Contrafect Corporation: A Novel Antimicrobial Technology To Combat Hospital Acquired Infections

Introduction

In this article, I will delve in-depth into Contrafect Corporation's (NASDAQ:CFRX) recent publications into the use of their lead compound CF-301 to treat, disrupt, and kill bacteria in biofilms. I will describe why this is an important new use for CF-301 and how it can help many patients especially those who are hospitalized for long durations. Lastly, I will discuss how this new use for CF-301 could be monetized by CFRX.

What Are Biofilms And What Makes Them So Difficult To Treat?

Biofilms are extracellular matrix structures that are created by bacteria in order to adhere and grow on surfaces. In addition, biofilms also help bacteria to resist antibiotic treatments and environmental stresses helping to protect the bacterium physically from either coming in contact with the drugs or toxic compounds. Biofilms can be incredibly complex structures formed of many different proteins and sugars.

It is estimated that about 65% of bacterial infections are associated with biofilms. Estimations have been done by the centers for disease control and others for the amount of biofilm associated bacterial infections related to medical devices: 2% for breast implants; 2% for joint prostheses; 4% for mechanical heart valves; 10% for ventricular shunts; 4% for pacemakers and defibrillator, and about 40% for ventricular-assisted devices. Most of these biofilm associated hospital infections are caused by Staphylococcus aureus strains. With the rise of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA) strains that also form biofilms, this is becoming a major health risk for patients who are hospitalized for extended periods of time or have medical device implants. A 2013 report in journal of the American medical association estimated that per year hospital acquired biofilm associated bacterial infections cost $9.8 billion.

The major problem is that antibiotics are not very effective at treating bacteria that form biofilms as they do not disrupt the biofilm allowing for the bacterium to then be accessed by the drug. This is where CFRX's lysin technology can come into fill an unmet medical need.

CF-301 Can Disrupt And Kill S. Aureus Bacteria In Biofilms

Contrafect published this past year in the journal of antimicrobial agents and chemotherapy on the use of CF-301 to treat biofilms formed by Streptococcus pyogenes, Streptococcus agalactiae, and S. aureus. In the manuscript, the authors present data that shows that S. aureus biofilms are disrupted on polystyrene, glass, surgical mesh, and catheters when treated with CF-301. CF-301 was capable of disrupting S. aureus biofilms within an hour of treatment and by six hours led to the killing of the bacteria including persisters. This is an important observation as persister bacteria refers to a small population of bacteria that are present after treatment with antibiotics. These populations are particularly difficult to treat and eradicate.

These data are very compelling that CF-301 could also be used as a way to decolonize medical instruments and devices. This would help to reduce the number of hospital acquired infections by patients who are immune compromised or are in hospitals for long durations because of chronic conditions. As such this would reduce costs for medical networks as this would be considered preventative medicine. This is important to hospital networks and health insurers as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has a provision called the Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program (HACRP) which incentivizes compliance by having higher rates of Medicare and Medicaid payments to the hospitals.

How Can CFRX Monetize CF-301's Ability To Disrupt Biofilms?

I am speculating here about another route Contrafect could take in monetizing CF-301. It appears that CFRX has put funds into probing CF-301's ability to disrupt and kill bacteria in biofilms. To me, it is logical to follow this route of investigation if the company is contemplating using CF-301 as a decolonizing anti-biofilm agent. This would be a new potentially lucrative avenue to pursue. With that being said, CFRX is not a device company but rather a biotech company focused on developing novel anti-microbial therapies. As such it does not have the money, knowledge, or infrastructure currently to pursue CF-301 as a prophylactic decolonizing compound without partnering with a device company. However, several device companies might be interested in such pre-treatment of their devices with CF-301 as the devices could be sold as being "clean" aka a device certified free of bacteria and their biofilms. As such, CFRX would have another customer, the device company for its lead compound CF-301.

The cost of developing CF-301 as to decolonize medical devices will be cheaper than CFRX's pursuing of CF-301 as an antimicrobial therapeutic compound as there are fewer regulatory hurdles to overcome. However, it would most likely take a partnership to develop this as CFRX would have to perform testing of CF-301's ability to decolonize bacteria/biofilms directly on the devices. Also, more than likely CF-301 would have to undergo some further development and optimization in terms of its delivery mechanism as particular parts of devices if mechanical cannot be exposed to liquid. This would add cost. It is hard to say how much the cost would be but to speculate it would cost in the range of $1 million to $2 million. However, developing CF-301 as a decolonizing agent would generate another revenue stream for the company which could help to finance the development of other lysin compounds or the influenza monoclonal antibodies.

Conclusion

I have written this article as a way of discussing another way CFRX could monetize its lead compound CF-301 and also help to meet an unmet medical need. While I find this as an interesting route for the company to undergo, it is unclear if they have any plans of pursuing this line of development. Time will tell if they do go down this route and if they will form partnership or licensing agreements with device manufacturers or hospital networks. If you would like to read my previous article on CFRX, you can find it here.

