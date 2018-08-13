Will EUR Bulls Respond?

Over the past week, we have witnessed heavy EUR selling as seen in EUR/USD currency, where the pair has hit 12-month low while testing the 1.14 critical level. The next big question worth pondering is whether EUR bulls will appear and cause EUR to bounce higher from this level. Or will it resume its bearish trend and thereby make a leg lower from here. This article will discuss the direction of EUR/USD supported by fundamentals, sentiment and technical reasons in the subsequent paragraphs.

Fuelling concern over the exposure of European banks to Turkey

One of the main themes in the financial markets last week was the dramatic fall of the Turkish Lira currency due to growing concern over the exposure European banks have to Turkey.

Figure 1 - Source: BIS, Financial Times

As seen in Figure 1, Turkish borrowers owned Spanish, French and Italian banks $83.3bn, $38.4bn, $17bn respectively. This sizeable exposure to Turkey could affect European banks' bottom lines and could potentially cause a domino effect throughout Europe. The yield on 10-year Turkish debt has jumped close to 20%, making it more expensive for the Ankara government to borrow. To complicate things, if Turkish borrowers are not hedged against the collapsing lira, the fear is that they could default on their foreign currency loans, forcing European banks to make expensive loan write-offs. This may further lead to people pulling out of those banks and move into the U.S., which paints a downside story for the EUR.

At the current juncture, the sell-off in Turkish assets will continue until the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey's credibility is restored. This will continue to weigh on the EUR until concrete policy steps are taken by Turkey officials. While the fears may dissipate in the upcoming weeks due to monitoring by the ECB or reassurance from the affected banks that their exposure to Turkey was "very limited", the issue still warrants our close attention.

Italian Political Risk to limit EUR upside potential

Apart from the growing concerns over European banks' exposure to Turkey, another compelling reason that may limit any EUR upside potential would be the lingering Italian political risk. We do witness a selloff of Italian debt last Friday, which highlights concerns over the politics and looming budgetary pitfalls.

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio made the following comments this Monday, "Respecting the European Union's fiscal rules is not the priority of Italy's new government". Di Maio's main government partner Matteo Salvini also made similar comments, "We will do our best to avoid having to raise the deficit and try to respect all the little rules, but if the choice is between helping or ruining families, I say the 3 percent deficit-to-GDP ratio is not the Bible." However, the comments made by the aforementioned people seem to contradict with what the Economy Minister Giovanni Tria who has repeatedly said he wants to prevent any rise in Italy's structural deficit, adjusted for economic growth fluctuations. The contradiction between these individuals, coupled with a series of events lining up to the budget law in mid-October, will continue to create uncertainty. There is still a possibility that Italy will run a higher than expected deficit target and this may limit any EUR upside potential as we move forward the summer period.

Furthermore, with credit rating reviews for Italy kicking in, there is also a risk for a potential rating downgrade by credit rating firms such as Fitch, Moody's and S&P. To complicate things, for ECB to continue buying Italian debt, Italy would have to be rated as Investment Grade by at least one rating agency. The table below shows the relevant information on the current grades, together with the next upcoming review dates from the different credit rating agencies.

Table 1

Source: Tradingeconomics, Fitch, Moody & S&P 500 Website

From Table 1, we can see that Italy is sitting at the lower spectrum of the Investment Grade category. In the event of a downgrade in credit rating by one of the credit rating firms, it will pose wide implications for Italy. This would further dampen investor confidence, and markets will view it as EUR negative and may ignite another sell off for EUR/USD.

From a trade war perspective, Trump initially threatened to impose a 20% tariff on European Cars, but tensions have presumably eased considering the meeting outcome between Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. However, trade war fears still warrant attention, as the agreement details made appear vague. The conclusion of the meeting was that US and EU have agreed to "work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariffs barriers, zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods". We witnessed a revival of EUR buying upon the news release. With that being said, the buying may be transitory, as the risk is still lingering since EU auto tariffs were not discussed explicitly and it is just in the negotiation phase. A situation like the U.S./China negotiations, where Mr. Mnuchin suggested that the trade war was on hold but later proposed tariffs were implemented, could repeat itself. Hence, there is still a possibility that trade tensions between US and EU may escalate further, which may turn out ugly for the EUR dollar.

Hence, the possibility of the credit downgrade in Italy, further escalation of trade wars between EU and U.S. coupled with ongoing Italian Political risks, together with European Banks' exposure to Turkey seems to favor a weaker EUR as we march forward through the summer.

Sentimental Analysis still indicates that bears are still dominating

We can see in Figure 2 that the net-non commercial short positions (Contracts of EUR) purple line have seemed to have bottomed. It has rebounded from its previous swing low with net non-commercial short positions of 149,875 on July 24, 2018, to 167,358 on August 7, 2018. This suggests that a reversal may be unfolding and. if it materialized, we might see further increases in net-non commercial short positions being built up going forward. Furthermore, net-non commercial long positions have been in its bearish trend as seen in Figure 2.

Figure 2 (R.H.S represents non-commercial longs positions while L.H.S represents non-commercial shorts positions)Source: Commitment of Traders - EUR FX (NASDAQ:CME) Quandl

Thus, this indicates that the bears are still dominating the game, and it would be wise to follow where the trend is dictating - in this case short EUR dollar.

Technical Analysis suggests EUR/USD to continue its bearish trend

From a technical perspective, if we look at a bigger picture in the case on a monthly chart, EUR/USD is still respecting the descending channel, as demarcated by the green lines shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3 - Source: Tradingview EUR/USD Monthly Candle Chart

Furthermore, a bearish pennant is in the formation process, and if the continuation pattern holds, it can potentially continue to move south from here and revisit the lows at the 1.05 level see at the start of 2017. Thus, the bearish trend should continue from a technical perspective.

From a carry trade perspective, selling EUR/USD is still favorable given the interest rate differential between the two currencies. Furthermore, the latest press conference by European Central Bank President Draghi clarified that they will not raise rates until September 2019. While in the U.S., the latest FOMC statement states it expects that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the committee’s symmetric 2% objective over the medium term. Hence, the hawkish tone suggests more tightening by the Federal Reserve as we move forward. Thus, the divergence in monetary policy between EU and U.S. favors buying USD while funding it with EUR dollar.

Conclusion

To conclude, at the current juncture EUR bulls will unlikely respond, and will continue to give way to EUR bears. Although it may be a bumpy road ahead, the analysis made from fundamental, sentiment and technical analysis seems to favor fading the EUR's rally. I will be looking to short EUR rally going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EUR/USD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.