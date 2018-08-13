The Market Is Ignoring The Trade War At Its Own Peril

Donald Trump hasn't changed his mind about trade for decades. Here is an interview he had with Oprah in 1988, saying almost identical things about trade, though the players have changed. Back then, it was more about Japan. Now, it's more about China. Is he right about trade, though? That is complicated and depends on whom you ask. If you ask the rich, they would mostly say that Trump is wrong. If you ask the middle class, especially those who constantly depend on their monthly income to get by, they will mostly agree with Trump.

A trade war with China, and/or the rest of the world, is unlikely to help the stock market, or the rich, but that is not exactly Mr Trump's target audience.

The stock market seems to be discounting a dangerous trade war, though. Is the stock market right? I doubt so. Back in the fourth quarter of 2007, the housing market was already in trouble, many banks had started to feel the pain, the economy as a whole had started to wobble, and everybody was talking about a crisis in subprime housing - while the stock market was reaching record highs (chart below).

The stock market is not exactly the best indicator of rationality, especially when it reaches record highs. Enthusiasm and the fear of being left behind forces new money to flow into assets at a time when any rational investor would consider to be horrible timing, as it was back in late 2007. And market tops are notorious for ignoring bad news, just as market bottoms are notorious for ignoring good news. We seem to be living a similar moment. Although there may be many other bad news out there, the one about trade is something very real, and it is no longer just a fear, it is already here and it is here to stay.

The Trump administration announced a 10% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods less than a month ago, but he changed his mind a couple of weeks later on and raised the potential tariffs to 25%. Why did he do this? That is not officially known, but he obviously looked at the USD Renminbi exchange rate and saw that the Chinese currency had actually fallen against the US dollar, since April, by almost 10% anyway (chart below). That fall in the Renminbi (or the Chinese Yuan) had practically erased the effectiveness of the 10% tariff.

The Chinese announced countermeasures. Mr Trump has so far abstained from an all-out trade war with the EU and other countries, but he has hinted at imposing all sorts of tariffs on the Europeans too, especially about the auto industry. He hasn't done it yet, but he will likely do it after he is done with China, or perhaps he will decide to do it earlier.

The most important thing that is very important to keep in mind is the currency issue. Mr Trump is not happy with a strong dollar. And as US interest rates keep rising because of Fed rate hikes, and an increased borrowing by the Federal government (caused by Trump tax cuts), the US dollar is likely to get even stronger. An even stronger dollar will push Mr Trump to become angrier at US trading partners, especially China and Europe. Despite the fact that Mr Trump himself, with his program of massive fiscal stimulus at a time of a booming economy, has caused the dollar to strengthen this much, he is likely to blame other countries for weakening their currencies. He has blamed them already, but he hasn't yet acted upon it with Europe, Japan, and other trading partners. Turkey is a member of NATO and one of the oldest US allies that used to help counter the threat posed by the Soviet Union in eastern Europe. However, as Mr Trump saw the Turkish Lira plunging a few days ago, he decided to double steel and aluminum tariffs, exacerbating what is already a currency crisis.

President Trump does not seem to be concerned about the effects that US trading partners, big or small, can eventually have on the health of the world financial system. He seems not to believe that a healthy and strong financial situation in the rest of the world is ultimately beneficial to growth and stability in the US. This belief is going to haunt the US sooner or later, and US markets are not yet aware of this major threat that is no longer a theory. Mr Trump has also, recently, while being at it with Turkey, continued to threaten Canada with auto tariffs.

All this is no game. Trade war has already started, and it will get much worse. Politicians, democratic or autocratic, are not going to make all possible sacrifices just to appease the US president, and all these sanctions (against Russia, Turkey, Iran etc.), tariffs and threats, coupled with the immediate consequence of weakening currencies, are already turning into a vicious circle. Tariffs, sanctions and threats made by the US weaken the currencies of the targeted countries, and this in turn angers Mr Trump, prompting him to take additional measures. Politicians will find it ever harder to be able to appease both the US administration and their own populations. And they will of course, eventually, lean toward their own domestic audiences.

Mr Trump has the support of his voters, and that is what matters to him. But I think there is a reasonable chance that a much stronger dollar will cause the trade war to get worse and ultimately spread to all major trading partners. This is also likely to hurt China most as it is heavily reliant on trade. But that doesn't mean it will help the US. A crippled China, which would panic about its growth prospects and would take some extreme measures (like a massive devaluation), could seriously harm the world economy, including that of the US. And that is going to be bad for all risk assets, and US stocks are very vulnerable as they are very expensive compared to traditional/conservative measures of evaluation.

