ForeScout: Great Business, But Too Expensive

It seems that the more this company sells, the more it loses. It may be that industry growth is a necessary but not sufficient precondition for a successful investment.

Even after the recent 5% drop, shares of ForeScout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) are up about 41% since going public. I think investors would be wise to count their blessings and sell out now. I’ll go through my reasoning below by reviewing the financial history, and by looking at the stock itself. I’ll acknowledge that a relatively talented institutional investor is a buyer at these levels, suggesting some risk to my thesis. I think call options are the way to mitigate that risk for people who insist on remaining long this name. Before getting into the analysis proper, though, I think it’s a good idea to review the bullish case here, and reply to each bullish argument where appropriate.

Bullish Case For ForeScout.

I’m increasingly interested in trying to be as charitable as possible to the opposite side in a debate. My reasons for doing this are varied but are essentially selfish. It serves my purposes to learn from those with whom I disagree, because doing so may help me avoid loss or may provide opportunities that would be otherwise closed to me. For that reason, I’ll start this piece by making as strong a bullish argument as I can, and by addressing the bullish arguments where I can.

It’s obvious that Forescout is an impressive business. Consider the following:

The demand for the company’s products is large. According to ABI Research, referenced in the company's 10-K, by the year 2020, 28 billion devices will be connected to the Internet. A growing percentage of these will be for business, including BYOD (bring your own device) and Enterprise IoT initiatives. According to research from Gartner (also referenced in the 10-K), 63 million devices will be attempting to connect to the enterprise network each second by 2020. The fact that many non-corporate issued devices are developed using a wide variety of platforms and operating systems means that such devices are not manageable by corporate IT departments. This obviously makes security a more significant challenge. Since attackers are going after BYOD and IoT devices, the threat “surface” has massively increased. The need for the company’s products is evident from the financials. Sales have grown at a CAGR of 20% over the past three years, and the number of $1 million plus deals is up dramatically in that time (from 26 such deals in 2015, to 28 in 2016, to 48 $1 million plus deals in 2017). While the majority of revenues comes from the United States, ForeScout has global reach, having sold to over 2,700 end customers in over 80 countries, including 18% of the Global 2000. A set of recent ransomware and other cyber attacks have caught media and investor attention, and it’s expected that the industry will continue to grow at a very healthy clip. The problem is that ForeScout is growing its sales (unprofitably) at twice the rate of growth of the industry. This suggests that more growth may be a necessary but not sufficient precondition for profitability. Additionally, growth attracts competition, and at some future date there may emerge another Tanium, which would have the effect of driving margins even lower. An argument has recently been presented on this forum that ForeScout is inexpensive relative to its peers (acknowledging that there are no perfect public peers in the space). This is a strange example of anchoring in my view, and I don’t know why investors (particularly technology investors) do it. It may be the case that a certain company is inexpensive relative to its peers, but that’s not helpful if peers are morbidly overpriced. In such a circumstance, the company in question might simply be the least smelly dog. So this “better than peers” analysis the least compelling argument from the bull side in my view.

Financial History

ForeScout is an impressive business. The problem is that an impressive business may make an unimpressive investment, as a review of the financials suggests. In the short financial history here, it’s become obvious that the demand for ForeScout products is indeed impressive. Sales are up at a CAGR of just over 20% over the past three years. Additionally, the growth seems to be intact, given that sales in the first six months of 2018 were 38% higher than the same period a year ago. Unfortunately, from a financial perspective, that’s where the good news ends. As sales increased, so too did the net loss, which was up 8.3% from the same period a year ago. The loss on an earnings per share basis is down dramatically, but that’s simply a function of the massive dilution shareholders have seen. In fact, share count growth is in some sense the most impressive metric of all, with shares outstanding growing at a CAGR of ~90% over the past three years and up 558% during the first six months of 2018 relative to the same period a year ago.

The theme of “the more we sell the more we lose” goes back to the beginning for ForeScout. As revenue increased, so too did various expenses, like R&D (up at a CAGR of 38%), G&A (up at a CAGR of 31%), and sales and marketing (up at a CAGR of 29%). Ironically, it seems that in order to be relevant in this fast changing environment, the company needs to outstrip revenue with needed investments in R&D etc. This prompts the obvious question: “when will expense growth slow at least to the rate of revenue growth?” I'm concerned that customers buy these products because they’re essential, and in order to remain essential the company needs to continue to spend at a high rate. There's no end to this unprofitable cycle that I can see, and this dynamic will inevitably spell trouble for shareholders in my view.

On the bright side, the company is very well capitalized, with more than enough cash and marketable securities to cover operations for years.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

As I’ve said repeatedly, a wonderful business can be a terrible investment if the price is wrong. One of the ways a price can be “wrong” in my opinion, is when an optimistic crowd drives the share price to the point where it’s “priced for perfection.” In my view, when a company is priced for perfection, anything less than perfect execution will be enough to spook the market, sending shares lower. This is why I want to eschew such companies. There are a few ways that I use to determine whether shares are priced excessively, and I often write about two of them on this forum: price to free cash and market assumptions embedded in price.

At a current price to free cash flow of ~154, it could be said that ForeScout is expensive relative to the overall market. This suggests that it’s not an excellent investment relative to the thousands of others available to investors.

I also like to look at the assumptions embedded in the current stock price. In order to do this, I turn to the research outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman uses the power of highschool algebra to isolate the “g” variable in a fairly standard finance formula. This allows us to understand what “Mr. Market” must be thinking at the moment. The specifics of the methodology are beyond the scope of this article, but I highly recommend that readers check out Penman’s work. If we assume that the perennially optimistic analyst community is correct in their forecasts for this business, the market is currently assuming that this company can grow its earnings (not “revenue”...”earnings”) at a perpetual rate of about 11%. This is a massively optimistic assessment with no historical basis in my view.

For those who doubt the legitimacy of using accounting for an analysis of this sort of business, given that it’s “backward looking”, I would say the following. First, what isn’t “backward looking?” To very loosely paraphrase Kierkegaard, we live life forward, but understand it backward. Second, accounting allows us to see where a company’s finances are at the moment. We can then build scenario analyses that allow us to answer the question “what has to happen to get us from our current state to a state of profitability?” Accounting allows us to see how wide that chasm is. Because of the insights gleaned from accounting, in the case of ForeScout, I think I could reasonably describe the chasm between here and profitability as “Grand Canyon like.”

Some Institutional Support

I’ve said repeatedly on this forum that not all investors are created equal, and that we would be wise to pay attention to those who may be more knowledgeable than ourselves. With that in mind, I must point out that at the end of last year, institutional investor Ron Baron initiated a position in ForeScout and he’s since added to that position. Latest filings show that he owns 145,000 shares. As I’ve said when I’m bullish on a name, when investors with a track record like Barron’s buy, we should at least take note. In fairness, I must point out when names like this disagree with my own view.

Calls To The Rescue

The last price for the Forescout February calls with a strike of $35 was $4.80. If an investor can buy these calls around this price, I think they would be wise to do so for a few reasons. For only 14% of the capital needed to own shares, an investor gains access to most of the upside, if any, from this stock. Being able to largely participate by removing ~86% of the risk of the trade over the next six months is very compelling in my view. If, as I expect, the shares drop from these levels, an investor in calls would lose less than a shareholder. If the crowd continues to bid these shares ever higher, the call holder benefits. The strategy is also compelling because there’s no foregone dividend, making the opportunity cost of switching from shares to calls that much lower. In my view, this is the definition of a lower risk, higher return trade and I would recommend it strongly for people who insist on remaining long this name.

Conclusion

I think there’s a logical flaw in the long case for ForeScout. While the demand for the company’s products is high, and is expected to grow, there’s no evidence that the rate of change in technology will slow, which will drive the continued need for innovation from the company. This suggests to me that losses will continue for the foreseeable future. That said, I must acknowledge that smarter people than me (Baron) are investing, and there may be some element of the long case that I’m missing. It might also be the case that the crowd won’t catch collective sanity anytime soon. These two possibilities (my blindness and the willingness of the crowd to continue to drive shares), suggest that there’s a good chance that the shares will continue to rise in price. In my view, call options are a great way to “play” this phenomenon. They give you most of the upside at a small fraction of the risk. I think ForeScout has a bright future as a provider of security solution. I fear that investors in that company face a future that’s far less bright, and, given that, I recommend avoiding the name or at least participating via calls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.