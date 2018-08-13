The Surprising Resiliency Of Celsius Holdings Shares Begs The Question: 'Should Short-Sellers Be Worried?'

With approximately 26X of the average daily trading volume and roughly 22% of the public float short, it may be time for short-sellers to re-think their position.

The resiliency of CELH shares may indicate that the shares are in very strong hands, and are unlikely to remain down for very long.

After hitting a low of $3.05 the shares finished the day at $4.24, off just 5.57% for the session.

The stock's initial reaction, when trading opened on Friday, was decidedly bearish with order imbalances halting shares for a short period of time.

On Thursday, Celsius Holdings, Inc. reported disappointing Q2 results that surprised most, if not all, investors.

Last September, we wrote an article on Seeking Alpha about the heady trend of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) shares, and why those who were shorting shares of this small beverage company could finally be in a position to profit from the stock's sudden surge in price, and the accompanying over-valuation.

At that time the stock was around $7.00 a share. In the past 11 months, shares of CELH have retreated back to levels in the $4.00 to $5.00 range.

While we still felt that shares were being given a rich valuation, relative to the company's peer group, we began to see a number of factors that we believed could result in a creating a dynamic whereby investors with a short-term time horizon and trading mentality could profit by taking a long position.

We published an article on July 23, 2018 which outlined the parameters of our thesis.

With a number of very solid quarters behind them, along with a string of new distribution wins (including Target and CVS) and a growing number of channels opening up in Asia, we felt that Q2 could be the start of another meaningful uptrend in revenues.

Up until now, the last four quarters showed impressive gains in overall revenue growth for Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Q2 2017 - $10.24 million, an increase of $4.07 million or 66% from $6.17 million for same period in the prior year

Q3 2017 - $10.79 million, an increase of $4.13 million or 62% from $6.66 million for same period in the prior year.

Q4 2017 - $9.14 million, an increase of $2.89 million or 46% from $6.25 million for the same period in the prior year.

Q1 2018 - $12.06 million, an increase of $6.06 million or 101% from $6.00 million for same period in the prior year.

The revenue number for Q2 2018 came in at $9.3 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or approximately 9.0% from $10.2 million for same period last year.

What made it even more disappointing is the fact that seasonal patterns in the beverage industry typically result in Q2 and Q3 revenues being the strongest quarters due to consumption of more beverages during warmer months of the year.

So, after experiencing four straight quarters of double-digit or triple-digit revenue growth, the company failed to live up to investor expectations of another strong revenue increase in Q2 of 2018; showing almost a 10% decrease for the quarter compared to the same period in 2017.

This sent quite a jolt across the investment community, as the initial news was disseminated after Thursday's close.

A conference call held by the company, shortly after, attempted to give an explanation for the revenue shortfall, but on Friday morning it was obvious that investors were still nervous, choosing to sell first and ask questions later.

As we said earlier, the shares had to be halted at 9:30:12 due to excessive volatility, as investors failed to fully digest the implications that revenues, which should have been recorded in the second quarter, would be delayed but ultimately recognized in the third quarter of 2018.

After the shares re-opened for trading, at 9:43:57, there was a print of 30,216 shares at a price of $3.05, down some 47% from Thursday's closing price of $4.49. That was the panic bottom for the day, as shares moved steadily higher throughout Friday's session, finishing down just 5.57% at a closing price of $4.24 a share.

With total trading volume on Friday of 453,358 shares compared to a total short interest recently reported at 1,830,365 shares (approximately 26X of the total average daily trading volume and roughly 22% of the public float) it is apparent that short sellers may have missed a small but timely window of opportunity to cover their positions and return their borrowed shares back to their rightful owners.

The question which we would now ask is "should short-sellers be worried"?

The resiliency of CELH shares, both now and in the past, has created bewilderment among some investors and has puzzled even many professionals who have paid close attention to the high valuation of the company relative to its peer group.

Each time that the shares appear to be heading meaningfully lower, buyers step in and support the stock with buy orders. That was the case, once again, on Friday.

Part of the problem for short-sellers is the relatively low number of shares in the public float. As of the lastest 10-Q, as of August 8, 2018 there were 51,123,151 shares outstanding. Many of those shares are held by insiders and institutional investors. Shares of CELH were recently added to two Russell indexes.

According to data on OTC Markets, there are just 9,282,256 shares in the public float available for trading. That's minuscule when you look at the total capital structure of CELH.

We don't know if Friday's activity was a knee-jerk response to a rather large percentage drop in price by traders, or if long-term investors saw the drop as just another opportunity to add to their positions; reducing their overall cost basis in the process.

Either way, expect the shares to be volatile in the near-term, as traders and investors jockey for position; attempting to realize either short-term trading profits or long-term capital gains in CELH.

If revenues in the third quarter return to their normal trend of producing solid gains quarter-over-quarter, and the inventory and supply-chain issues that plagued the company in Q2 have, in fact, have been resolved, the shares could reward long-term investors while at the same time punishing short sellers.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: We hold a long position in the shares of CELH. We may sell these shares at any time without prior notice. We are not responsible to update either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on SA.