Lloyd's Banking Group Is A Buy, But Proceed With Caution

Lloyd's Banking Group (LYG) reported its results for the first half of 2018 on August 1st, so as it's been over 12 months since I wrote about the largest holding in my portfolio, I thought it was time to evaluate the bank's progress over the last year and analyze the report.

With the stock trading at 61.3p in London at the time of writing ($3.22 on the NYSE), my capital loss over the last 12 months has been give or take a few pence the same as the dividend I received over the same time frame (4.9%), so my LYG position has achieved exactly nothing over the last year.

I'm not worried though; the bank has made some significant steps forward that have yet to be recognized by Mr Market.

The Numbers

Statutory profit after tax increased 38% to £2.3 billion, EPS rose 45% to 2.9 pence while underlying profit increased 7% to £4.2 billion, which "reflects increased income and lower total costs." Net income rose 2% to £9 billion and statutory return on tangible equity continued to rise and is now 12.1%. Net Interest Margin also continued its upward trend; reaching 2.93% by the end of the first half.

Average interest-earning banking assets were 1% higher at £436 billion, which should lead to accelerated earnings growth given the rise in NIM to 2.93%. The Bank of England has increased interest rates since the end of the second quarter to 0.75%, which will increase the annual interest paid on the average £150,000 variable rate mortgage by £224 a year. As a result we should continue to see a rise in NIM, and therefore an increase in underlying profit.

The balance sheet remained healthy too; There was a 121 point capital build (helped partly by the sale of the Irish mortgage portfolio), which helped the CET1 ratio to improve to 15.1% pre dividend. Tangible net assets per share increased to 52.1p per share, which means the bank is currently trading at less than 120% of book value.

The bank also completed 75% of its £1 billion share buyback that was announced earlier this year, on top of the tasty 4.9% dividend yield, which is significant given the relatively small £59 billion market cap.

Lloyd's is very domestically focused with a significant portion of it's mortgage loans being UK-based. It is unlikely that a hard or soft Brexit will have much of a long term impact on the bank as many loan repayments will have little to do with our relationship with the EU, so I therefore see any negative Brexit-induced share price action as a buying opportunity for LYG.

There is however another non-Brexit related issue creeping up on Lloyd's, and no it isn't PPI claims for a change; In the first quarter of this year the bank reported impairment charges as a percentage of it's total loan book to be 0.12%, which is a very small part of the £40 billion unsecured credit book, but these impairments are multiplying. They jumped 67% in the second quarter to 0.2%, and management thinks they will be under 0.25% by year end, but that still implies a possible 25% increase from the already inflated figure.

Currently, the defaults on these loans will not harm the bank. But we must keep an eye on them because if the bank, for whatever reason, has made too many bad loans, we could see a drop in earnings going forward. I'm sure it's nothing to worry about, but we'd be fools to ignore this sudden rise, especially as interest rates are on the rise.

Conclusion

LYG remains incredibly cheap. With the stock at ~62p ($3.25), the bank is trading at 12.28x this years' earnings and yielding 4.87%. I see the dividend and buyback as an artificial safety net around current levels, but it is important to keep an eye on the news. Brexit and PPI worries are already baked into the share price, but until the uncertainties are out of the way I struggle to see why the share price should rise significantly until we get an idea of what type of Brexit deal (if any) we get and the implications of such a deal.

Worryingly, I don't think anyone truly understands what's happening with Brexit (I certainly don't) and, as we know, investors hate uncertainty. I will sit on the 4.9% dividend yield and buy the news induced dips, but we will have to be patient with this one. Judging purely on the performance of the business the wait will definitely be worth it, we just need to buy before Mr. Market catches up with the value of the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position in the bank is actually in the LLOY London-based stock not the LYG alternative.