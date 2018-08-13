Crispr: First Look At June 2018 Updates

ISTOCK, BUBAONE

We obtained approval of Clinical Trial Applications (CTA) in multiple countries for both β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD) and we continue to work closely with various clinical sites to initiate these trials. In parallel, we are working diligently with the FDA and have a clear path to resolve the current clinical hold of the Investigational New Drug application (IND) in the U.S. for SCD. - Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D. CEO

My primary interest going into this earnings report was focused on three issues:

Would there be any meaningful change in the cash runway? What are the issues identified by the FDA and how long will it take to resolve them? Will the IP litigation cost change meaningfully?

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) reported 2Q18 earnings but left open the question of how long it will take them to resolve the FDA issues which led to the CTX001 clinical hold. Having a clear resolution path suggests clarity, but for some reason, they continue to stay quiet on what the issues are and how long it will take to resolve them. There was no meaningful change in legal costs associated with IP defense. The cash runway dropped from about 4 years at CYE 2017 to 2.7 years. The change was driven by a mix of increased spending and reduced research service revenues, though the later could be timing rather than activity driven.

The 10-Q includes a new comprehensive disclosure explaining the elements of the Vertex (VRTX) collaboration for CTX001. The total transaction price of $101.3 million includes upfronts as well as estimated R&D services of $19.3 million. The first of 9 clinical development and regulatory milestones is triggered by trial initiation defined as treatment of the 2nd patient.

This article is part of a series on genomic medicine which is poised to transform healthcare over the next two decades. My first article entitled Genomic Medicine: Catch the Gene Therapy Wave is a primer providing context for this article.

Cash Burn and Outlook

The condensed table below outlines my modified tracking for components of cash burn, including a calculation of available cash to the June quarterly normalized cash burn. The last equity raise was $123 million in 1Q18. This table does not include any projected collaboration payments.

Operating Expenses

The following table of estimated spending components shows no change in hiring or spending growth trends.

Fixed Assets

The trended capital assets summary below can be useful to identify any changes in capital allocation which could indicate pending events such as a transition to in-house manufacturing, technical operations hiring in advance of trial initiation or commercial launch plans. There has been no visible change seen in 2018 so far.

Pipeline

The following pipeline is from the company website as of August 12th. The only changes noted during the last quarter were:

CTX001 for Sickle cell disease or SCD shows CTA approval which is new for 2Q. The previous pipeline reference to U.S. IND filing 1H18 has been eliminated. CTX120 allogeneic CAR-T has progressed to IND-enabling status.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics has chosen to keep investors in the dark with respect to the severity of the issues which led to the FDA clinical hold on their lead product candidate. They now state they have a clear path to resolution but have withheld further insight to help investors identify how long said resolution will take. The first Vertex milestone payment is tied to trial initiation, triggered by the "dosing of the second patient in a clinical trial" per the 10Q. This language does not specify any trial location which leads me to believe the payment will be tied to the initial EU trial. I have closed out my short position but continue to view this as a sell on valuation and clinical hold uncertainty. Also, the reduced cash runway relative to spending suggests the company will likely initiate a follow-on equity raise once the clinical hold issues are resolved.

Investor be forewarned: This is a very volatile space. Many of the trials being initiated are for rare diseases for which there are no or limited alternative treatments. These patients can have serious medical issues and short life expectancy. The FDA approval process may take this into account, accelerating clinical initiation to provide the chance of improved quality of life. These conditions increase the risk of news similar to that of Juno last year, which precipitated a significant drop in valuation. The only significant analyst revisions in past few weeks were a reduction of Spark (ONCE) target price and an increase in Sangamo (SGMO) consensus revenues for the calendar year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, SGMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.