Weidai Starts Process For U.S. IPO

WEI has produced impressive if uneven financial results and faces an uncertain regulatory climate in China.

The firm facilitates and services automobile-backed consumer and SME loans in China.

Weidai aims to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the figure is typically a placeholder.

Weidai (WEI) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides accessible credit for China’s small and micro enterprises (SME) secured by the borrower’s automobile.

WEI is growing rapidly and producing strong financial results but faces the uncertainty that many of its financial peers face in a volatile financial regulatory environment in China.

The Hangzhou, China-based Weidai was founded in 2011 to develop and operate an automated cloud-based platform that provides borrowers with automobile collateral access to peer-to-peer and institutional loans.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Hong Yao, who has more than 11 years of experience in China’s SME sector.

Weidai provides peer-to-peer and institutional lender automobile-backed loans to SMEs. Automobiles are the most commonly held assets by SME owners and a GPS-trackable collateral that acts as an enhancement to the customer’s credit profile allows for a higher credit limit at a lower cost.

Investors in Weidai have included Vision Knight Capital, Hakim Unique Internet, ZSVC and New China Capital Management, among others.

The firm has raised $151.9 million in equity investment to date.

Weidai cites an Oliver Wyman report that says it is the ‘largest auto-backed financing solution provider in China in terms of loan volume in each of 2015, 2016 and 2017, with a market share of approximately 35% in 2017.’

The firm has built a nationwide network of 517 service centers across more than 300 cities, enabling the company to deliver its services both online and offline. Cities are primarily Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in 30 of China’s 32 provinces.

Lending decisions are typically made within 30 minutes after a completed application is submitted and the automobile collateral is appraised and funds disbursed within the same day.

The firm generates the bulk of its revenue from borrower service fees for the facilitation and management of loans.

Borrowers can access the system via either its WeChat mobile app, website or call center.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues after provision for loans and advances have been uneven, although trending upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 6.4%

2017: 8.9%

2016: 4.4%

According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the total China automotive finance market size reached $163.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $254.1 billion by 2021.

While this statistic refers to the financing of automobile purchases, the growth of automobile ownership has an impact on the available market for Weidai’s automobile-backed loan market.

The main factors expected to drive market growth are potentially favorable regulatory policies and the easy accessibility to automotive finance services via online portals.

Weidai competes directly with firms such as touna.cn and rrjc.com, where typical interest rates range from 7% to 15%.

WEI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in net revenue after provision for loans and advances, although at a decreasing rate.

A dramatic increase in operating profit

Uneven operating margin

Highly variable cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: Weidai F-1)

Net Revenue After Provision For Loans & Advances

Q2 2018: $248.5 million, 16.7% increase vs. prior

2017: $462.6 million, 89.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $248.7 million

Operating Profit

Q2 2018: $59.1 million

2017: $88.4 million

2016: $58.3 million

Operating Margin

Q2 2018: 23.8%

2017: 19.1%

2016: 23.4%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $3.6 million

2017: $345.2 million

2016: $142.2 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $275.5 million in cash and $670.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 2018, was $1.7 million.

WEI intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing Class A ordinary shares.

Class B shares, which will be 100% by the founder Hong Yao, will be entitled to five (5) votes per share vs. one (1) vote per share for Class A shares. Multiple share classes are a way for management to retain voting control of the firm even after losing a majority share of the economic rights. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO for ‘general corporate purposes,’ so hasn’t provided any meaningful details about how it will use investor capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Citigroup.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

