current S&P 500, given the current economic cycle and uncertainty regarding tariffs; however, Ford's P/E ratio shouldn't be trading at half of the industry average.

Conclusion

Given the low valuation and the company's dividend yield over 6%, I believe the stock is attractive at current prices. While the domestic auto sales are expected to continue retreating in 2018, Ford is perfectly positioned to continue increasing its average transaction price with its larger vehicle offering, including the F-Series, Edge, Flex, and Explorer. Additionally, the company is focusing on China and autonomous vehicle-driving technology. I'm excited about the company's future, and I recommend owning the company's stock with a long-term view. With consumers purchasing more expensive vehicles, it will allow Ford to report stronger top-line and bottom-line growth going forward. Furthermore, I believe Ford has a strong product mix to take advantage of the growing market and will pay investors a near 6% dividend yield to own the stock. I will continue to monitor how sales are performing in Europe and Asia; however, the success in the U.S. provides a stable value investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in F over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.