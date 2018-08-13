Iconix: Continue Avoiding The Stock

The company remains troubled, has ineffective management and should be avoided for the foreseeable future.

Debt remains very high, book value is negative, and revenue losses from their cancelled contracts (described in their filings and my previous article) are effective in October and January.

On their 2nd quarter conference call, management mentioned seeking a reverse split at their September 27th shareholder meeting while making several other noteworthy remarks.

ICON released its 2nd quarter results on August 8th. They reported $50.2M in revenue and a $79.4M loss, mostly from write-downs related to Mossimo alongside an accounting gain on debt.

Fundamentals

Since my last article in March on Iconix (NASDAQ:ICON) titled "Avoid The Stock For Now" at $1.35, the stock has lost approximately 2/3rds of its value and sits at $0.45.

Many of the same thoughts in my last article hold true, however, there have been some developments since then that deserve attention.

In their 2nd quarter results released last Wednesday, they reported $50.2M in revenues and a $79.4M loss. These results include approximately $111M in goodwill and trademark impairments surrounding Mossimo, alongside a $32M gain on their convertible debt (which has been marked to market or "fair value"). This is noted on their LT debt line within their balance sheet as "includes $73,128 and $0, respectively, at fair value."

Their actual book value is -$94.3M on their balance sheet however, I do not recognize the $32M gain after marking the convertible bond debt to "fair value," from a fundamental or investing perspective, unless they are able to purchase the entirety back at its current discount. That is highly unlikely.

They list their "face value" debt at $789.2M within the 2nd quarter PR release and their real-time total debt in their balance sheet stands at $717.6M (if you include the $32M gain just marked to fair value on the convertible bond to fair value, otherwise it's $749.6M). The distinction between these two numbers (the PR and 10-Q balance sheet) is because the 10-Q's real-time debt figures are "net of original issue discount," while the PR cites the "face value" of the instrument upon maturity.

Also noteworthy is other assets contain $29.6M in US federal tax receivables, whose usefulness or timeliness could be perused further.

Developments

Since March, the shares outstanding have risen to around 66M shares (as of 2nd quarter) as a result of Radcliffe's apparent conversions and any other options/other events. Near term, this share count will rise since management has stated on the conference call that they will opt to pay the convertible bond debt interest in shares.

Our 5.75% convertible notes represent approximately $111 million of the balance. It should be noted that the first interest payment on those notes, which is due August 15, will be paid in stock.

After a blistering condemnation of management's failures, Sports Direct (a significant shareholder) moved in June to place several names on the ICON board. In July, ICON's board agreed to place several Sports Direct names on the ICON board.

Additionally, in June, it was announced that CEO John Haugh had resigned and they are still looking for a new CEO with Peter Cuneo assuming the interim position.

On their 2nd quarter conference call on August 8th, management had mentioned that their stock was below $1, and that they would likely seek a reverse split authorization on their September 27th shareholder meeting. They also noted that their brands had not received any acceptable offers that they would be willing to accept, which I believe is a kind way of stating that the market value and/or desirability of their brands may be (unsurprisingly) low. While I found their ending remarks that ICON had a sound balance sheet strange, I believe they attempted to paint an overall picture of optimism on the call.

As stated above (and in my previous article), they lost their Mossimo, Danskin and Royal Velvet contracts effective October and January. Mossimo and Danskin were significant (legacy) revenues for ICON through Target and Walmart, respectively. While they have not guided or elaborated on the exact effects, they could very well (and are seemingly likely to) post losses in the future as a result.

Conclusions

I believe management is and has been ineffective. Book value remains negative and debt remains very high (over $700M). Their brands remain neglected and not easily revitalized. In 2015, Conscious Investor aptly noted the following (among other things):

Without sufficient investment in ads/marketing in an integrated operational process, a brand value would naturally decline. Google trends shows majority of Iconix brands value has been diminishing since Iconix acquisition. The ads to sale ratio at Iconix was 0.25% on average, whereas the competitor's ads to sale ratio was 2.1-10.6%.

The full effects of their lost contracts should be felt later this year or early next year. They will likely move to reverse split soon after the meeting on September 27, assuming approval. My guess is they will at least reverse split 1 for 10 considering the likely near-term stock price.

While management has not directly discussed it, and the following is entirely speculative, I have been thinking for some time (on other threads) that the most logical solution for ICON would be a mass-dilution endeavor offered to a consortium of investors (after this reverse split). This consortium could presumably include the convertible bondholders, Sports Direct (who always had a historical interest), and several other entities.

For example, if the current stock fell to 25 cents and they reverse split 1 for 12 (to $3), they could potentially attempt to sell 125 million new shares to a consortium for just under/above $3, raising around $375M. Their previous increase in the authorized shares several months ago (to 260M) would support such a move.

They could, in turn, use the $375M to pay off most of the $478M in debt due January 2020 (and settle several remaining lawsuits and the ongoing SEC investigation), which would reduce interest expenses significantly and help neutralize the effects of any revenue declines around January. By restructuring this way, they could also presumably seek to renegotiate the remaining debt due at better rates, assuming ratings increases.

Management's statement that they are "talking to investors" alongside Sports Direct's recent moves could add some legitimacy to such a speculative event occurring.

Although such a restructuring would stabilize the company/books, the outcome would probably not add immediate value. If the above event ever did occur (in that exact form), there would likely be over 130M shares outstanding around $3. Additionally, alongside a modest book value, they would probably report slight profits or break-even results. This would be due to a decreased interest expense that would neutralize the revenue drop-offs, while increasing the share count. Further, brand performance thereafter would be paramount, and this management has not demonstrated it can revitalize or market the brands in the past or going forward.

Bottom Line

Regardless of what occurs, the stock should continue to be avoided due to fundamental reasons and dilution risks. In my opinion, they should reverse split as soon as possible (I don't even like how they are waiting until the September 27th meeting) and seek a consortium to mass dilute to, utilizing their advisers, Guggenheim. Current shareholders are mostly wiped out at 45 cents currently, and prospects appear poor as-is.

I believe the foundation of the company (debt/interest expense) must first be stabilized before any meaningful discussions surrounding brand prospects occur.

