Farmland Partners: Opacity

6-months ago, I wrote an article on Farmland Partners (FPI) titled Farmland Partners: Wait For The Dividend Cut. In that article, I concluded,

The bottom line is that the dividend is not covered, and will not be covered through organic growth. The cut is coming and the only question is when. For those who think this REIT is viable long term, they should wait for the cut and a much better entry price.

A couple of weeks later, Mr. Pittman said in the conference call,

We do not get nervous because some commentator on Seeking Alpha, who frankly doesn't have the courage even the use his own name criticizes our company. None of that matters to us. We buy the farms that farmers want to rent. And we will continue to own them and create value through that process. And then a final comment because I know it will come up. The company's perspective on the dividend. If you read the press release announcing the dividend, we made a clear statement there that we are not cutting the dividend. We are not going to cut the dividend during this calendar year. We're not likely frankly to cut it next year.

Yesterday, a 60% dividend cut was announced. Additionally, they announced a $0.10 cut in AFFO guidance, which was blamed on Seeking Alpha articles in the supplement.

The Company has revised its 2018 AFFO/share guidance to a range of $0.30-0.34 from the prior range of $0.40-0.44, primarily reflecting adverse revenue and cost impacts stemming from the ‘short and distort’ attack against the Company published on Seeking Alpha on July 11, 2018, and the investment of funds in stock repurchases instead of acquisitions and capital improvements

What the company is referring to as a "short and distort attack" was a Seeking Alpha article published by Rota Fortunae which made several allegations, including alleging that FPI was artificially inflating revenues. There is no question that the Rota Fortunae article had a significant impact on price, causing a crash the day it was published. There will be some elevated legal costs associated with it as several class-action lawsuits.

Additionally, FPI has responded by suing Rota Fortunae, stating in their complaint that they are suing Rota,

...for its intentional and malicious scheme to manipulate the securities markets to secure a quick and illegal financial windfall by disseminating false and misleading statements about Farmland Partners. These false and misleading statements, which have caused reputational and monetary harm to Farmland Partners, were made as part of a “short and distort” campaign to disparage Farmland Partners and profit from trades with legitimate investors as they digested the falsehoods disseminated by Wheel of Fortune. This insidious scheme took further aim at hardworking farmers, who toil under countless pressures to maintain a noble industry that feeds our families and furthers our national goals. While the SEC, Congress, and state legislatures grapple with how to stop this scourge on our public markets and protect small businesses, the engine of economic growth, this lawsuit is designed to bring into the light those who attempt to wreak havoc from the shadows, and hold accountable those who seek to undermine our free markets and venerable institutions.

The reality is that FPI was not sitting in a position where it was likely to issue equity, the dividend was not covered and there was no realistic way for it to become covered in the foreseeable future. The dividend cut was coming, at most, the Rota Fortunae article accelerated the decision.

It appears that share price was already driven down substantially enough that the dividend cut is having a surprisingly small impact on share price. The drop from the dividend cut pales in comparrison to the large drop following the Rota article.

Source: Tradingview.com

Digging into the details and listening to the conference call reveals that there are more reasons than just Rota for the guidance drop.

Guidance

Source: Modified by Author

Looking at the changes in guidance between Q1 and Q2, we can see the largest difference lies in the revenue guidance.

The $1 million increase in "Legal and accounting" likely can be completely attributed to the class action lawsuits inspired by the Rota article and the civil action FPI has filed against Rota.

When it comes to other changes, the connection to Rota is much less clear. What does Rota have to do with a $500k increase in property operating expenses? Absolutely nothing.

The big change is revenue, coming in $2 million lower than projected. In the conference call, Mr. Pittman suggested there was a JV deal that fell apart due to the article and ensuing price drop. It makes sense that such a thing could happen, especially if FPI was intending to contribute equity to the deal. What confuses me is how annual guidance could have been counting on such a deal for revenue when it can't be reasonably expected to close until late in Q3 or Q4.

In the Q1 conference call, Mr. Pittman said,

At this point in time we are not likely to make particularly significant acquisitions unless we could of course you know find a creative way to finance them. We’re not going to sell any stock at this price to raise cash. So as far as acquisitions go, we are not likely to be very active in the coming months unless we get a substantial change in the stock price.

If management was not anticipating "significant acquisitions", why would such a significant acquisition be in guidance? Going back further, FPI provided the following slide in their Q4 presentation.

Source

As you can see, "Anticipated 2018 Acquisitions" were only expected to contribute $1.635 million to gross revenues.

Source

In Q1, they acquired $26.8 million in properties and those properties would have a greater impact on annual revenue than properties purchased in the second half of the year. In their supplement, FPI suggests using gross cap rates of 4.4% for the Southeast and 2.8% for the Corn Belt. A good ballpark guess would be that FPI paid in the range of what they say the properties are worth. Those properties should be paying base rent around $1.15 million.

The drop in share price makes share buybacks more appealing, so buying shares instead of second-half acquisitions could have some impact on revenues but the impact on per/share numbers should be mitigated by lowering the share count.

Further questioning in the conference call revealed the more likely culprits. There were two farms in Florida that had failed operators who were unable to continue farming the land. FPI had to cut a deal fast to make sure the land was productive this year. Naturally, that put FPI in a weak negotiating position and the new leases were somewhat lower than the leases with the previous tenants. Unfortunately, FPI followed their typical pattern of being opaque regarding operations, so it is difficult to determine exactly how much that impacted revenue.

Opacity

If I have to summarize my criticisms of FPI in one word, it would be "opacity". As I discussed in previous articles, FPI routinely has poor transparency on numbers that are important to investors.

Basic things like leasing spreads, acquisition cap rates, disposition cap rates and tenant defaults have inadequate disclosures. Rota Fortunae demonstrated how applying a story to small pieces of factual information can lead to a very negative result. If FPI had been more transparent up front, Rota's allegations likely would have had much less impact. The only thing the market hates more than bad news is the unknown.

FPI should take this opportunity to consider being more open with investors. Provide same-store numbers in a way that is clear. Provide information on leasing trends, which sections of the portfolio are strengthening, and which are weaker? When properties are acquired, what are the initial leases? How many tenants are defaulting? Investors shouldn't find out about defaults and bankruptcies from an anonymous contributor on Seeking Alpha.

Providing information in a clear and digestible manner will go a long way towards helping rebuild investor confidence in management.

How To Play FPI

In my mind, FPI common is still uninvestable at these prices. Many have opined as to what the NAV is, and we certainly know that Mr. Pittman believes NAV is above $11. I believe it is somewhat lower, but it does not matter. Unless FPI is liquidating or being bought out, NAV is irrelevant.

In a liquidation scenario, the recovery for common shares would likely be substantially below a theoretical NAV. FPI can likely sell single properties at prices above current book value.

That is because the strongest negotiating position a seller can have is when they do not care whether the property sells or not. When a potential buyer knows the seller is just as happy (or even more happy) walking away from the table than making a deal, prices go up. "No thank you" are the three most powerful negotiating words in real estate.

As long as FPI is selling occasional properties to buyers who are approaching them and have some unique reason for wanting the property (it is close to other properties they own, the property used to be in their family, they believe they can develop the property to a non-farm use), they can get a premium price. If every property FPI owns is for sale, some of the markets they are in are flooded and the benefits of scale are disappearing each day, the luxury of saying no to any reasonable offer disappears.

FPI's share price might eventually climb to NAV, but there is no particular reason that it must. In the meantime, if a private equity firm comes along, they are going to make an offer that is a sufficient premium to share price, not the underlying NAV. If someone offered $8 today, FPI management would have a very hard time (and many angry shareholders) if they said "no".

For those who wish to play the NAV angle, FPI's preferred shares (FPI.PB) are likely a better bet. With the "Farmland Value Appreciation" (FVA) factor, investors can partially participate in NAV appreciation regardless of whether or not an extraordinary event occurs.

This year, the FVA added $0.21 to the liquidation preference. In 2025, if FPI fails to redeem the shares at $25 + FVA, the coupon increases to 10%. The preferred shares appear to be easily covered by even the most pessimistic NAV estimates. For those interested in how the FVA works, see this article.

There could be an upside for the common in the future, but I believe management has a long road to regain the trust of shareholders. Even with the current discount, FPI is still trading at almost 19x AFFO.

Conclusion

Slashing the dividend is a good decision despite the pain. It is something that had to be done sooner or later and with the damage to the share price caused by the Rota Fortunae article, now is a good time to do it.

At only 15% of AFFO, the dividend is more than easily covered and management is free to engage in buybacks which should improve the per/share metrics.

FPI now has the ability to hunker down and weather the storm. When the farming economy starts improving, they will be able to start raising the dividend again. I would expect 2019 guidance to be flat as increased dispositions reduce revenues, mitigated by decreased debt and share count. By 2020, it is reasonable to believe that FPI can start acquiring again.

As of now, I am not a buyer of FPI, primarily because I do not like the lack of transparency and I do not trust management. However, I also have absolutely no interest in shorting at these prices. With such a minor reaction to a substantial dividend cut, it is clear that the weak hands have been shaken out.

The dividend cut solves a lot of problems for FPI. Now it is a matter of management regaining the market's trust. Management should spend more time providing transparent disclosures and less time complaining about Seeking Alpha writers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.