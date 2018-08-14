'Baby Bond' With A Safe 6.4% Yield, 255% Asset Coverage, Short Duration And Limited Interest Rate Risk

Co-produced with Julian Lin of High Dividend Opportunities.

Source note: All tables and images from Great Elm's website, unless otherwise stated.

Great Elm Capital Corp, 6.50% notes due 2022 (GECCL) is a baby bond (bond issued by a BDC) issued by Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) in September 2017, so this is a relatively new issue. This bond was issued at a coupon rate of 6.50% and matures on September 18, 2022 (or about 4 years from today). It is callable beginning September 18, 2019.

GECCL pays a quarterly coupon payment of $0.406 (annual coupon of $1.625), at the last day of January, April, July and October of each year. It goes ex-dividend about 2 weeks before the dividend payment date.

The baby bond traded during the past 52 weeks at a price with a high of $25.90. GECCL recently traded at $25.22 for a yield of 6.4% and represents a nice buying opportunity.

This bond can be a good addition to conservative income investors looking for yield with low price volatility and lower risk.

What are Baby Bonds?

"Baby bonds" are Exchange-traded debt issues, very similar to regular bonds, but they are traded on the stock exchanges instead of the bond markets. Investors can buy and sell them just like stocks.

Many Baby Bonds carry maturities of 30 years or more, although some have maturities of just 5-10 years.

Most of these securities make interest payments on a quarterly basis.

Baby Bond issues in general are "junior" to the company's secured debt and senior to preferred and common shares.

Most of the issues have a $25.00 par value, and are callable at $25.00/share plus accrued interest, usually 5 years from the date of issue.

Debt issues, including baby bonds, tend to have low price volatility and can normally be sold anytime.

Distributions paid by these debt securities are considered "interest income" for tax purposes and as such are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends. This is similar to regular bonds.

Most baby bonds pay a higher interest rates than their regular bond counterparts (for the same type of risk) because institutional investors do not buy them and many retail investors are not aware they exist.

During periods of rising interest rates, baby bonds with a short maturity become attractive to investors because they carry little "interest rate risk".

Baby Bonds Issued by BDCs carry Lower Risk

Business Development Companies ('BDCs') are in the business of lending to small- and medium-size companies. Baby bonds issued by BDCs are among the safest investments available; this is because the BDC leverage is limited by regulators, which means that even though baby bonds tend to be junior to senior debt, they still face little risk as the chance of bankruptcy at a BDC is very low. Even in the last financial crisis of 2007-2008, no BDC company has ever gone bankrupt. There were no actual losses on maturity by BDC bondholders nor were bondholders subjected to any losses due to Chapter 11 restructuring. However, it is important for investors to be aware that long-term bonds can expose investors to paper losses for as long as the market remains volatile.

GECCL's short duration (of about 4 years) means that even in the case of a complete stock market meltdown, an investor can simply wait for the maturity date to collect the face value of the bond. This fact will also likely limit volatility even in the event of a panic in the market.

Short Maturity Limits Risk

Furthermore during periods of rising interest rates, bonds with a short maturity are not subject to high price declines the same as bonds with longer maturity. Because GECCL has a short duration (with a maturity in 2022 - or in about 4 years from now), this baby bond is exposed to a lower interest rate risk than most long dated bonds, with maturities dating 10 to 20 years, or even stocks paying flat dividends. Therefore GECCL provides some protection against rising interest rates.

Furthermore, as each year passes, the interest rate risk of GECCL gets further reduced; even if the price of the baby bond fluctuates over time, it is likely to trade close to its par value of $25 as we get closer to its maturity date.

Getting to Know GECC

GECC, the issuing company of GECCL, is the surviving entity of the 2016 merger between Mast Capital Management, LLC ("Mast") and Full Circle Capital Corp. ("Full Circle"). GECC is externally managed by Great Elm Capital Management.

The external manager is quite shareholder-friendly with base management fees of 1.5% on average gross assets. Also worthy of note, the parent of the external manager owns 18.5% of the common stock, which helps create a strong alignment of interest between GECC and its external manager:

GECC targets special situations and catalyst-driven secondary market opportunities. As such, they tend to refer to themselves as a BDC with a value investor mindset.

In general, GECC invests in 1st lien and senior secured debt of companies which they believe have assets which adequately cover the value of the debt. In comparison with other BDCs which may have extensive allocations to riskier 2nd lien debt, GECC has almost the entirety of their portfolio invested in these 1st lien and senior secured debt:

They have prioritized such an allocation at the top of the capital structure because having sufficient coverage of debt by assets is an important exit strategy in deep value investments.

Their debt investments are well diversified among a multitude of industries:

The average weighted current yield on their portfolio is 14.8%, with 54.4% of their portfolio being in floating rate investments, which may prove valuable in this rising interest rate environment. The weighted average dollar price of their debt investments was $0.73, indicating their tendency to prioritize deeply discounted securities.

The legacy Full Circle portfolio was one of their typical “deep value” investments. Prior to the merger, the portfolio was already trading at at steep discounts to NAV. While it has indeed proven a non-trivial task in monetizing these assets, GECC has done a great job thus far in the 1.5 years since the merger, as they have exited 22 positions across 15 portfolio companies for a total return of $4.2 million on those positions. These positions represented about 69% of the cost basis of the Full Circle portfolio:

GECC does have a rather concentrated portfolio at $257.1 million in total assets spread over 24 companies. In particular, they have a high concentration to one company named Avanti Communications Group PLC. Their investment in Avanti as of the latest quarter was $40.7 million in fair value, making up 32.39% of net asset value and 20.9% of total assets. Avanti is a satellite-enabled data communications service provider in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Their satellites use Ka-band frequencies which allow for higher speed and volume at a lower cost. GECC’s investment in Avanti is secured by their assets, namely their satellites in orbit as well as their ground earth stations, spectrum and orbital slots. On April 26, 2018, due to shareholders agreeing to the proposed restructuring plan, GECC’s third lien debt was “equitized,” giving GECC a 9.1% ownership of Avanti’s common equity. While the large concentration in Avanti is a potential red flag, GECC is optimistic in their prospects, and is encouraged by the recent successful launching of their HYLAS 4 satellite. Furthermore, as we will see later, GECCL is adequately covered by assets even if we assume the entire Avanti investment becomes impaired.

Recent Financial Performance

As of their most recent quarter, GECC had $79 million in debt outstanding with an asset coverage ratio of 255% and debt to equity ratio of 0.63 times. This indicates a very low level of leverage which is something that can be said to be of management’s style, as they historically have operated with low leverage. In fact, they were operating with debt to equity of just 0.20 times as recently as last year:

In the most recent quarter they monetized $29.1 million in investments and invested $63.2 million in new investments. It is important to note the intentional rotation from investments trading at or above full dollar value with investments trading below dollar value:

GECC was also successful in monetizing one of the larger positions from the legacy Full Circle portfolio, that being their position in PR Wireless. This was a deeply discounted position which GECC continued to “double down” on as it traded well below par.

In February 2017 they finally realized the catalyst when PR Wireless announced a joint venture with Sprint in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Upon exiting their position, they realized a gain of approximately $800,000, an internal rate of return (‘IRR’) of 20.3%, and a cash-on-cash return of 1.28 times of their investment.

Why Not Just Buy The Stock?

GECC currently pays a $0.083 monthly distribution to common shareholders. With $0.36 in net investment income in the first quarter of 2018, this represents a 1.45 distribution coverage. Recently trading at $9.30, the common shares trade at a 10.7% yield and 21% discount to their net asset value of $11.79 per share.

We are quite attracted to the deep value approach of the management team at GECC, as we tend to follow a deep value approach primarily in high dividend yielding securities trading at attractive valuations. That said, we feel that the common stock of GECC carries some risks that we are not willing to take. Instead the bonds have seniority over the common stocks and represent a more conservative investment approach, specifically in the bond GECCL.

Analyzing the Baby Bonds

In analyzing GECCL, the first thing to do is take into account all other debt. In this case, the only other debt outstanding is that of another baby bond, GECCM, which matures in 2025. In total there is about $79 million in debt outstanding from these two baby bonds. It is also important to note that GECC had $29.9 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of last quarter which we anticipate that this cash will be put to work into debt investments and increase the profitability of the company.

Interest Coverage by NII

Net Investment Income (‘NII’) coverage of interest expense is calculated as net investment income plus interest expense divided by interest expense. For 2017, NII coverage was almost 10 times, but a significant portion of their baby bonds were purchased in the later half of 2017 and early part of 2018, thus we have included the results from the first quarter of 2018 which is more indicative of what this year’s NII coverage will look like. As we can see below, NII coverage for the baby bonds in the 1st quarter came in over 4 times (or 400% coverage):

Table by "High Dividend Opportunities"

If we want to be even more conservative, we can account for payment in-kind (‘PIK’) income. PIK income is where a GECC's loan customers resorts to “making payment” with additional shares of their debt or equity instead of cash. While this potentially increases future income, this technically does not contribute to current cash flow. NII coverage adjusted for PIK income is seen below:

Table by "High Dividend Opportunities"

Even after accounting for PIK income, GECC has strong NII coverage at 3.84 times (or 384% coverage).

Asset Coverage of Debt

In addition to NII coverage, another important metric to consider is the "asset coverage ratio" (or how much assets the issuing company has to pay the outstanding debt). In the past, BDCs were required to have a 200% asset coverage ratio. However, on May 3rd, at their Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, GECC shareholders approved their application to reduce their required asset coverage from 200% to 150%, potentially allowing GECC to take on more leverage. As of the latest quarter GECC had $257 million in total assets and $79 million in debt for asset coverage of 2.56 times (or 256% coverage):

Table by "High Dividend Opportunities"

(Note: asset coverage ratio is calculated as total assets minus all non-senior debt, divided by senior debt.)

As mentioned earlier, GECC has a very concentrated 20.9% position to Avanti. This creates the risk of being too exposed to one position. However, as we see below, even when impairing the entirety of the Avanti position, debt is still covered by assets over 200%:

Table by "High Dividend Opportunities"

The baby bonds are very well protected by assets as asset value would need to drop over 50% before the bonds become impaired. While it is possible that GECC takes on more debt in the future due to the lower asset coverage requirements, management has a history of using lower leverage than peers, and also said the following on their earnings conference call:

Starting, we typically run with meaningfully less leverage than our peer group in the BDC space. And while I donʼt know what everyone else is going to do, we intend to take a pretty cautious approach to how and when we utilize the ability to increase leverage....We need to feel really good about the incremental assets that weʼd be layering on, and we also need to feel that the cost of the incremental debt capital is attractive relative to the opportunity set on the asset side. So I expect that to be cautious and methodical about utilizing that if at all.”

As seen in our analysis of NII coverage and asset coverage, the biggest strength seen in GECCL is the low leverage taken by management at GECC, which leads to strong coverage of their baby bonds.

Risks

As stated above, GECC now has the ability, if they wish, to increase their utilization of leverage. That said, management has not indicated that they wish to make aggressive use of leverage moving forward, and they have historically used leverage prudently. It is also unlikely that any action by GECC's management will generate sufficient losses to create a risk for bondholders between now and the maturity date. It usually takes time for loans to go bad and even then lenders usually realize a substantial recovery on secured loans. The risk of loss is extremely low here and this makes GECCL very attractive to risk averse investors seeking yield.

Because GECCL trades above par, this means that when called, investors will lose a bit in capital depreciation which is the amount that investors buy above the $25.00 par value less accrued interest. Even so, there is still over a year before GECCL even becomes callable. Even in the worst case that GECCL is called next year, shares would have a 5.8% yield to call. Still, it is unlikely for shares to be called because GECC is already operating with such low leverage thus it's unlikely for them to need to deleverage. It is also unlikely that the issuing company will need to refinance given that this baby bond issue is relatively cheap for them.

GECCL, typical with other baby bonds, trades with less liquidity than its common stock counterpart. We advise investors to use limit orders and execute orders with patience.

In case we hit a recession in the next 4 years, the price of bonds can see price declines. In this case, holding to maturity would be the best option as investors expect to receive the full par value of the bond of $25.00/share, thus avoiding to sell at a capital loss.

There is always a risk that due to unexpected circumstances, the issuing company gets in financial troubles and unable to pay back the full principle. This is a typical risk that bond holders have to endure. Given the solid bond coverage and the current strength of the balance sheet, we view that this risk is pretty low given the short maturity of the bond.

Insiders Have Significant Ownership

As discussed earlier, the external manager has a strong alignment with shareholders because of their 18.5% ownership of the common stock. They have proven their alignment in the past as they have been aggressively buying back their stock as it trades at a discount to NAV:

We view this strong alignment as being very positive for GECC and the baby bonds because this is a manager which succeeds when GECC succeeds.

Bottom Line

GECCL is an attractive baby bond that has excellent coverage based on both assets and net investment income. Investors buying here would receive a solid and stable 6.4% yield for a low risk, and most importantly, with a very short maturity. This is a smart way to park some money for a relatively short period of time and receive a generous yield.

For conservative income seekers, we advise to allocate funds to a diversified portfolio of baby bonds, preferred stocks, and diversified high-yield exchange traded products (such as high-yield ETFs, CEFs and ETNs). We are currently recommending to our investors, subscribers of High Dividend Opportunities, a selection of 13 Baby Bonds with an average interest rate yield of 6.6%. These bonds were handpicked to get the best bonds with either a short maturity or with a floating rate, in order to mitigate the risk from future rate hikes by the U.S. Fed.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About High Dividend Opportunities High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at bargain valuations. It includes an actively managed portfolio currently yielding 9.7% - with a selection of the best high-yield MLPs, BDCs, Property REITs, Preferred Shares, CEFs and ETFs. Subscribers benefit from "Live Alerts" to buy securities at attractive prices. We invite income seekers for a 2-week free trial to help you identify the future out-performers in the high yield space. For more info, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.