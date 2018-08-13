Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF) CEO, Edward Gudaitis on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCPK:TRLPF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Edward Gudaitis - President, Chief Executive Officer

Ken Yoon - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

André Uddin - Mackie Research Capital

Operator

Following my comments regarding forward-looking statements, I will turn the call over to Mr. Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Mr. Gudaitis will moderate today’s call.

Mr. Gudaitis, please proceed.

Edward Gudaitis

Thank you very much, Patrick. Good morning to everyone on the line and welcome to the Acerus Pharmaceutical Corporation second quarter 2018 conference call. I am pleased to be joined today by members of our senior management team, Tricia Symmes, our Chief Operating Officer; Ken Yoon, our Chief Financial Officer; Nathan Bryson, our Chief Scientific Officer, and Philippe Savard, our Vice President and General Counsel.

It was another very busy quarter for the Acerus team as we delivered results against a number of strategic priorities. These included growing product revenues from Natesto and a newly introduced natural health product, Urivarx, receiving notification of our first Natesto approval outside of North America through our South Korean partner, Hyundai Pharm, granting marketing rights for Natesto for Mexico and 18 Latin and Central American countries to Carnot Laboratories for their expanding the potential global reach of Natesto, growing our portfolio of branded products with near term potential by licensing in Shact and strengthening our balance sheet through a combination of initiatives, including a bought deal offering.

Turning to a few of these highlights in greater detail, product revenue for the second quarter 2018 increased to $2 million, up sharply from $1.2 million for the same period prior year, representing 63% growth. The increase was mainly due to higher sales of Natesto but also a growing contribution from Urivarx, which we launched in Q1. We’ve been very pleased with the contribution of this product to our overall revenue. Its early contribution has exceeded our internal expectations and we see the product offers a solid return on direct to consumer marketing investments.

Looking at our Canadian Natesto business, we saw accelerated and total new prescription volume again in the second quarter of 2018 with new monthly highs being reached in June for total prescriptions - 1,178, and new prescriptions - 679, respectively. On a quarter over quarter basis, total prescription volume for Natesto grew by 49% sequentially over Q1 2018. In the first quarter, we announced we had secured public reimbursement for Natesto in Quebec through the RAMQ. In the wake of this positive development, total prescription volume in that province has shown strong growth. Total prescriptions grew by 4.7% month over month in June 2018 versus May 2018. As a reminder, the Province of Quebec accounts for more than 40% of the total market for testosterone replacement prescriptions in Canada.

Across the four major provinces where we actively promote Natesto, Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, we have attained a 5.1% total prescription market share of the topical TRT market. On a regional basis, we saw solid growth in the Ontario market with total prescription volume up by 33% sequentially over Q1 2018. We feel that the Canadian market is beginning to understand more broadly the enhanced safety and convenience offered by our Natesto product versus traditional topical testosterone applications and as such, we continue to invest in driving commercial success. We intend to resource this product appropriately, and in the past quarter we’ve executed a significant number of customer engagement programs to educate physicians on the appropriate use of Natesto. We expect continued investment through the balance of the year as we work to grow this core franchise.

Turning to our U.S. Natesto business, we made an inventory shipment to our partner, Aytu BioScience, which contributed to the increase in U.S. Natesto sales, but I’ll let Ken speak to that in more detail in a minute. As you know, our U.S. partner, Aytu BioScience is a publicly traded company and has a June 30 year-end. As such, they have not reported their Q4 results. As a result, we can’t comment on U.S. prescription volumes for the April 1 to June 30 period at this time or provide any anecdotal detail with respect to their quarterly performance ahead of their disclosure. As a reminder, our arrangement with Aytu provides for receipt of a double-tiered supply price that escalated to 25% of net sales on July 1, 2018, up from 16% previously. As our partner continues to drive growth of Natesto in the U.S. market, U.S. product sales are expected to become a larger component of our total product revenues.

Taking a look at our rest of the world Natesto business, during the quarter our South Korean partner, Hyundai Pharm announced that South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has approved Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism. We’re very pleased with the pace of this approval and we believe that Hyundai will be a strong partner in the market. Hyundai expects to deploy a sales team of more than 100 representatives targeting high volume testosterone replacement prescribing physicians in clinics and hospitals across South Korea. We believe that there is a sound market opportunity in South Korea. For raw comparison purposes, there are approximately 2.5 million men in Canada between the ages of 55 and 64 while in South Korea, there are about 3.7 million men in the same age range, or nearly 50% more. Data provided by Hyundai indicates that the dollar value of the South Korean TRT market grew at an average of 11% year over year from 2013 through 2017. We’re currently planning our first inventory shipment to Hyundai and expect it will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2018. Beyond that, we anticipate we will see Natesto approved in one more territory outside of North America by the end of 2018, which would further contribute to growing and diversifying our revenue base in 2019 and beyond.

Finally on Natesto, we now have global partnerships in place to make Natesto commercially available in 49 territories around the globe. During the quarter, we signed an agreement granting Carnot Laboratories the exclusive right to market Natesto in Mexico and 18 Latin and Central American countries. A number of these countries have patient populations greater than our domestic Canadian market and therefore represent attractive future growth opportunities. We also continue to see partners for other territories such as Central Eastern Europe and China. We expect to be in a position to further expand our global reach in the coming quarters.

Now turning to our Canadian prescriptions women’s health business, we continue to see stable performance from Estrace with five consecutive quarters of stable revenue. Twenty-four months since the market entry of a generic version of Estrace, we continue to retain approximately four of 10 prescriptions for the product written in Canada.

With a focus on business development and growing our pipeline, during the second quarter we in-licensed another product that will allow us to further leverage our existing commercial footprint in women’s health. Shact is a short acting lidocaine drug device combination that provides pain relief to vaginal mucosal tissue. There is strong clinical data behind this product which demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in pain versus placebo during intrauterine device insertion in a 200-plus patient clinical study. In Canada alone, there were 220,000 such procedures completed in 2017 and there has been a double-digit increase in demand for this form of contraception over the last 10 years. We’re beginning to prepare a new drug submission for this product which we believe fills an unmet medical need, and expect it to be filed with Health Canada in the first half of 2019.

Briefly updating on a couple of other initiatives in our pipeline, last quarter we acquired the Canadian rights to avanafil, a highly selective PDE5 inhibitor that if approved by Health Canada will be indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. We are excited by the potential for this product as it offers several potential advantages over the existing approved products for erectile dysfunction, namely its rapid onset of action and its ability to be taken without regard to food or alcohol consumption. The erectile dysfunction market in Canada is valued at $225 million and has experienced year-over-year dollar and prescription growth. We continue to expect to submit avanafil to Health Canada by the end of this year.

During the quarter, we also officially responded to the previously announced Notice of Deficiency on our initial Gynoflor submission by focusing only on the vaginal atrophy indication. We currently expect to receive a final decision on approval from Health Canada in the first half of 2019.

With that, I think I’ll conclude the review of the key operational highlights of the quarter. I would now like to turn the call over to Ken for the financial review. Ken?

Ken Yoon

Thank you, Ed. Good morning everyone. In the comments that follow, please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. The results are reported under both standard IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures. Such non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to supplement those IFRS measures set out in the financial statements. They provide further understanding of the company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the company’s financial information reported under IFRS. Management believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS metrics to value issuers. We use non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets, and to assess our ability to service any current and future debt obligations, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements.

Now moving onto the results, for revenues I will be commenting on both total revenues and product revenues. Total revenues include upfront and other milestone payments received from out-licensing activities. Total revenues for the three and six-month ended June 30, 2018 increased to $2.1 million and to $3.7 million from $1.8 million and $2.8 million for the same prior year periods respectively.

As Ed mentioned, product revenue was up meaningfully during the quarter to $2 million and for the first half of the year to $3.6 million from $1.2 million and $2.2 million the same prior year periods. The improvement was mainly due to higher Natesto sales both here in Canada and the U.S. and the introduction of Urivarx late in Q1 2018. We continue to see steady growth in Natesto sales in Canada as we saw the benefits of our marketing initiatives starting to kick in. Increased U.S. sales were mainly due to inventory shipments to Aytu in both Q1 and Q2.

We expect Natesto revenue from the U.S. to fluctuate between periods based on the timing of large and potentially irregular inventory orders. These orders may cause volatility in both quarterly and annual revenue figures until inventory purchases become more regular and/or top up revenues from Aytu sales become a larger portion of our U.S.-derived Natesto revenues. As a result, changes in the U.S. revenues on a period to period basis may not provide a clear indication of actual Natesto sales trends in the U.S.

During the quarter, we reversed the $2.4 million net annual minimum royalty accrual on Natesto recorded in Q1 and recorded a $6.7 million accrual to comp for the Mattern Pharma buy-out obligations. As a result, gross margins were negatively impacted by $4.3 million and $6.7 million in the buy-out obligation expenses for three and six-months ended June 30, 2018 respectively.

Research and development costs were $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2018 versus $0.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. The change is due to a $0.1 million increase in salaries and benefits reflecting increased R&D personnel and $0.1 million increase in clinical trial costs related to Natesto. R&D expenses for the six-month period remain fairly consistent year over year at $1.1 million. Decreases in the product development and amortization of intangible assets were largely offset by increases in salaries and benefits associated with personnel and Natesto clinical studies costs.

Moving on to selling and general administrative expenses - SG&A, SG&A increased from $1.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $2.2 million in the same period this year. SG&A expenses for the first six months of 2018 were $4 million, up from $3.1 million a year ago. The increases for both three and six-month periods were due to higher selling expenses associated with greater Natesto marketing activity and certain one-time and ongoing expenses related to Urivarx, higher professional and business development fees, as well as increased salaries, benefits, share-based compensation, and other expenses associated with personnel additions and the onboarding of a sales team.

We incurred a net loss of $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared with a net loss of $1.6 million for the same period in the prior year. For the six month period ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, net loss was $10.9 million and $3.9 million respectively. The increase in net loss for the three and six-month periods were mainly due to the accruals for annual minimum royalty and the Mattern buy-out obligation recorded in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, in our view a key metric in assessing our business performance for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018, were losses of $1.3 million and $2.4 million versus losses of $0.7 million and $2.1 million for the same periods in 2017 respectively. Although we saw strong revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA loss increased due to the addition of personnel, increased selling expenses, and clinical trial expenses as we look to continue to drive revenue growth and advance our product pipeline.

Basic and diluted loss per share for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 were $0.03 and $0.05 versus $0.01 and $0.02 for the same periods in 2017 respectively.

During the quarter, as Ed mentioned, we took steps to strengthen our balance sheet, securing a further CAD $2 million from our loan facility with Quantius and closing a bought-deal financing for net proceeds of CAD $5.8 million. Successfully closing the bought-deal equity financing is an important step towards broadening our institutional holdings, increasing interest in and awareness of the company, as well as demonstrating our ability to access the equity markets for funding. We continue to evaluate a variety of funding options to build the long term balance sheet strength.

At June 30, 2018, the company had cash of $6 million and working capital of $0.1 million. At December 31, 2017, the company had cash of $3.1 million and working capital of $4 million.

Please note the financial information provided on today’s call and in the press release issued this morning are in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company’s quarterly and year-end SEDAR filings as they will include the financial statements, the company notes, and management’s discussion and analysis, as well as the annual information form dated March 20, 2018. You can also find these documents posted on the Investor page of our corporate website as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my prepared comments. Ed, back to you.

Edward Gudaitis

Great, thank you, Ken. This concludes our prepared remarks. I’d like to now turn it over to Patrick for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from André Uddin from Mackie Research Capital. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

André Uddin

Sure, good morning, everyone. Juts had a couple questions for you. In terms of Natesto growth, it’s doing well in Canada. Can you discuss some of the initiatives that Aytu is undertaking to grow Natesto right now in the U.S.? Just in terms of dollar terms, how big is the South Korean testosterone market, and lastly if you could just discuss your BD activity, how it’s progressing both in-licensing and out-licensing. Thanks.

Edward Gudaitis

Thank you, André. Good series of questions. I’ll touch on all three of them. With Aytu, as I said, they’re going to report their fourth quarter results post our call, so we won’t necessarily go into detail on the revenue results. I can comment on some performance and some initiatives that they’ve been undertaking certainly based on our discussion that we had in our Q1 call. They have launched a large Natesto patient support program which is offering both reimbursement navigation and specialty pharmacy support at this time. I think that’s a sign for us that again they remain committed to invest behind this market on the commercial and medical and reimbursement levers that can move the product ahead. I think that program, from what I’ve seen of it so far, is up and running and moving the ball forward quite nicely, so I hope that they will provide more detail when they report on that.

We know that they also continue to strengthen their sales force, provide better targeting to physicians that are high writing, gel prescribing physicians and continue to drive growth through that sales force, so I think we’re seeing good signs of the commercial levers that they’re pulling. I think from our perspective, clearly what we’re seeing in Canada, the product is promotionally sensitive, solid commercial, medical, reimbursement-type tactics work, as you can see from the performance that we see in Canada, and we’re pleased to see that those same tactics are now being implemented on a much more fulsome scale by our partner in the U.S., and we’ll hope to see results of that reported when they report their Q4 earnings. I think that’s our commentary on Aytu for this time.

With respect to the BD question, we continue to actively look at additional assets to add to our portfolio, obviously focusing on the area of men’s and women’s health. We are also continuing to have discussions with our partners that we currently have supporting Natesto to find, as I said on the call, additional market opportunities for us, so Central Eastern Europe is an area we’re currently exploring potential partnerships in, and obviously we continue to have dialog with potential partners in areas like China and open parts of the Asia Pacific region. Those continue to be active discussions that are underway. Again, the focus is still on the area of men’s and women’s health, and we hope that we’ll be able to find assets that will help to really step change our top line revenue as we move forward, so that we can make a step change moving ahead.

Finally André, your question about the South Korean market, from what we have seen from data and from Hyundai itself, the South Korean market is valued at about $100 million, so it’s a relatively large market, large population, and as I said, I think it represents for us what we think is a good opportunity to move forward.

André Uddin

Okay, that’s great. Thanks, I appreciate that.

Operator

Thank you. Once again, please press star, one at this time if you have a question.

There are no further questions registered at this time. I’d like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Gudaitis.

Edward Gudaitis

Thank you, Patrick. Before we end, I’d like to thank all our existing shareholders for their continued support and welcome the new shareholders that we have seen join the company. Our numbers are stated in our recent financing.

As we said, the second quarter was a very busy one for Acerus, and I believe that we’ve done a very good job moving our strategic agenda forward across the quarter. We remain focused on executing key segments of our strategic vision in the quarters ahead. Our near term focus remains on driving increased revenue from our existing commercial portfolio of prescription and natural health products focused on men’s and women’s health. In parallel, we continue to actively seek additional opportunities to add to this portfolio, in-licensing complementary products that we can seek marketing approval for from Health Canada and commercialize in the near term by leveraging our existing sales force. Finally as revenue and cash will grow, we intend to leverage our in-house drug development capabilities to advance select early stage programs through pre-clinical testing and into human studies. The elements of our strategy are focused on creating sustainable shareholder value in the near, medium and long term.

That concludes today’s call. We look forward to updating you all on our progress over the next quarter. Thank you and have a great day.

Operator

